F1 Monaco Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and standings as Max Verstappen starts on pole
Formula 1 race latest updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole for the Monaco Grand Prix, with Fernando Alonso in second and Esteban Ocon in third after Charles Leclerc’s three-place grid drop
Max Verstappen saw off Fernando Alonso to take pole position in a scintillating qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Alonso’s Aston Martin mechanics celebrated wildly after it appeared as though the 41-year-old Spaniard had taken his first pole in 11 years.
But Verstappen delivered a mesmerising final sector in Monte Carlo to take top spot with his final throw of the dice, beating Alonso by just 0.084 seconds. Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari but received a three-place grid drop for impeding Lando Norris, so starts sixth with Esteban Ocon in third and Carlos Sainz fourth.
Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for Mercedes, two places ahead of team-mate George Russell, but starts in fifth due to Leclerc’s penalty - with Sergio Perez set to start Sunday’s 78-lap race from last place after he crashed out.
Follow updates from the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent - the race starts at 2pm (BST).
Toto Wolff unhappy as crane lifts Lewis Hamilton’s stricken car off Monaco track
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggested marshals had turned the Monaco Grand Prix into a circus act following their unusual removal of Lewis Hamilton’s car.
Hamilton crashed out of final practice on Saturday after he lost control of his Mercedes under braking at Mirabeau.
Hamilton’s stricken machine was hoisted high into the air by a crane, allowing photographers to capture the underbelly of the seven-time world champion’s upgraded machine.
Full quotes below:
Charles Leclerc given three-place grid penalty
This was the reason for Leclerc’s penalty, dropping him from third to sixth.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner:
On Verstappen at pole: “When he arrived at the swimming pool he was 0.2 secs down on Fernando, I could see him gaining the time - and he just did it!”
“Elated for Max. Probably the best qualifying lap of his career. For Checo, a mistake in Q1 - I can only think he was distracted by the Alpine on the right. He’ll be kicking himself for that! He just went in too fast.”
On race: “There’s great respect betwen Max and Fernando but they’re similar characters - they’re both hard racers! That first 500m is what’s going to dictate this grand prix!”
Lewis Hamilton makes joyous revelation despite Monaco qualifying result
Lewis Hamilton was joyous after qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, insisting he hadn’t enjoyed the race as much since 2008.
The seven-time world champion, driving a new-look Mercedes this weekend, made an error and crashed towards the end of third practice on Saturday morning.
But his car was repaired in time for a topsy-turvy qualifying session, with the 38-year-old sneaking through the opening two sessions before setting the sixth-fastest time in Q3.
Yet despite the ‘midfield’ result, Hamilton revealed he has been in a “good frame of mind” all weekend and has “loved every second of the track” in the principality so far.
Full quotes below:
The top-10 for the Monaco Grand Prix!
1) Max Verstappen
2) Fernando Alonso
3) Esteban Ocon
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Charles Leclerc*
7) Pierre Gasly
8) George Russell
9) Yuki Tsunoda
10) Lando Norris
*Leclerc received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris in qualifying
Full grid below:
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix!
It was the qualifying session of the year so far yesterday, as Max Verstappen sensationally pipped Fernando Alonso for pole right at the death.
Charles Leclerc qualified third, but received a three-place grid drop for impeding Lando Norris. He will start sixth, with Esteban Ocon an impressive third on the grid this afternoon.
Stay right here for all the build-up and live updates - the race starts at 2pm (BST).
