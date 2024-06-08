F1 Canadian GP 2024 LIVE: Qualifying updates, practice times, schedule and results in Montreal
Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back after Charles Leclerc’s victory last time out in Monaco
Formula One heads to Montreal for round nine of the 2024 season as the city’s street circuit pays host to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was victorious for the first time in 22 months last time out as he comfortably won his home race in Monaco two weeks ago. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, finished sixth as his lead to Leclerc in the F1 drivers’ championship was cut to 31 points.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second in Monte-Carlo, with team-mate Lando Norris in fourth, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and seventh respectively as the Silver Arrows struggle to keep up with the leading trio. Hamilton is a seven-time winner in Canada.
Sergio Perez signed a new two-year contract at Red Bull on Monday, while Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the season as the twists and turns of the 2025 driver market continues apace.
Follow the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent:
PREVIEW: What Perez’s new Red Bull deal means for Verstappen, Sainz and 2025 F1 driver market
Tease it as they might, Red Bull were fooling nobody with their announcement late on Tuesday. The extension of Sergio Perez’s contract was supposed to be released to the waiting world on Monday but was delayed by the small matter of Mexico electing its first female president. When it dropped, the matter at hand startled nobody.
Yet the length of Perez’s extension – not one year, not one year with an option for another, a straight two years – was indeed a surprise. It takes Perez to the end of the 2026 season and represents an immense show of trust in the Mexican to aid their charge during a new era of regulations in two years’ time.
In relevant news on Thursday, the FIA released the first images of the “lighter, nimbler” 2026 F1 car, which will use fully sustainable fuels and spell the effective end of DRS as a device for overtaking.
But back to Perez, whose extended deal will see him race in F1 for 16 consecutive seasons. Given his inferior pace and results to his teammate, it’s easy to assume that Perez has been kept to ensure ”continuity and stability”, as Christian Horner put it, amid a season overshadowed by off-track issues at Red Bull. And to an extent this is true.
However, the biggest winner is the man across from Perez in the garage: Max Verstappen.
What are the timings for the Canadian Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Saturday 8 June
- Free practice 3: 5:30pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 9 June
- Race: 7pm
F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to live text coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend!
Do we have a title fight on our hands? After his victory in Monaco, Charles Leclerc is 31 points off leader Max Verstappen after eight races and the momentum is with Ferrari heading into this weekend’s street circuit in Montreal!
We’re expecting rain, too, so it should be a fascinating day on track.
Goodbye!
Thank you for following our coverage of the practice - not the most entertaining day of action but it means it’s hard to read ahead of tomorrow!
We’re back for qualifying tomorrow at 9pm (BST) - until then, good night!
Lando Norris excited to be ‘fighting for more’ after breaking win duck
Lando Norris says he is more excited than ever before when he gets behind the wheel knowing he is now fighting for wins.
The 24-year-old earned his maiden Formula One victory at the Miami Grand Prix and has secured three other podiums in an impressive start to the season for McLaren.
Norris is now expected to challenge for the podium on a regular basis and admits that expectation brings an excitement.
“I am more buoyed than ever. Still relaxed, maybe I don’t look it at times!” Norris said ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.
“When I am in the car I’m more excited because that is when you are feeling what the potential is.”
Full piece below:
Lando Norris excited to be ‘fighting for more’ after breaking win duck
The McLaren driver has been a podium regular and claimed top spot in Miami a month ago
FP2 CLASSIFICATION:
Fernando Alonso quickest in FP2!
The Aston Martin driver fastest with a 1:15:810, with George Russell four-tenths off and Lance Stroll six-tenths off his team-mate in third!
4-10: Leclerc, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon, Perez
Not too sure how much we can learn from today’s action! On and off with the weather, varying times and run-plans... makes it very interesting ahead of qualifying tomorrow!
Everyone on the inters!
Final few laps now of what, again, is a difficult session to read given the weather...
One thing is for sure: Max Verstappen is not coming out of the pits. His issue has rendered his session redundant.
Work to do for Red Bull!
Long runs in the process!
Other than Verstappen’s issue, all the cars are out doing their long runs at the moment - but it’s spitting rain so it’s on intermediates at the moment!
So top-10 is; Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon, Perez
Verstappen down in P18 with his issue!
Max Verstappen has a problem!
Direct from camp Red Bull: “We have an ERS fault on car 1 and we are investigating.”
