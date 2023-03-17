F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton in need of strong early showing at Saudi Arabian GP
Follow free practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as Mercedes target a return to form while Max Verstappen looks to start the Saudi weekend on a high despite missing media duties on Thursday due to illness
Max Verstappen will be eyeing another dominant weekend as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton is in need of a strong showing.
Red Bull driver Verstappen led home a comfortable one-two for the world champions at the first race of the season in Bahrain, with Sergio Perez in second.
Fernando Alonso came home third for Aston Martin, who were the surprise package, while the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively. Hamilton won his last F1 race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in December 2021 - but said on Thursday that his team need six cars to retire in order to win in Saudi.
Charles Leclerc - who was involved in a thrilling battle with Verstappen in Saudi last year - had to retire in Bahrain, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz coming home fourth. This year’s race is the third grand prix held at the lightning quick street circuit in Jeddah.
Follow practice at the Saudi Arabian GP with The Independent - FP1 starts at 1:30pm (GMT)
F1 news: What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Friday 17 March
- Free Practice 1: 1:30pm
- Free Practice 2: 5pm
Saturday 18 March
- Free Practice 3: 1:30pm
- Qualifying: 5pm
Sunday 19 March
- Race: 5pm
F1 news: Max Verstappen misses media day in Saudi Arabia
Max Verstappen has cancelled his media commitments at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix because of a stomach illness.
The double world champion, who dominated Formula One’s season-opening race in Bahrain a fortnight ago, said he has been battling with the bug this week.
“Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug,” wrote the Dutchman, 25, on Twitter.
“Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won’t be on the track until Friday.”
F1 news: Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit!
The fastest street circuit in the world plays host to the second race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, with Max Verstappen looking to pick up where he left off in Bahrain - where he led Red Bull to a one-two finish.
Yet Mercedes will be looking for a massive improvement after a disappointing showing last time out, while all eyes are on Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso too after they impressed in Bahrain.
FP1 starts at 1:30pm (GMT) on Friday, with second practice at 5pm. Stay tuned for all the updates!
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton ranks Mercedes’ prospects of win in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton believes three teams – Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin – will have to retire in order for Mercedes to win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.
Mercedes, so dominant in Formula 1 from 2014-2021 with eight Constructors’ Championships, had a season to forget in 2022 as new regulations caught them out and they finished third in the standings.
The Silver Arrows endured a disastrous start in the opening race of 2023 in Bahrain, with Toto Wolff insisting they will have to ditch their unique “zero-pod” philosophy in order to be competitive again. Hamilton finished fifth, while team-mate George Russell came home a lowly seventh.
And Hamilton – who last won an F1 race at the Jeddah track in December 2021, 24 grand prix ago – admitted it was a “shock” when he first drove the W14 car last month, acknowledging that three teams are currently ahead of them.
“Once I drove the car for the first time, you start to do that [re-assess goals] with the challenges you’re facing,” the 38-year-old said.
“It’s a similar situation to last year - it’s a shock when the car isn’t where you want it to be but you have 100% faith in the people you work with. We’re not where we want to be and we need to keep working on it.
“We need the Red Bulls and Ferraris not to finish the race, maybe the Astons too, to be winning [ourselves]. It doesn’t mean we can’t catch them up...”
