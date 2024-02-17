Christian Horner – latest: Ford speak out as Red Bull F1 boss still facing ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe
Christian Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.
The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude.
Appearing publicly for the first time since the investigation was publicised – at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch at their HQ in Milton Keynes – Horner added that he intends on being in Bahrain for pre-season testing next week. While unable to comment on the nature of the investigation, Horner appeared composed and undeterred by the allegations, continually insisting it was “business as normal” at the world-championship winning team ahead of the new F1 season starting on 2 March.
Red Bull’s future engine partner Ford have also released a statement on the situation, stating that they expect “very high standards of behaviour and integrity” from their partners but refusing to comment further until the investigation is completed.
Ford speak out on Christian Horner situation
Red Bull future engine supplier Ford Motor Co. said it is awaiting the results of an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by team principal Christian Horner, but a top executive stressed that Ford holds its company and partners to very high moral standards.
Ford is slated to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026 and is the first of Red Bull’s existing partners to comment on the controversy surrounding Horner. The team leader has remained defiant in his denial of claims of misconduct made to parent company Red Bull, which two weeks ago announced it had launched an independent investigation into the claims.
Mark Rushbrook, global head of Ford Performance Motorsport, said Friday at Daytona International Speedway that Ford is awaiting the outcome of the investigation into Horner.
“As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners,” Rushbrook said. “It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.
“And that’s why they’ve got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it’s too early for us to comment on it all.”
The Drive to Survive Years
Netflix’s entrance into the sport with Drive to Survive in 2019 gave Horner the reach and standing for all his engrossing and incisive behind-closed-doors interactions to be aired to a whole new audience. Some love him, some loathe him.
Spats with team principals such as ex-Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul and current Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff have played out in front of the cameras. The melodrama of the 2021 season – between his protege Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton – saw Horner’s rivalry with Wolff almost match that of the drivers in the cockpit. The Red Bull boss is unashamedly a lover of the sport’s political plays and mind games.
Horner’s history at Red Bull
Breaking the monopoly of Ferrari, McLaren and Renault, Red Bull stormed to four straight drivers’ titles from 2010-2013, with Sebastian Vettel in the cockpit. Horner was quickly making a name for himself with results on the track and influence off the track, gaining the trust and support of F1 supremo Ecclestone. So much so, in fact, that Horner served as best man at Ecclestone’s wedding to third wife Fabaina in 2012, and then vice-versa when Horner married Halliwell three years later. Their straight-talking similarities seemed to trump the 43-year age gap.
Season-by-season, Horner’s visibility became synonymous with the sport. Even in this current period of record-breaking schedules, he does not miss a race. Always keen to have his say, he rarely turns down an interview with either the print or broadcast press. One such moment, in Singapore in 2014, saw an exchange with Martin Brundle on the grid. Eulogising about F1’s original night race circuit, Horner quipped: “It’s a shame you’re too old to have driven here really.” Brundle, forever sharp-witted, quickly jibed back: “Shame you weren’t fast enough to get into Formula One!”
How did Horner get into F1?
A promising karter in his teenage years, Horner raced for two years in the late 1990s for Arden in Formula 3000, then the final stage before a potential F1 seat. Yet one moment in a pre-season test, when unable to match Juan Pablo Montoya’s commitment into a high-speed corner, told him all he needed to know.
Montoya would go on to race in F1, Horner would not. Abruptly, he retired from racing at the age of 25 and opted to cross over to the management side of the Arden team.
It was there he built up his early reputation, winning junior titles. But despite his relative immaturity in a motorsport management ecosystem then dominated by elder statesmen of the sport – Bernie Ecclestone, Ron Dennis, Ross Brawn etc. – his sights were still firmly set on Formula One. Though talks with Eddie Jordan about a takeover fell through, at the age of 31 Horner became the youngest team principal on the grid when he was trusted with overseeing Red Bull’s entry into the sport, when the company’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz decided to venture into motorsport by purchasing Jaguar.
Horner was in the hot seat at the Milton Keynes launch
A very bullish and undeterred Horner was very much the man in the spotlight at Red Bull HQ on Thursday. The 50-year-old, fighting for his job as the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, was not quietly whisked away to the sideline as you may have anticipated. On the contrary, from the start of the launch featuring drivers, engineers and executives to the end of his 14th interview of the day, Horner was completely front and centre in the rather unique setting of a gigantic warehouse for this highly thought-out event.
As Horner said himself on numerous occasions, it really was “business as normal”. Business as normal, with a big fat elephant in the room.
Red Bull should be applauded for not opting out late in the day, given the furore surrounding their F1 chief at the moment. Launch-wise, while Ferrari rallied back at questions directed at their drivers about 2025 signing Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes and McLaren offered little access, Red Bull opened their doors up fully to more than 200 guests yesterday lunchtime.
Verstappen re-iterates Red Bull commitment
“My dream is to win races. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari and of course I hope to see a lot of different teams competing for wins,” he said at the RB20 car launch
“But at the moment I’m very happy where I’m at so I don’t see myself leaving at the moment.”
Verstappen will be the favourite when the new F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March.
Verstappen had his say on Hamilton’s upcoming move for 2025
Max Verstappen says the timing of Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 move to Ferrari is a “bit awkward” but insists he was “not surprised” by the Mercedes driver changing teams.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 a fortnight ago with the news that he will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season following 12 years and six titles with the Silver Arrows.
Hamilton, 39, will join Ferrari next year and team up with Charles Leclerc, leaving Carlos Sainz without a seat currently for 2025.
Verstappen, who came out on top in the fierce and memorable 2021 title battle against Hamilton, spoke to the media at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch on Thursday and commented on the morale in the team amid the ongoing probe into Christian Horner’s conduct.
There was a car launch happening somewhere
Christian Horner latest
A Red Bull GmbH spokesperson told The Independent on Friday night: “As already stated, it would not be appropriate for us to comment before the investigation is completed.”
Red Bull Racing have refused to comment on the matter.
In the only official comment from the team or company all week, Red Bull GmbH said in a statement on Monday: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.
“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.
“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”