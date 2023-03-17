F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets top of timesheets in FP2 at Saudi Arabian GP
Follow free practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as Lewis Hamilton looks for a return to form without long-term performance coach Angela Cullen while Max Verstappen is in the cockpit despite being ill this week
Max Verstappen will be eyeing another dominant weekend as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton is in need of a strong showing.
Red Bull driver Verstappen led home a comfortable one-two for the world champions at the first race of the season in Bahrain, with Sergio Perez in second.
Fernando Alonso came home third for Aston Martin, who were the surprise package, while the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively. Hamilton won his last F1 race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in December 2021 - but said on Thursday that his team need six cars to retire in order to win in Saudi.
Charles Leclerc - who was involved in a thrilling battle with Verstappen in Saudi last year - had to retire in Bahrain, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz coming home fourth. This year’s race is the third grand prix held at the lightning quick street circuit in Jeddah.
Follow practice at the Saudi Arabian GP with The Independent - FP2 started at 5:00pm (GMT).
F1 practice LIVE: 10:00 left in FP2...
Verstappen still top with that time, while Fernando Alonso remains in second and Sergio Perez in third. Esteban Ocon is something of a surprise name in fourth.
5-10: Russell, Gasly, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Sainz. Hamilton still 11th...
George Russell insists they need to “make some changes”. His engineer agrees. Verstappen, meanwhile, complaining about some downshifts, particularly in the last corner.
10 to go on Friday...
F1 practice LIVE: Verstappen close to the wall!
The double world champion fully on the limit...
F1 practice LIVE: 30:00 left in FP2...
All the field on softs now - and Max Verstappen still top, this time with a 1:29:603.
Fernando Alonso two-tenths further back in second, with Sergio Perez in third. George Russell is fourth - half-a-second down (not too bad).
5-10: Stroll, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Leclerc, Sainz
Lewis Hamilton down in 11th currently!
F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton will need to leave Mercedes if we do not improve, says Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff has admitted he would not blame Lewis Hamilton for seeking a move away from Mercedes if the sport’s once-dominant team fails to reverse its slump.
Hamilton’s £40million-a-year contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the season and his future is under the microscope following their poor start to 2023.
Hamilton was only fifth at the first round in Bahrain before he finished a distant sixth in opening practice on Friday for this weekend’s Saudi ArabianGrand Prix, 1.2 seconds adrift of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Although team principal Wolff remains convinced that Hamilton, 38, will pen a new deal, he also said that his star driver’s head could be turned as he pursues a record eighth world championship.
“If Lewis wants to win another championship he needs to make sure he has the car,” said Wolff.
“And if we cannot demonstrate that we are able to give him a car in the next couple of years then he will need to look everywhere. I don’t think he is doing it at this stage, but I will have no complaints if that happens in a year or two.”
F1 practice LIVE: 45:00 left in FP2...
No change from FP1 at the top - Max Verstappen was pushing like mad on his medium-tyre run and goes three-tenths faster than Sergio Perez in second.
Fernando Alonso is third for Aston Martin, six-tenths down.
Charles Leclerc not happy with Nico Hulkenberg blocking him around the banked corner - and Verstappen is complaining about his headrest!
4-10: Gasly, Ocon, Albon, Leclerc, Stroll, Hamilton, Sainz
F1 practice LIVE: FP2 is underway!
With the floodlights now shining down on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, we’re underway with the second practice session in Saudi Arabia!
Can anyone, possibly, knock Max Verstappen off his top-of-the-table perch? Maybe it’ll be his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez? Or how about Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso?
Mercedes making a late setup change to George Russell’s car as he leaves the pit lane...
F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton announces shock split with performance coach
FULL STORY:
Lewis Hamilton has announced that his time working with performance coach Angela Cullen has come to an end.
The seven-time world champion has worked with physiotherapist Cullen for the last seven years, with the New Zealander by the Mercedes star’s side around the world as an integral part of his support team.
Cullen, 48, joined Hamilton’s team in 2016 and has been by his side for four of his seven world championships.
Yet suspicions were raised on Friday morning as Hamilton did not arrive in the paddock in Saudi Arabia with Cullen by his side, before the 38-year-old himself confirmed the news on Instagram.
In an emotional post, he said: “For the last seven years Angela Cullen has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her.
“So today I hope you’ll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams. Thank you for everything Ang, I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.”
Lewis Hamilton announces shock change to team in emotional farewell
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
F1 practice LIVE: Traffic paradise in FP1!
A common occurence at a narrow, quick street track...
Tricky!
F1 practice LIVE: FP1 REPORT!
Max Verstappen returned from his sick bed to set the fastest time in opening practice for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The double world champion’s arrival in Jeddah was delayed by a day as he battled a stomach bug. But he showed no ill-effects as he raced to the top of the time sheets in the first running of the weekend.
Verstappen finished half-a-second clear of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, with Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin. Lewis Hamilton finished sixth for Mercedes. Verstappen crushed his rivals in Formula One’s opening round of the season in Bahrain a fortnight ago to kick off his championship defence with an emphatic win.
And the Dutchman’s pace in the opening action of the weekend suggests he will remain the driver to beat. Alonso took a podium on his Aston Martin debut in Bahrain and the 41-year-old was best of the rest here, albeit seven tenths behind Verstappen.
Max Verstappen shakes off stomach bug to dominate opening practice in Jeddah
F1 news: Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Never mind waiting for the first race of the Formula 1 season. A weekend of testing, three practice sessions and qualifying in Bahrain has told Toto Wolff everything he needed to know.
No sandbagging. No magic fix. No hiding. Mere hours into the 2023 campaign the Mercedes boss – once the unflappable executive titan of the sport – cut a despondent figure speaking to the press in the late hours on Saturday. Acknowledging that his team’s persistence, bordering on stubbornness, had been a mistake, he revealed a change of tack is already in the pipeline.
Speaking after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively, the Austrian stated: “I don’t think that this package is going to be competitive eventually.
“We gave it our best go over the winter and now we all just need to regroup, sit down with the engineers, be totally non-dogmatic and ask what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be able to win races.”
As sporting U-turns go, this is pretty seismic. Race weekend No 1 of 23: rip it up and start over.
Can Mercedes even build a 'Plan B' car in time to salvage season?
