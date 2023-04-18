✕ Close Red Bull's Horner on the desire needed to win F1 titles

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

F1’s governing body will hold a hearing on Tuesday (8am BST) to address Ferrari‘s request to review the time penalty given to Carlos Sainz at the crash-marred Australian Grand Prix.

The FIA said a virtual hearing will take place Tuesday after Ferrari initiated a right of review in the hope of overturning the five-second time penalty handed to Sainz. The Spanish driver was given the penalty after colliding with Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso on Lap 1 of the final grid restart, leading to the third red flag of a chaotic race on April 2 and a one-lap restart behind a safety car. Only 12 of the 20 starters finished the race.

The penalty demoted Sainz from fourth place with 12 points scored to 12th place and no points. Sainz is in fifth place in the standings with 20 points after three races. The stewards from the Australian Grand Prix will be present in the hearing.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton’s remarks about Red Bull’s car this year have been dismissed by Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo revealed he is “full steam ahead” with a new scripted F1 series and Guenther Steiner reveals why he dropped German driver Mick Schumacher.

Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent