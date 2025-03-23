The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Link to watch Chinese Grand Prix race online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
The second race of the 2025 F1 season takes place in Shanghai with the Chinese Grand Prix - and the first sprint weekend of the new campaign.
Lando Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for McLaren after surviving a slide off track in the rain and a late challenge from second-place Max Verstappen. George Russell was third for Mercedes.
Norris' teammate and potential title rival Oscar Piastri span off the road and recovered to finish ninth after a late overtake on Lewis Hamilton, who was 10th in a frustrating debut for Ferrari.
Verstappen took a commanding win in Shanghai last season ahead of Norris, but teams and drivers have little recent experience of a track which didn't host F1 from 2020-2023 during the Covid pandemic.
Follow live coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent
When is the Chinese Grand Prix?
All times GMT
Sunday 23 March
- Race: 7am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 5:30am (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Shanghai on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Chinese Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
