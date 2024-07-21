The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Link to watch Hungarian Grand Prix race online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula One in the United Kingdom
Louise Thomas
Editor
Formula One returns to a fan-favourite track this weekend as the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory in 31 months last time out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen for a famous ninth win at his home race.
Nonetheless, Verstappen has an 84-point lead in the F1 world championship at the halfway stage of the season, with Lando Norris in second as he targets another win following a handful of near-misses in recent weeks.
Mercedes, meanwhile, are eyeing a third consecutive victory this weekend after George Russell’s win in Austria, while Ferrari are looking to return to form following a torrid triple-header in which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled for pace. Verstappen won last year’s race in Budapest by a comfortable margin.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?
Sunday 21 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and Sunday evening for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Budapest on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 255 points
2. Lando Norris - 171 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 146 points
5. Oscar Piastri - 124 points
6. Sergio Perez - 118 points
7. George Russell - 111 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 110 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 45 points
10. Lance Stroll - 23 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 20 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Alex Albon - 4 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 3 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 373 points
2. Ferrari - 302 points
3. McLaren - 295 points
4. Mercedes - 221 points
5. Aston Martin - 68 points
6. RB - 31 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 9 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
