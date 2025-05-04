The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Link to watch Miami Grand Prix race online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will start the Miami GP in pole position after getting the best of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying. Oscar Piastri, who tops to driver standings by 11 points, finished outside the top three for the first time this season during Saturday’s session, while Lando Norris was able to back up his win in the sprint with second, only 0.065s off Verstappen’s pace.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, endured a dismal afternoon yesterday and will start the Miami GP all the way back in 12th, having gone out in Q2 for the first time at Ferrari. His teammate Charles Leclerc fared little better as both drivers struggled with their cars, with the Monegasque qualifying ninth.
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami and continued his brilliant rookie campaign with third place in qualifying, 0.002s shy of Norris. The 18-year-old will hope for another statement performance at the Miami International Autodrome tonight.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Grand Prix online.
When is the Miami Grand Prix?
Sunday 4 May
- Race: 9pm BST
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Miami Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
4. George Russell – 76 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 39 points
7. Lewis Hamilton – 37 points
8. Alex Albon – 20 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda – 7 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
14. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
15. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
16. Carlos Sainz – 5 points
17. Liam Lawson – 3 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 203 points
2. Mercedes - 116 points
3. Red Bull - 91 points
4. Ferrari - 84 points
5. Williams - 25 points
6. Haas - 20 points
7. Aston Martin - 14 points
8. Racing Bulls - 11 points
9. Alpine - 6 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 16-18 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May
ROUND 9 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
ROUND 10 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
