The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Link to watch Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix - and the second sprint weekend of the 2025 season.
Oscar Piastri won his third race in four with his victory in Saudi Arabia last time out, which gave him the championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Piastri has a 10-point lead heading into round six.
Max Verstappen finished second in Saudi but was unhappy with his five-second penalty after clashing with Piastri on lap one. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari’s first podium of the year, but his teammate Lewis Hamilton struggled again, finishing seventh.
Norris will be looking to bounce back after a tough few weeks yet will be boosted by returning to the scene of his first F1 victory last year.
Follow live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent
When is the Miami Grand Prix?
All times BST
Friday 2 May
- Sprint qualifying: 9:30pm
Saturday 3 May
- Sprint race: 5pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 4 May
- Race: 9pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Miami Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
4. George Russell – 73 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 47 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 38 points
8. Alex Albon – 20 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
14. Isack Hadjar – 5 points
15. Carlos Sainz – 5 points
17. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
18. Liam Lawson – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 188 points
2. Mercedes - 111 points
3. Red Bull - 89 points
4. Ferrari - 78 points
5. Williams - 25 points
6. Haas - 20 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Racing Bulls - 8 points
9. Alpine - 6 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 16-18 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May
ROUND 9 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
ROUND 10 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments