Christian Horner could not help but question his Formula 1 rivals after Red Bull’s one-two finish in Miami by simply asking: “Where are Mercedes and Ferrari?”

Max Verstappen stormed to victory at the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid - and claimed the fastest-lap - to extend his world championship lead to team-mate Sergio Perez to 14 points.

While Mercedes’ George Russell came fourth, with Fernando Alonso in third, Lewis Hamilton managed only sixth place after qualifying 13th while Ferrari struggled once again on race-day - with both teams ultimately falling way short of the RB19 out in front. Horner said after the race: “We’ve never had another start like this. We’re wondering: where are the others? Where did Mercedes and Ferrari go?”

Elsewhere, Verstappen sends a chilling warning to his title rivals, Toto Wolff lambasts Hamilton’s Mercedes car after qualifying and George Russell criticises unusual pre-race introductions.

