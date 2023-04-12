F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s bold Red Bull remark disputed by Max Verstappen

✕ Close Hamilton Says Red Bull's F1 Car Is "The Fastest" He's Ever Seen

Lewis Hamilton’s statement that this year’s Red Bull car is the “fastest he’s ever seen” has been dismissed by Max Verstappen.

Red Bull have won three out of three races to open up the 2023 season, with Verstappen victorious in Bahrain and Australia and Sergio Perez triumphant in Saudi Arabia. In all three grand prix, the RB19 has been rapid and in some cases a second-a-lap quicker than the rest of the field.

This led Hamilton to state after the race in Jeddah last month that he’s “never seen a car so fast”, adding: “When we [Mercedes] were fast, we weren’t that fast. That’s the fastest car I’ve seen compared to the rest.” Yet double world champion Verstappen, while unbothered by the comparison, believes last year’s world champions are yet to create an aura of dominance like Mercedes did during 2014-2021, when they won eight straight Constructors’ titles.

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc has urged fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco, Felipe Massa insists he is assessing his options regarding the 2008 World Championship won by Hamilton, and Guenther Steiner reveals why he dropped Mick Schumacher.

