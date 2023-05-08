F1 LIVE: Christian Horner mocks Mercedes and Ferrari after Red Bull dominance in Miami
Follow all the latest Formula 1 news and reaction from the Miami Grand Prix after Max Verstappen claimed a brilliant victory from ninth on the grid with team-mate Sergio Perez in second and Fernando Alonso third
Christian Horner could not help but question his Formula 1 rivals after Red Bull’s one-two finish in Miami by simply asking: “Where are Mercedes and Ferrari?”
Max Verstappen stormed to victory at the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid - and claimed the fastest-lap - to extend his world championship lead to team-mate Sergio Perez to 14 points.
While Mercedes’ George Russell came fourth, with Fernando Alonso in third, Lewis Hamilton managed only sixth place after qualifying 13th while Ferrari struggled once again on race-day - with both teams ultimately falling way short of the RB19 out in front. Horner said after the race: “We’ve never had another start like this. We’re wondering: where are the others? Where did Mercedes and Ferrari go?”
Elsewhere, Verstappen sends a chilling warning to his title rivals, Toto Wolff lambasts Hamilton’s Mercedes car after qualifying and George Russell criticises unusual pre-race introductions.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction with The Independent
Charles Leclerc:
“We have been struggling all day, very similar picture to beginning of the day. Competitive in qualifying, struggling on race day.
“I had a lot of bottoming today too. Consistency is what we’re lacking at the moment and we’ll try to work for that.
“We have work to do. We need to come up with the solutions. Mercedes are quick, Aston Martin are really quick. Alpines look quick in the race.”
The Ferrari man finished P7.
TOP-10 IN MIAMI GRAND PRIX
1) Max Verstappen
2) Sergio Perez
3) Fernando Alonso
4) George Russell
5) Carlos Sainz
6) Lewis Hamilton
7) Charles Leclerc
8) Pierre Gasly
9) Esteban Ocon
10) Kevin Magnussen
Max Verstappen ignores jeers from crowd to storm to Miami Grand Prix win
RACE REPORT
Max Verstappen overcame the boo brigade and Sergio Perez to win the Miami Grand Prix and extend his world championship lead.
Verstappen was subjected to a chorus of jeers by the 90,000-strong crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium as the sport’s drivers were introduced by rapper LL Cool J for Sunday’s 57-lap race.
But the double world champion put his poor reception to one side by racing from ninth on the grid to pass Perez with nine laps remaining and take his third win from five rounds.
Full report below:
Verstappen was subjected to a chorus of boos by the 90,000-strong crowd but won from ninth on the grid
