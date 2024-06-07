F1 Canadian GP 2024 LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results in Montreal
Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back after Charles Leclerc’s victory last time out in Monaco
Formula One heads to Montreal for round nine of the 2024 season as the city’s street circuit pays host to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was victorious for the first time in 22 months last time out as he comfortably won his home race in Monaco two weeks ago. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, finished sixth as his lead to Leclerc in the F1 drivers’ championship was cut to 31 points.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second in Monte-Carlo, with team-mate Lando Norris in fourth, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and seventh respectively as the Silver Arrows struggle to keep up with the leading trio. Hamilton is a seven-time winner in Canada.
Sergio Perez signed a new two-year contract at Red Bull on Monday, while Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the season as the twists and turns of the 2025 driver market continues apace.
Follow the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent:
Charles Leclerc cheered by new ‘brave’ approach under Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur
Charles Leclerc credits team principal Fred Vasseur’s changes with putting Ferrari in a position where they can challenge Red Bull in the world championship.
Monegasque Leclerc claimed his first victory of the season with his maiden win around his home streets two weeks ago which cut Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 31 points.
Verstappen appeared set to cruise to a fourth consecutive world crown when he won four of the first five races of this season but the Red Bull driver has only won one of the last three to hint at a potential title challenge.
Full piece below:
Charles Leclerc cheered by new ‘brave’ approach under Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur
Leclerc claimed his first victory of the season at Monaco two weeks ago.
And here are the Constructors’ Standings heading into Canada:
1. Red Bull - 276 points
2. Ferrari - 252 points
3. McLaren - 184 points
4. Mercedes - 96 points
5. Aston Martin - 44 points
6. RB - 24 points
7. Haas - 7 points
8. Williams - 2 points
9. Alpine - 2 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton: Future F1 cars might be ‘pretty slow’ despite lighter machinery
Lewis Hamilton fears Formula One cars from 2026 will remain “pretty slow” after the next-generation machinery was unveiled.
On the eve of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, F1 provided a glimpse into its future after the concept of a car – which is hoped will provide greater racing from 2026 onwards – was revealed.
The new smaller machinery, incorporating a simplified combustion engine using fully sustainable fuels and the introduction of a new overtaking boost button, is set to be 30 kilograms lighter than the sport’s current design.
The FIA has now promised a minimum weight of 768kg – down from almost 800kg – with the governing body saying a “nimble” car has been at the heart of its new concept.
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton: Future F1 cars might be ‘pretty slow’ despite lighter machinery
On the eve of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, F1 provided a glimpse into its future.
Sky F1 reveal new pundit for Canadian Grand Prix
Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve will join the Sky Sports F1 team at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.
Villeneuve, who won the title in 1997 with Williams, will be alongside the likes of Simon Lazenby, Martin Brundle and Danica Patrick in front of the cameras in Montreal.
The former Canadian driver competed in F1 from 1996-2006, driving for the likes of Renault, Sauber and BAR too.
He won 11 races and finished on the podium 23 times. However, he never won his home race in 10 attempts.
Full piece below:
Sky F1 reveal new pundit for Canadian Grand Prix
The UK broadcaster for Formula One has announced a new face will form their coverage in Montreal
Here are the Driver Standings heading into Canada:
1. Max Verstappen - 169 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
3. Lando Norris - 113 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points
5. Sergio Perez - 107 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 71 points
7. George Russell - 54 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 42 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 11 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Alex Albon - 2 points
16. Esteban Ocon - 1 point
17. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18. Pierre Gasly - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
PREVIEW: What Perez’s new Red Bull deal means for Verstappen, Sainz and 2025 F1 driver market
Tease it as they might, Red Bull were fooling nobody with their announcement late on Tuesday. The extension of Sergio Perez’s contract was supposed to be released to the waiting world on Monday but was delayed by the small matter of Mexico electing its first female president. When it dropped, the matter at hand startled nobody.
Yet the length of Perez’s extension – not one year, not one year with an option for another, a straight two years – was indeed a surprise. It takes Perez to the end of the 2026 season and represents an immense show of trust in the Mexican to aid their charge during a new era of regulations in two years’ time.
In relevant news on Thursday, the FIA released the first images of the “lighter, nimbler” 2026 F1 car, which will use fully sustainable fuels and spell the effective end of DRS as a device for overtaking.
But back to Perez, whose extended deal will see him race in F1 for 16 consecutive seasons. Given his inferior pace and results to his teammate, it’s easy to assume that Perez has been kept to ensure ”continuity and stability”, as Christian Horner put it, amid a season overshadowed by off-track issues at Red Bull. And to an extent this is true.
However, the biggest winner is the man across from Perez in the garage: Max Verstappen.
What Perez’s new Red Bull deal means for Verstappen, Sainz and 2025 F1 driver market
The world champions have turned down the chance to sign Ferrari race-winner Sainz, leaving limited options for the Spaniard in his search for a seat
What are the timings for the Canadian Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Friday 7 June
- Free practice 1: 6:30pm
- Free practice 2: 10pm
Saturday 8 June
- Free practice 3: 5:30pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 9 June
- Race: 7pm
F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to live text coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend!
Do we have a title fight on our hands? After his victory in Monaco, Charles Leclerc is 31 points off leader Max Verstappen after eight races and the momentum is with Ferrari heading into this weekend’s street circuit in Montreal!
We’re expecting rain, too, across all three days of action so it should be a fascinating event on track.
Today, it’s practice, with FP1 starting at 6:30pm (BST) and second practice at 10pm.
