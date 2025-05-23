F1 Monaco GP LIVE: Practice start time, schedule and updates
F1 heads to the streets of Monte-Carlo next up for round eight of the 2025 season, the Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen claimed an impressive victory last time out in Imola, overtaking pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the start and securing his second victory of the season. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat teammate Piastri to second. Yet after seven rounds, Piastri still has a 13-point lead in the world championship.
Lewis Hamilton salvaged a fourth-place finish for Ferrari after a disastrous qualifying in front of the Italian fans, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth. George Russell, who qualified third, endured a race to forget and came home second.
Last year, on the tight twists and turns of Monaco, Leclerc won his home race amid jubilant scenes in the principality. This year, a mandatory two-pit-stop rule should shake things up come raceday.
PREVIEW: F1 rolls the dice with new Monaco Grand Prix rule – can it save the famous race?
Last year’s procession around the principality – where the order of the top-10 did not alter once – was the final straw. In an era where the show is king for F1’s owners Liberty Media, something had to change at the sport’s most famous race.
Where better to roll the dice than Monaco? Ahead of the 2025 season, the team bosses met and concocted a plan to revitalise a grand prix where overtaking is nigh-on impossible, given the immovable parameters of the famous twisty street circuit. All drivers will have to run three sets of tyres in the 78-lap race on Sunday, making two pit-stops effectively mandatory – unless there is a red flag, like last year.
F1 rolls the dice with new Monaco GP rule – can it save the famous race?
F1 driver standings heading into Monaco
3. Max Verstappen – 124 points
4. George Russell – 99 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 61 points
7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points
8. Alex Albon – 40 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 14 points
11. Carlos Sainz – 11 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points
13. Isack Hadjar – 7 points
14. Pierre Gasly – 7 points
15. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
19. Jack Doohan – 0 points
20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
Monaco GP start times:
All times BST
Friday 23 May
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 24 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 25 May
- Race: 2pm
F1 Monaco Grand Prix!
