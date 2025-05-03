Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

F1 Miami GP LIVE: Qualifying updates after Lando Norris cuts Oscar Piastri’s lead with sprint win

Follow all the action as Lando Norris moved a point closer to teammate Oscar Piastri with Miami sprint victory

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 03 May 2025 20:52 BST
Comments
Mercedes reveal trailer for Kimi Antonelli 'The Seat' documentary on Netflix

Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.

But the 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, was unable to back up that result as Lando Norris enjoyed success in Miami once again.

The McLaren driver was the beneficiary of a safety car after Fernando Alonso crashed in a dramatic race, nicking the lead from teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri at the Hard Rock Stadium and holding him off for victory.

The Australian came second for a McLaren one-two, with Hamilton in third for Ferrari, up from seventh in qualifying.

Torrential rain wrought havoc earlier on Saturday as Charles Leclerc, who had qualified sixth, aquaplaned into the wall driving to the grid and didn’t start, and the race was delayed due to poor visibility before conditions improved.

Follow live coverage of the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent

'Worrying Q1 for Ferrari'

Sky Sport’s Martin Brundle says, “It was a worrying session for Ferrari generally because Lewis Hamilton had to use an extra set of tyres.

“And then Leclerc was also struggling for general pace.”

Can they improve?

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:42

Q2 underway

Green flag and we’re back underway. Verstappen, Sainz, Hamilton and others already on the track.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:42

Q1 top three

1) Max Verstappen

2) Lando Norris

3) Oscar Piastri

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:41

Gasly, Alonso, Bearman out in Q1

Here are the early casualties from Q1:

16) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

17) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

18) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

19) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20) Oliver Bearman, Haas

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:36

Hamilton eighth-fastest

Hamilton is eighth, Tsunoda ninth.

Lando Norris says he’s hit the wall, just glancing against it, but the car looks okay and he’s qualified second-fastest. Verstappen is top after Q1.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:36

Russell up to third

But he’s picked himself up in that last lap: George Russell goes third-fastest, 0.06 seconds ahead of Antonelli.

Leclerc improves to ninth from 11th but Hamilton is in trouble...

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:34

Russell lagging behind Mercedes teammate

George Russell was on race radio during the sprint saying he had more pace than teammate Antonelli, but it’s not looking that way in qualifying so far.

He’s currently in ninth, half a second down on Verstappen’s pole time.

Ocon, Alonso, Gasly, Stroll and Bearman are all in danger with a minute and a half left in Q1.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:32

Hamilton in danger

Lewis Hamilton is down in 15th after his latest lap, after locking up on the hairpin in Turn 17 - that could be very costly.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:29

Antonelli flying

Kimi Antonelli is going just as well as in sprint qualifying as he sets the fastest time in Q1 so far, 1:27.077, two-hundredths of a second ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:28

Albon to be investigated

Alex Albon is going to be sick of the sight of the race stewards after today. He’s due to be investigated for that pit lane infringement, which looked to be jumping ahead of Isack Hadjar in the queue.

Flo Clifford3 May 2025 21:27

