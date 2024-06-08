✕ Close Sergio Perez Signs New Two-Year Deal With Red Bull

Formula One heads to Montreal for round nine of the 2024 season as the city’s street circuit pays host to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was victorious for the first time in 22 months last time out as he comfortably won his home race in Monaco two weeks ago. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, finished sixth as his lead to Leclerc in the F1 drivers’ championship was cut to 31 points.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second in Monte-Carlo, with team-mate Lando Norris in fourth, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and seventh respectively as the Silver Arrows struggle to keep up with the leading trio. Hamilton is a seven-time winner in Canada.

Sergio Perez signed a new two-year contract at Red Bull on Monday, while Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the season as the twists and turns of the 2025 driver market continues apace.

Follow the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent: