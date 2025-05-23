Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 Monaco GP LIVE: Practice start time, schedule and updates

Follow live F1 updates from Monaco as the drivers build towards a key qualifying session on Saturday

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 23 May 2025 10:57 BST
Comments
Monaco Grand Prix F1 Preview

F1 heads to the streets of Monte-Carlo next up for round eight of the 2025 season, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed an impressive victory last time out in Imola, overtaking pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the start and securing his second victory of the season. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat teammate Piastri to second. Yet after seven rounds, Piastri still has a 13-point lead in the world championship.

Lewis Hamilton salvaged a fourth-place finish for Ferrari after a disastrous qualifying in front of the Italian fans, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth. George Russell, who qualified third, endured a race to forget and came home second.

Last year, on the tight twists and turns of Monaco, Leclerc won his home race amid jubilant scenes in the principality. This year, a mandatory two-pit-stop rule should shake things up come raceday.

Follow live coverage of the Monaco GP with The Independent

Recommended

PREVIEW: F1 rolls the dice with new Monaco Grand Prix rule – can it save the famous race?

Last year’s procession around the principality – where the order of the top-10 did not alter once – was the final straw. In an era where the show is king for F1’s owners Liberty Media, something had to change at the sport’s most famous race.

Where better to roll the dice than Monaco? Ahead of the 2025 season, the team bosses met and concocted a plan to revitalise a grand prix where overtaking is nigh-on impossible, given the immovable parameters of the famous twisty street circuit. All drivers will have to run three sets of tyres in the 78-lap race on Sunday, making two pit-stops effectively mandatory – unless there is a red flag, like last year.

F1 rolls the dice with new Monaco GP rule – can it save the famous race?

Two pit-stops will be mandatory on Sunday as F1 looks to spice up a race which is typically a procession
Kieran Jackson23 May 2025 10:59

F1 driver standings heading into Monaco

1. Oscar Piastri – 146 points

2. Lando Norris – 133 points

3. Max Verstappen – 124 points

4. George Russell – 99 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 61 points

6. Lewis Hamilton – 53 points

7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

8. Alex Albon – 40 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Carlos Sainz – 11 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points

13. Isack Hadjar – 7 points

14. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

15. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

16. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Kieran Jackson23 May 2025 10:50

Monaco GP start times:

All times BST

Friday 23 May

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 24 May

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 25 May

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson23 May 2025 10:44

F1 Monaco Grand Prix!

F1 heads to the streets of Monte-Carlo next up for round eight of the 2025 season, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed an impressive victory last time out in Imola, overtaking pole-sitter Oscar Piastri at the start and securing his second victory of the season. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat teammate Piastri to second. Yet after seven rounds, Piastri still has a 13-point lead in the world championship.

Lewis Hamilton salvaged a fourth-place finish for Ferrari after a disastrous qualifying in front of the Italian fans, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth. George Russell, who qualified third, endured a race to forget and came home second.

Last year, on the tight twists and turns of Monaco, Leclerc won his home race amid jubilant scenes in the principality. This year, a mandatory two-pit-stop rule should shake things up come raceday.

(Getty)
Kieran Jackson23 May 2025 10:43

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in