F1 qualifying LIVE: Fernando Alonso targets shock pole at Bahrain GP – lap times, live stream and results
Follow live updates from the first qualifying session of the 2023 Formula 1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso continued his and Aston Martin’s impressive form at the Bahrain Grand Prix as he edged out world champion Max Verstappen in final practice.
The 41-year-old double world champion, fastest in Sakhir on Friday, topped the time sheets again ahead of qualifying later on Saturday. Alonso saw off world champion Verstappen by just 0.005 seconds with Sergio Perez a tenth back in the other Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton finished fourth ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell. On Friday, Hamilton said Mercedes were on the “wrong track” and had fallen further behind their rivals after a disappointing 2022.
The first qualifying session of the season started at 3pm (GMT) at the Bahrain Internaional Circuit.
Follow live updates from qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: Q1 UNDERWAY!
We’re underway with Q1 at the Bahrain International Circuit!
The two AlphaTauris - Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries - are the first cars out on track.
18 minutes this session - only the top-15 drivers make it through to Q2. So we’ll lose five drivers from qualifying...
Work for the likes of AlphaTauri, Williams, Alfa Romeo and McLaren to get out of this session...
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix
This man has the most wins at the Bahrain International Circuit - five.
Where can Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on the grid ahead of tomorrow’s race?
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix:
Can Fernando Alonso do the unthinkable and claim his 23rd pole in Formula 1, on debut for Aston Martin?!
Qualifying coming up!
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: 10 MINS AWAY...
We’re just 10 minutes from qualifying starting at the Bahrain International Circuit!
All eyes on Fernando Alonso - can he drive his Aston Martin to a shock pole?! Or will it Red Bull and Max Verstappen who start as they left off in 2022?
Watch out for Mercedes too after an improved session in FP3 earlier today!
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso fastest in final practice to lay down Bahrain Grand Prix marker
But there will be some encouragement for the seven-time world champion and his team after he finished just two tenths back. Russell was 0.391 sec adrift.
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix
Here’s a lowdown of the FP3 laps - side-by-side - between Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen, with just 0.005 seconds splitting the teams.
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton is in the shape of his life – but will it all be in vain?
By Kieran Jackson
Did you spot it? That little glimpse of time.
A snippet when Lewis Hamilton was hopeful, maybe even anticipative that his fate – number eight – could be conquered in 2023. A new all-black livery unveiled, eliciting rosy memories preceding last year’s horror-show, and a fresh start after a hopeless, winless season to forget.
That was before Hamilton squeezed himself in to the Mercedes W14 car for the first time at Silverstone on launch day in February. A simple shakedown. But straight away, hope faded.
“I knew from the moment I drove the car where we were and the challenges we were facing,” Hamilton stated – with an honesty like a dagger to his 2023 title hopes – on Thursday in Bahrain.
And that was it. Three months since he retired late on in Abu Dhabi, the final race of 2022. Three months of focus away from the track. Three months of hard yards. Three months… all for another year of nothingness?
That’s the prospect heading into this season. Throughout the winter, Hamilton chronicled his off-season in fleeting social media posts, much to the delight of a joyous fanbase starved of such content a year earlier, during Hamilton’s social media abyss post-Abu Dhabi 2021.
Lewis Hamilton is in the shape of his life – but will it all be in vain?
From running up a mountain on Christmas Day to travelling the world, Hamilton shows no signs of slowing down at 38 years of age – but his Mercedes car is struggling to keep up
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix
Martin Brundle, speaking to Sky: “I’m much more excited then I was a week ago at testing when the Red Bull looked on rails.
“The thought of Alonso up there with Verstappen and Hamilton and the new boy band, very excited about that.
“Lance did put some moves on his team-mate Vettel, but Fernando will have him on the hedge if he does that! Fernando looks as strong as ever...”
Big crash in the F3 sprint race this morning!
