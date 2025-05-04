F1 live streams: Link to watch Miami Grand Prix race online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen will start the Miami GP in pole position after getting the best of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying. Oscar Piastri, who tops to driver standings by 11 points, finished outside the top three for the first time this season during Saturday’s session, while Lando Norris was able to back up his win in the sprint with second, only 0.065s off Verstappen’s pace.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured a dismal afternoon yesterday and will start the Miami GP all the way back in 12th, having gone out in Q2 for the first time at Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better as both drivers struggled with their cars, with the Monegasque qualifying ninth.

Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami and continued his brilliant rookie campaign with third place in qualifying, 0.002s shy of Norris. The 18-year-old will hope for another statement performance at the Miami International Autodrome tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Grand Prix online.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

Sunday 4 May

Race: 9pm BST

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Miami Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri – 106 points

2. Lando Norris – 97 points

3. Max Verstappen – 87 points

4. George Russell – 76 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 39 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 37 points

8. Alex Albon – 20 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda – 7 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Pierre Gasly – 6 points

14. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

15. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

16. Carlos Sainz – 5 points

17. Liam Lawson – 3 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 203 points

2. Mercedes - 116 points

3. Red Bull - 91 points

4. Ferrari - 84 points

5. Williams - 25 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

8. Racing Bulls - 11 points

9. Alpine - 6 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December