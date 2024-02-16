Jump to content

Liveupdated1708079765

Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss fronts up at car launch amid ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe

Follow all the latest updates after Red Bull F1 boss Horner spoke to media at the team’s 2024 car launch on Thursday

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 16 February 2024 10:36
Christian Horner says allegations are 'distraction' for Red Bull as he breaks silence

Christian Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.

The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude.

Appearing publicly for the first time since the investigation was publicised – at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch at their HQ in Milton Keynes – Horner added that he intends on being in Bahrain for pre-season testing next week.

While unable to comment on the nature of the investigation, Horner appeared composed and undeterred by the allegations, continually insisting it was “business as normal” at the world-championship winning team ahead of the new F1 season starting on 2 March.

Follow the latest news below.

Christian Horner reflects on his Red Bull future

“I’m absolutely committed to this team. I’ve been here since the beginning, I’ve built this team, there’s been highs and lows along the way – as you’ve seen in some of the videos that you’ve seen earlier.

“We’ve won 113 races, we’ve won seven drivers’ world championships, we’ve won six constructors’ world championships in 19 seasons. And that’s in the history books now, but it’s what lies ahead that’s always important, so my focus is on the future.

“We have an advanced-technology business that’s going to be producing the first-ever Red Bull track car. And of course, there’s an awful lot going on on the campus and investment on the campus that you can clearly see.”

(AP)
Kieran Jackson16 February 2024 10:29
Max Verstappen reacts to ‘awkward’ Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari

Max Verstappen says the timing of Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 move to Ferrari is a “bit awkward” but insists he was “not surprised” by the Mercedes driver changing teams.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 a fortnight ago with the news that he will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season following 12 years and six titles with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton, 39, will join Ferrari next year and team up with Charles Leclerc, leaving Carlos Sainz without a seat currently for 2025.

Verstappen, who came out on top in the fierce and memorable 2021 title battle against Hamilton, spoke to the media at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch on Thursday and commented on the morale in the team amid the ongoing probe into Christian Horner’s conduct.

Yet on Hamilton’s impending move to Ferrari, Verstappen said: “I think at the end of the day, seeing him go to Ferrari is not a surprise. If that’s your goal as a kid or your dream, then you go right.”

Max Verstappen reacts to ‘awkward’ Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari

The Red Bull world champion will come up against fierce rival Hamilton in Ferrari red in 2025

Karl Matchett16 February 2024 10:05
Max Verstappen reacts to Christian Horner allegations

Max Verstappen revealed his relationship with Christian Horner remains “very good” despite the ongoing investigation into the Red Bull team principal’s conduct.

Horner insists he has the “overwhelming” support of Verstappen and Red Bull as a whole amidst allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague. The Red Bull F1 boss repeatedly denied the accusations when questioned on Thursday.

While Horner and Verstappen refused to comment on the nature of the complaint, the team’s star driver insisted the morale of the team is “better than ever” heading into the new Formula 1 season despite the investigation.

More from Max:

Max Verstappen reacts to Christian Horner allegations as investigation continues

The three-time world champion spoke at the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch - the RB20 – on Thursday

Karl Matchett16 February 2024 09:21
Christian Horner breaks silence at Red Bull F1 car launch over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations

Christian Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.

The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude.

Appearing publicly for the first time since the investigation was publicised – at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch at their HQ in Milton Keynes – Horner added that he intends on being in Bahrain for pre-season testing next week.

While unable to comment on the nature of the investigation, Horner appeared composed and undeterred by the allegations, continually insisting it was “business as normal” at the world-championship winning team ahead of the new F1 season starting on 2 March.

Full details:

Christian Horner breaks silence after allegations over behaviour at Red Bull launch

Team principal insists it’s ‘business as normal’ at the hugely successful team

Karl Matchett16 February 2024 08:40
Photos from Milton Keynes

Finally, here are some additional photos from the launch:

Max Verstappen poses at the RB20 launch

(Will Cornelius / Content Pool)

The reveal of the car was a big spectacle

(Getty Images for Red Bull Racing)

Sergio Perez poses for the launch of the new Red Bull

(Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)
Sonia Twigg16 February 2024 08:00
The drivers also met the new car for the first time at the event

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen will be driving for Red Bull in 2024:

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez inspect the new car

(Getty Images for Red Bull Racing)

Max Verstappen poses at the RB20 launch event

(Will Cornelius / Content Pool)

Sergio Perez poses with the new car

(Will Cornelius / Content Pool)
Sonia Twigg16 February 2024 06:00
A closer look at the car and the drivers

Here are some close-ups of the new car:

Red Bull will be hoping their new model can emulate their success last season

(Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool)

The new designed F1 car

(Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The RB20

(Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool)

And just a reminder of how different last year’s was:

Max Verstappen won the driver’s championship last year

(Getty Images)
Sonia Twigg16 February 2024 04:00
What happened at the launch event?

Here are some photos from the event itself:

Christian Horner was on stage presenting the car as if everything was normal

(Getty Images for Red Bull Racing)

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez also got to see the new car

(REUTERS)

It was a high tech event in Milton Keynes

(Getty Images for Red Bull Racing)
Sonia Twigg16 February 2024 02:00
Christian Horner addresses rumours over Adrian Newey contract tied to his

“I’m not going to discuss the ins and outs of individual contracts. We have a great team, we have great strength in depth. Adrian has been here a long time, as I have.

“But there are also many others that play a key, key role. So yeah, I’m not going to talk about contractual details of employees.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson15 February 2024 23:15
Christian Horner reaffirms ‘absolute’ commitment to Red Bull

“No, my commitment has always been absolute to this team. I think all of you will have not only seen that on the good days [but also] the bad days, the commitment has always been to this team.

“For me, it’s very personal with this team, because I’ve invested so much personally.”

Kieran Jackson15 February 2024 22:45

