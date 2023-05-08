Jump to content

Liveupdated1683539447

F1 LIVE: Christian Horner mocks Mercedes and Ferrari after Red Bull dominance in Miami

Follow all the latest Formula 1 news and reaction from the Miami Grand Prix after Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant victory from ninth on the grid with team-mate Sergio Perez in second and Fernando Alonso third

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Monday 08 May 2023 10:50
Max Verstappen Wins Miami Grand Prix

Christian Horner could not help but question his Formula 1 rivals after Red Bull’s one-two finish in Miami by simply asking: “Where are Mercedes and Ferrari?”

Max Verstappen stormed to victory at the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid - and claimed the fastest-lap - to extend his world championship lead to team-mate Sergio Perez to 14 points.

While Mercedes’ George Russell came fourth, with Fernando Alonso in third, Lewis Hamilton managed only sixth place after qualifying 13th while Ferrari struggled once again on race-day - with both teams ultimately falling way short of the RB19 out in front. Horner said after the race: “We’ve never had another start like this. We’re wondering: where are the others? Where did Mercedes and Ferrari go?”

Elsewhere, Verstappen sends a chilling warning to his title rivals, Toto Wolff lambasts Hamilton’s Mercedes car after qualifying and George Russell criticises unusual pre-race introductions.

Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction with The Independent

1683539047

Charles Leclerc:

“We have been struggling all day, very similar picture to beginning of the day. Competitive in qualifying, struggling on race day.

“I had a lot of bottoming today too. Consistency is what we’re lacking at the moment and we’ll try to work for that.

“We have work to do. We need to come up with the solutions. Mercedes are quick, Aston Martin are really quick. Alpines look quick in the race.”

The Ferrari man finished P7.

Kieran Jackson8 May 2023 10:44
1683538819

TOP-10 IN MIAMI GRAND PRIX

1) Max Verstappen

2) Sergio Perez

3) Fernando Alonso

4) George Russell

5) Carlos Sainz

6) Lewis Hamilton

7) Charles Leclerc

8) Pierre Gasly

9) Esteban Ocon

10) Kevin Magnussen

Kieran Jackson8 May 2023 10:40
1683538567

1683538454

