F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One heads to Montreal for round nine of the 2024 season as the city’s street circuit pays host to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was victorious for the first time in 22 months last time out as he comfortably won his home race in Monaco two weeks ago. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, finished sixth as his lead to Leclerc in the F1 drivers’ championship was cut to 31 points.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second in Monte-Carlo, with team-mate Lando Norris in fourth, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and seventh respectively as the Silver Arrows struggle to keep up with the leading trio. Hamilton is a seven-time winner in Canada.

Sergio Perez signed a new two-year contract at Red Bull on Monday, while Alpine announced that Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the season as the twists and turns of the 2025 driver market continues apace.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Sunday 9 June

Race: 7pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 5:30pm (BST).

Highlights in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4; at 1:30am (BST) on Sunday morning for qualifying and 12:20am on Monday morning for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Canada on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Canadian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Canada hosts round nine of the 2024 Formula One season ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 169 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

3. Lando Norris - 113 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points

5. Sergio Perez - 107 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 71 points

7. George Russell - 54 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 42 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 11 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points

15. Alex Albon - 2 points

16. Esteban Ocon - 1 point

17. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18. Pierre Gasly - 1 point

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 276 points

2. Ferrari - 252 points

3. McLaren - 184 points

4. Mercedes - 96 points

5. Aston Martin - 44 points

6. RB - 24 points

7. Haas - 7 points

8. Williams - 2 points

9. Alpine - 2 points

10. Sauber - 0 points