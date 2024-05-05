Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714927277

F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Race start time as Max Verstappen starts on pole

F1 live updates from Sunday at the Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen starts on pole position

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 05 May 2024 17:41
Comments
Close
Ed Sheeran talks up Ipswich Town's promotion chances at F1 Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend as the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Miami Grand Prix for the third time - and the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.

Max Verstappen was in dominant form last time out in China, winning both the sprint race and grand prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite the current unrest at Red Bull which has led to Adrian Newey’s shock departure from the team this week, with Ferrari favourites to sign the star designer.

Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next-best on the list. Lando Norris finished second in Shanghai as he continues to target a first win in F1, while Lewis Hamilton will be striving for more following his worst ever start to a season.

Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Verstappen has won the first two editions of the race, which first appeared on the calendar in 2022, and put his Red Bull on pole for the sprint race on Saturday.

Follow latest updates from the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent

1714927255

Driver Standings after Miami sprint race

1. Max Verstappen - 118 points

2. Sergio Perez - 91 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 83 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 73 points

5. Lando Norris - 58 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 41 points

7. George Russell - 33 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 31 points

9. Lewis Hamilton - 19 points

10. Lance Stroll - 9 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

16. Alex Albon - 0 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 0 points

18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson5 May 2024 17:40
1714926974

Christian Horner reacts to prospect of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari

Christian Horner believes Adrian Newey will “take some time” to decide his future – but refused to rule out the prospect that Red Bull’s design guru could join Ferrari next year.

Red Bull confirmed the departure of their chief technical officer Newey, the man praised with this current era of car which is dominating Formula 1 currently, earlier this week after 18 years.

Newey had a contract until the end of 2025 – signed last May – but is said to be unhappy with the current power struggle within the team, focused on team principal Horner and long-term adviser Helmut Marko, in the wake of the scandal engulfing F1 boss Horner and his conduct towards a female colleague.

Now, Newey is set to leave early next year, with Ferrari the most likely destination for his services where he would potentially form a partnership with Lewis Hamilton in Italy in 2025. Aston Martin have also made a big-money offer.

Full quotes below:

Christian Horner reacts to prospect of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari

Newey has worked with Horner for 18 years but the engineer will leave the world champions at the start of 2025

Kieran Jackson5 May 2024 17:36
1714926880

F1 Miami Grand Prix: Raceday!

Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend as the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Miami Grand Prix for the third time - and the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.

Max Verstappen was in dominant form last time out in China, winning both the sprint race and grand prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite the current unrest at Red Bull which has led to Adrian Newey’s shock departure from the team this week, with Ferrari favourites to sign the star designer.

Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next-best on the list. Lando Norris finished second in Shanghai as he continues to target a first win in F1, while Lewis Hamilton will be striving for more following his worst ever start to a season.

Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Verstappen has won the first two editions of the race, which first appeared on the calendar in 2022, and put his Red Bull on pole on Saturday after also winning the sprint race in Florida.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson5 May 2024 17:34
1714861748

Catch you tomorrow!

That’s all from us on another day of Max Verstappen domination in Miami!

Could things be different tomorrow? Join us throughout the day for all the build-up to the Miami Grand Prix before lights out at 9pm (BST).

Until then, goodnight!

Kieran Jackson4 May 2024 23:29
1714860752

What is the starting grid for the Miami Grand Prix?

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Sergio Perez

5. Lando Norris

6. Oscar Piastri

7. George Russell

8. Lewis Hamilton

9. Nico Hulkenberg

10. Yuki Tsunoda

11. Lance Stroll

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Esteban Ocon

14. Alex Albon

15. Fernando Alonso

16. Lance Stroll

17. Logan Sargeant

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Zhou Guanyu

20. Daniel Ricciardo*

*Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty carrying over from the last race in China

Kieran Jackson4 May 2024 23:12
1714859852

Max Verstappen continues dominance by easing to pole for Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen continued his crushing dominance of Formula One by taking pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.

Four hours after racing to victory in Saturday’s sprint race, Verstappen saw off the challenge from Ferrari at the Hard Rock Stadium to retain his perfect record in qualifying this season.

Verstappen’s latest one-lap triumph marked his seventh consecutive pole – just one short of Ayrton Senna’s record – and he will start Sunday’s main event as the strong favourite to take his fifth win of the campaign.

Full report below:

Max Verstappen continues dominance by easing to pole for Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen’s latest one-lap triumph marked his seventh consecutive pole, just one short of Ayrton Senna’s record

Kieran Jackson4 May 2024 22:57
1714858832

Carlos Sainz after finishing third:

“The pace was there. We did some clean laps, it’s really tricky here with new softs. The laps were not too bad.

“It’s almost impossible to do a clean lap around here. Tricky balance.”

Kieran Jackson4 May 2024 22:40
1714858112

Charles Leclerc afetr finishing second:

“I felt so much on the limit, we started to lose the tyres, overheating them a bit. That’s where we lost a little bit.

“It’s about keeping the DRS after turn one, we must not lose it. It’s about the start.”

Kieran Jackson4 May 2024 22:28
1714857572

Max Verstappen after securing pole;

“We definitely improved the car a bit. Every single year we come here I find it difficult to be consistent. It’s super hard to make sure sector one and sector three feels good. It’s incredibly tough and about finding that balance. Not the enjoyable lap of my career.

“It definitely feels more under control.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson4 May 2024 22:19
1714857152

TOP-10 FOR THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX:

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Sergio Perez

5. Lando Norris

6. Oscar Piastri

7. George Russell

8. Lewis Hamilton

9. Nico Hulkenberg

10. Yuki Tsunoda

Kieran Jackson4 May 2024 22:12

