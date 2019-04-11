F1 Miami GP LIVE: Sprint race updates with teen star Kimi Antonelli on pole position
Follow all the reaction as teenage star Antonelli makes F1 history with pole in sprint qualifying
Teenager Kimi Antonelli sprung the surprise of the season so far by taking pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Miami.
The 18-year-old Italian, just six rounds into his rookie campaign as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, saw off championship leader Oscar Piastri by just 0.045 seconds at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Piastri’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris finished third, 0.100 sec behind Antonelli, with Max Verstappen fourth and Antonelli’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell in fifth.
Charles Leclerc and Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.
George Russell, after qualifying P5 for the sprint:
“Massive congrats to Kimi, really pleased to see he did an amazing job.
“We wanted to go on the early side because I didn’t have that confidence, P5 today - not great, more to improve, but amazing for Kimi and the team.
“Sprint race weekends are challenging, I haven’t quite felt it in the car today.”
Max Verstappen after qualifying P4:
“Just struggling with a lot of understeer in the car, you lose a lot of lap-time, the low-speed we lack quite a bit of grip. P4 is alright, it’s not where I want to be but you have to be realistic with the limitations we have – it was quite close.
“I think it will be tough with the heat, we know our limitations – just need to try and make the best of it.”
Lando Norris, after qualifying P3:
“Good, close qualifying. Happy to get a good lap in there, not much more I could ask for.
“I’m concentrating on this weekend, today was in the right ballpark. A bit of a job to do for the sprint race but close enough that we can aim for pole tomorrow.”
Oscar Piastri after qualifying P2:
“Reasonably happy, wasn’t the best lap ever - had a lock-up into the last corner which is probably where pole went away. All in all, pretty happy.
“Feeling positive still, will try and make up a spot tomorrow in the sprint.’
Kimi Antonelli after his pole position:
“I did not see that coming, to be honest. I was happy with the lap, there were still a few bits were I could have done a bit better.”
“I will enjoy this moment a bit more, but focus on tomorrow – it would be good to repeat ourselves.
The win? “It’s a big, big target. I think we’re pretty close, it’ll be important tomorrow to have a good start.
“Every weekend I’m learning massively. Having a break helped me gather more information, recharging the batteries. The whole qualifying I felt like making a step.
On family: “Really nice moment to share all together, I can always rely on my Dad and so nice to share this moment with him.”
Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli became the youngest-ever pole sitter in Formula 1 history and will start from the front in the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.
The 18-year-old Italian, who replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, showed flashes of brilliance throughout the three qualifying sessions with brief stints spent at the top of the timesheets.
His final flying lap, just half-a-tenth ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, put him firmly at the front. Lando Norris starts in third, with Max Verstappen in fourth and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh.
TOP-10 IN SPRINT QUALIFYING
1. Kimi Antonelli
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris
4. Max Verstappen
5. George Russell
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Alex Albon
9. Isack Hadjar
10. Fernando Alonso
Miami GP start times:
All times BST
Saturday 3 May
- Sprint race: 5pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 4 May
- Race: 9pm
F1 constructor standings ahead of Miami weekend
1. McLaren - 188 points
2. Mercedes - 111 points
3. Red Bull - 89 points
4. Ferrari - 78 points
5. Williams - 25 points
6. Haas - 20 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Racing Bulls - 8 points
9. Alpine - 6 points
10. Sauber - 6 points
