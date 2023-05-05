F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix 2023 latest updates and times
Follow live Formula 1 updates from practice at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium
Formula 1 has the first of three races in the United States this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix taking place around the Hard Rock Stadium street circuit.
Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and the grand prix in Azerbaijan, cutting the gap to World Championship leader Max Verstappen to six points, while Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium of the season with a third-place finish on Sunday.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton again struggled for pace in their Mercedes cars, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso came fourth on Sunday to back up three podiums in a row to open up the season.
Leclerc qualified on pole at Miami’s inaugural race last year but Verstappen triumphed on the new street track. It is the first of three races in the US in 2023, with Austin, Texas and Las Vegas to follow later in the season.
FP1 started at 7pm (BST) on Friday with second practice at 10:30pm.
Daniel RIcciardo now on the pit wall in Red Bull
Not racing. Just watching.
15 minutes until FP1 ends in Miami!
We’re back underway with FP1 with Hulkenberg’s Haas being moved off the track.
And a big of soft racing between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ahead of both drivers setting their hot laps1
Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports:
On Miami: “The biggest risk this weekend is the weather. One of the two days, qualifying or race, is going to be affected by rain by the looks of it.”
On Perez-Verstappen dynamic: “The relationship is very, very good. Working well collectively, still so early in the season. Not counting our chickens yet. It’s about putting fresh air between us and our rivals. Working as a team and they’re doing a great job.”
Red flag! Nico Hulkenberg with a big crash!
Oh no! After setting the second-quickest time, the German has lost his Haas at the exit of turn 2!
Big smash into the wall!
“F*** I lost it!”
The red flag is thrown while they recover that Haas... Hulkenberg another one who didn’t race here last year, we should remember!
Max Verstappen remains on top of the standings
Verstappen goes quickest, on softs, with a 1:31:054 while Nico Hulkenberg is a surprise name in second for Haas - three-tenths back!
Sergio Perez is down in third. Kevin Magnussen, Hulkenberg’s team-mate, is in fourth...
Alex Albon with a close shave!
Styled out well, mind...
George Russell having issues with his steering wheel 15 minutes into FP1
Straight out of the pit lane in Miami, George Russell complaining about difficulty steering his Mercedes car - looks like they’re going to spend some time fixing said problem in the garage.
Max Verstappen has gone fastest with a 1:32:465 on hard tyres, with Lewis Hamilton in second on mediums - half-a-second down. Carlos Sainz in third with Sergio Perez in fourth.
Nyck de Vries, meanwhile, had a bit of a spin at turn 11... of course, the Dutchman did not drive here last year!
Max Verstappen and George Russell didn’t mince their words
Did you hear? They had a collision in Baku...
We’re underway with first practice in Miami!
The sun is shining at the Miami International Autodrome as we get underway with FP1 at this unique street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium!
Of course, as opposed to last week’s sprint weekend in Baku, we revert to a traditional F1 weekend in Florida: three practice sessions, qualifying and the race.
Who will set the early benchmark on Friday?*
*Answer: Red Bull!
Constructor Standings ahead of Miami:
1) Red Bull - 180 points
2) Aston Martin - 87 points
3) Mercedes - 76 points
4) Ferrari - 62 points
5) McLaren - 14 points
6) Alpine - 8 points
7) Haas - 7 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
