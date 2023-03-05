F1 Bahrain GP LIVE: Max Verstappen starts on pole as Mercedes rethink car design
Follow build-up and updates ahead of the first race of the 2023 F1 season - the Bahrain Grand Prix
Max Verstappen struck the first blow of the new Formula One season by securing pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The double world champion beat Sergio Perez as Red Bull locked out the front row by one tenth of a second with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz finished fourth in the other scarlet car ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. George Russell qualified sixth as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only seventh.
Hamilton, 38, finished more than six tenths adrift of Verstappen as his fears that Mercedes have fallen further behind their rivals were played out under the thousand of bulbs that light up the Sakhir circuit.
The Bahrain Grand Prix - the first race of 2023 - starts at 3pm (GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Follow live updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Mercedes to ditch this season’s car as Toto Wolff makes frank F1 title admission
Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes will ditch this season’s car before a race has even taken place.
Defending champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off to take pole position for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez joining him on the front row.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start third and fourth for Ferrari, while Fernando Alonso took fifth spot for Aston Martin. But George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start only sixth and seventh respectively as the Mercedes men finished more than six tenths behind Verstappen.
On Friday, a gloomy Hamilton said his team are on the “wrong track”, had fallen further behind his rivals and questioned whether Mercedes’ concept will allow him to compete for a record eighth world championship.
Mercedes to ditch this season’s car as Toto Wolff makes frank F1 title admission
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton could only place sixth and seventh respectively on the starting grid in Bahrain
“I went in with an open mind. The fact we’re getting into Q3 was great, a lot of great work happened overnight.
“We made a step forward today. Different place. In qualifying the car didn’t feel alive, felt average, I hope the direction I go tomorrow is better for the race.
“We were six-tenths behind last year, it’s not an impossible mountain to climb. We’ve got to really focus and push like we did before.”
Hamilton starts P7 for today’s race.
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso...
Alonso will start fifth today for Aston Martin: “Pole was too optimistic. Our aim was top five top six. Our expectations were to be 0.5 behind Red Bull, it is around that time. We expect this position, I’m extremely happy.
“I’m very surprised. I believe in the project. Very talented design group. I felt Aston Martin would be a competitor in the future. This car is a very basic car, this is just the baseline. Top-five race one wasn’t expected for everybody.
“I trust the people Lawrence was hiring. The strength of the car has been the long runs, very low degradation. It sounds too good for me to say, tomorrow starting P5, we aim to start on the podium. This sounds amazing!”
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: STARTING GRID
Here’s the starting grid for today’s race!
1) Max Verstappen
2) Sergio Perez
3) Charles Leclerc
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Fernando Alonso
6) George Russell
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) Lance Stroll
9) Esteban Ocon
10) Nico Hulkenberg
11) Lando Norris
12) Valtteri Bottas
13) Zhou Guanyu
14) Yuki Tsunoda
15) Alex Albon
16) Logan Sargeant
17) Kevin Magnussen
18) Oscar Piastri
19) Nyck de Vries
20) Pierre Gasly
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Good morning!
Welcome to live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent as Max Verstappen starts on pole for the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Red Bull have locked out the front row with Sergio Perez in second, while it’s Ferrari in third and fourth with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz respectively.
Fernando Alonso is in fifth for the impressive Aston Martin, with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sixth and seventh.
Lights out is at 3pm (GMT) - stay right here for all the build-up until then!
