F1 heads to the United States for the first time this season for the Miami Grand Prix - and the second sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri won his third race in four with his victory in Saudi Arabia last time out, which gave him the championship lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Piastri has a 10-point lead heading into round six.

Max Verstappen finished second in Saudi but was unhappy with his five-second penalty after clashing with Piastri on lap one. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari’s first podium of the year, but his teammate Lewis Hamilton struggled again, finishing seventh.

Norris will be looking to bounce back after a tough few weeks yet will be boosted by returning to the scene of his first F1 victory last year.

