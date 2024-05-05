F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Race start time as Max Verstappen starts on pole
F1 live updates from Sunday at the Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen starts on pole position
Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend as the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Miami Grand Prix for the third time - and the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.
Max Verstappen was in dominant form last time out in China, winning both the sprint race and grand prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite the current unrest at Red Bull which has led to Adrian Newey’s shock departure from the team this week, with Ferrari favourites to sign the star designer.
Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next-best on the list. Lando Norris finished second in Shanghai as he continues to target a first win in F1, while Lewis Hamilton will be striving for more following his worst ever start to a season.
Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Verstappen has won the first two editions of the race, which first appeared on the calendar in 2022, and put his Red Bull on pole for the sprint race on Saturday.
Driver Standings after Miami sprint race
1. Max Verstappen - 118 points
2. Sergio Perez - 91 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 83 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 73 points
5. Lando Norris - 58 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 41 points
7. George Russell - 33 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 31 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 19 points
10. Lance Stroll - 9 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
16. Alex Albon - 0 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Christian Horner reacts to prospect of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari
Christian Horner believes Adrian Newey will “take some time” to decide his future – but refused to rule out the prospect that Red Bull’s design guru could join Ferrari next year.
Red Bull confirmed the departure of their chief technical officer Newey, the man praised with this current era of car which is dominating Formula 1 currently, earlier this week after 18 years.
Newey had a contract until the end of 2025 – signed last May – but is said to be unhappy with the current power struggle within the team, focused on team principal Horner and long-term adviser Helmut Marko, in the wake of the scandal engulfing F1 boss Horner and his conduct towards a female colleague.
Now, Newey is set to leave early next year, with Ferrari the most likely destination for his services where he would potentially form a partnership with Lewis Hamilton in Italy in 2025. Aston Martin have also made a big-money offer.
Full quotes below:
Christian Horner reacts to prospect of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari
Newey has worked with Horner for 18 years but the engineer will leave the world champions at the start of 2025
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Raceday!
What is the starting grid for the Miami Grand Prix?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Sergio Perez
5. Lando Norris
6. Oscar Piastri
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Yuki Tsunoda
11. Lance Stroll
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Alex Albon
15. Fernando Alonso
16. Lance Stroll
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Daniel Ricciardo*
*Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty carrying over from the last race in China
Max Verstappen continues dominance by easing to pole for Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen continued his crushing dominance of Formula One by taking pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.
Four hours after racing to victory in Saturday’s sprint race, Verstappen saw off the challenge from Ferrari at the Hard Rock Stadium to retain his perfect record in qualifying this season.
Verstappen’s latest one-lap triumph marked his seventh consecutive pole – just one short of Ayrton Senna’s record – and he will start Sunday’s main event as the strong favourite to take his fifth win of the campaign.
Full report below:
Max Verstappen continues dominance by easing to pole for Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen’s latest one-lap triumph marked his seventh consecutive pole, just one short of Ayrton Senna’s record
Carlos Sainz after finishing third:
“The pace was there. We did some clean laps, it’s really tricky here with new softs. The laps were not too bad.
“It’s almost impossible to do a clean lap around here. Tricky balance.”
Charles Leclerc afetr finishing second:
“I felt so much on the limit, we started to lose the tyres, overheating them a bit. That’s where we lost a little bit.
“It’s about keeping the DRS after turn one, we must not lose it. It’s about the start.”
Max Verstappen after securing pole;
“We definitely improved the car a bit. Every single year we come here I find it difficult to be consistent. It’s super hard to make sure sector one and sector three feels good. It’s incredibly tough and about finding that balance. Not the enjoyable lap of my career.
“It definitely feels more under control.”
TOP-10 FOR THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX:
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Sergio Perez
5. Lando Norris
6. Oscar Piastri
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Yuki Tsunoda
