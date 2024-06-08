The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Link to watch Canadian Grand Prix qualifying online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
Formula One heads to Montreal for round nine of the 2024 season as the city’s street circuit pays host to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was victorious for the first time in 22 months last time out as he comfortably won his home race in Monaco two weeks ago. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, finished sixth as his lead to Leclerc in the F1 drivers’ championship was cut to 31 points.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second in Monte-Carlo, with team-mate Lando Norris in fourth, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and seventh respectively as the Silver Arrows struggle to keep up with the leading trio. Hamilton is a seven-time winner in Canada.
Sergio Perez signed a new two-year contract at Red Bull on Monday, while Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the season as the twists and turns of the 2025 driver market continues apace.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
When is the Canadian Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Friday 7 June
- Free practice 1: 6:30pm
- Free practice 2: 10pm
Saturday 8 June
- Free practice 3: 5:30pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 9 June
- Race: 7pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 5:30pm (BST).
Highlights in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4; at 1:30am (BST) on Sunday morning for qualifying and 12:20am on Monday morning for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Canada on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Canadian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 169 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
3. Lando Norris - 113 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points
5. Sergio Perez - 107 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 71 points
7. George Russell - 54 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 42 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 11 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Alex Albon - 2 points
16. Esteban Ocon - 1 point
17. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18. Pierre Gasly - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 276 points
2. Ferrari - 252 points
3. McLaren - 184 points
4. Mercedes - 96 points
5. Aston Martin - 44 points
6. RB - 24 points
7. Haas - 7 points
8. Williams - 2 points
9. Alpine - 2 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
