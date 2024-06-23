The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Link to watch Spanish Grand Prix race online
F1 returns to Barcelona for round ten of the 2024 season after Max Verstappen’s win in Canada
Formula One heads back to Europe for round ten of the 2024 season as Barcelona hosts the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Canada, victorious after an entertaining wet-dry race on the streets of Montreal. Charles Leclerc, winner in Monaco previous to that, retired from the race and the gap from the Ferrari driver to the Red Bull out in front is 56 points.
Mercedes were much improved in Canada, with George Russell picking up a podium and Lewis Hamilton finishing a season-best fourth, while McLaren’s Lando Norris came home second.
Verstappen won last year’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Russell and Hamilton on the podium.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
When is the Spanish Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Sunday 23 June
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Highlights in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4; at 6:30pm (BST) on Sunday evening for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Barcelona on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Spanish Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 194 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
3. Lando Norris - 131 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points
5. Sergio Perez - 107 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 81 points
7. George Russell - 69 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 55 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 17 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points
13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 3 points
16. Alex Albon - 2 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 2 points
18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 301 points
2. Ferrari - 252 points
3. McLaren - 212 points
4. Mercedes - 124 points
5. Aston Martin - 58 points
6. RB - 28 points
7. Haas - 7 points
8. Alpine - 5 points
9. Williams - 2 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
