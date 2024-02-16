Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss fronts up at car launch amid ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe
Follow all the latest updates after Red Bull F1 boss Horner spoke to media at the team’s 2024 car launch on Thursday
Christian Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.
The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude.
Appearing publicly for the first time since the investigation was publicised – at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch at their HQ in Milton Keynes – Horner added that he intends on being in Bahrain for pre-season testing next week.
While unable to comment on the nature of the investigation, Horner appeared composed and undeterred by the allegations, continually insisting it was “business as normal” at the world-championship winning team ahead of the new F1 season starting on 2 March.
Follow the latest news below.
Christian Horner reflects on his Red Bull future
“I’m absolutely committed to this team. I’ve been here since the beginning, I’ve built this team, there’s been highs and lows along the way – as you’ve seen in some of the videos that you’ve seen earlier.
“We’ve won 113 races, we’ve won seven drivers’ world championships, we’ve won six constructors’ world championships in 19 seasons. And that’s in the history books now, but it’s what lies ahead that’s always important, so my focus is on the future.
“We have an advanced-technology business that’s going to be producing the first-ever Red Bull track car. And of course, there’s an awful lot going on on the campus and investment on the campus that you can clearly see.”
Max Verstappen reacts to ‘awkward’ Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari
Max Verstappen says the timing of Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 move to Ferrari is a “bit awkward” but insists he was “not surprised” by the Mercedes driver changing teams.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 a fortnight ago with the news that he will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season following 12 years and six titles with the Silver Arrows.
Hamilton, 39, will join Ferrari next year and team up with Charles Leclerc, leaving Carlos Sainz without a seat currently for 2025.
Verstappen, who came out on top in the fierce and memorable 2021 title battle against Hamilton, spoke to the media at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch on Thursday and commented on the morale in the team amid the ongoing probe into Christian Horner’s conduct.
Yet on Hamilton’s impending move to Ferrari, Verstappen said: “I think at the end of the day, seeing him go to Ferrari is not a surprise. If that’s your goal as a kid or your dream, then you go right.”
Max Verstappen reacts to ‘awkward’ Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari
The Red Bull world champion will come up against fierce rival Hamilton in Ferrari red in 2025
Max Verstappen reacts to Christian Horner allegations
Max Verstappen revealed his relationship with Christian Horner remains “very good” despite the ongoing investigation into the Red Bull team principal’s conduct.
Horner insists he has the “overwhelming” support of Verstappen and Red Bull as a whole amidst allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague. The Red Bull F1 boss repeatedly denied the accusations when questioned on Thursday.
While Horner and Verstappen refused to comment on the nature of the complaint, the team’s star driver insisted the morale of the team is “better than ever” heading into the new Formula 1 season despite the investigation.
More from Max:
Max Verstappen reacts to Christian Horner allegations as investigation continues
The three-time world champion spoke at the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch - the RB20 – on Thursday
Christian Horner breaks silence at Red Bull F1 car launch over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations
Full details:
Christian Horner breaks silence after allegations over behaviour at Red Bull launch
Team principal insists it’s ‘business as normal’ at the hugely successful team
Photos from Milton Keynes
Finally, here are some additional photos from the launch:
The drivers also met the new car for the first time at the event
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen will be driving for Red Bull in 2024:
A closer look at the car and the drivers
Here are some close-ups of the new car:
And just a reminder of how different last year’s was:
What happened at the launch event?
Here are some photos from the event itself:
Christian Horner addresses rumours over Adrian Newey contract tied to his
“I’m not going to discuss the ins and outs of individual contracts. We have a great team, we have great strength in depth. Adrian has been here a long time, as I have.
“But there are also many others that play a key, key role. So yeah, I’m not going to talk about contractual details of employees.”
Christian Horner reaffirms ‘absolute’ commitment to Red Bull
“No, my commitment has always been absolute to this team. I think all of you will have not only seen that on the good days [but also] the bad days, the commitment has always been to this team.
“For me, it’s very personal with this team, because I’ve invested so much personally.”
