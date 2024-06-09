Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1717947660

F1 Canadian GP 2024 LIVE: Race updates, times, schedule and results as George Russell starts on pole

Russell starts on pole in Montreal after a dramatic dead heat with Max Verstappen in qualifying

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 09 June 2024 16:24
Comments
Close
Sergio Perez Signs New Two-Year Deal With Red Bull

George Russell claimed only the second pole position of his career after setting an identical time as Max Verstappen during a scintillating qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The British driver, who was on pole in Hungary in 2022, proved Mercedes’ progress and beat Verstappen by virtue of having set his time first as the pair could not be separated by the timing charts.

The top three were separated by just two thousandths of a second, with Lando Norris lining up third.

Lewis Hamilton fell away at the end to finish seventh after appearing in the battle for pole. Two weeks on from his glorious home win in Monaco, title hopeful Charles Leclerc will start only 11th as Ferrari suffered a shock double elimination in Q2.

Follow the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent:

Recommended
1717947564

Here are the Driver Standings heading into the Canadian Grand Prix:

1. Max Verstappen - 169 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

3. Lando Norris - 113 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points

5. Sergio Perez - 107 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 71 points

7. George Russell - 54 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 42 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 11 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points

15. Alex Albon - 2 points

16. Esteban Ocon - 1 point

17. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18. Pierre Gasly - 1 point

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson9 June 2024 16:39
1717947024

George Russell sets target after shock pole at Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell immediately set his sights on victory after taking only his second career pole position during a scintillating Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.

Russell set an identical time to Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen amid changeable weather on Montreal’s Ile Notre-Dame but will line up first by virtue of having set his lap time earlier.

His pace confirmed Mercedes’s recent progress as the sport’s once-dominant team bid to secure a first win since Russell took his maiden Formula One victory in Sao Paulo in 2022.

Only two-thousandths of a second separated the top three, with McLaren’s Lando Norris lining up third ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Full quotes below:

George Russell sets target after shock pole at Canadian Grand Prix

Russell set an identical time to Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen amid changeable weather on Montreal’s Ile Notre-Dame.

Kieran Jackson9 June 2024 16:30
1717946895

Starting grid for the Canadian Grand Prix:

1) George Russell

2) Max Verstappen

3) Lando Norris

4) Oscar Piastri

5) Daniel Ricciardo

6) Fernando Alonso

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) Yuki Tsunoda

9) Lance Stroll

10) Alex Albon

11) Charles Leclerc

12) Carlos Sainz

13) Logan Sargeant

14) Kevin Magnussen

15) Pierre Gasly

16) Sergio Perez

17) Valtteri Bottas

18) Nico Hulkenberg

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Esteban Ocon*

*Ocon qualified 18th but has a five-place grid penalty carried over from the Monaco Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson9 June 2024 16:28
1717946797

F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE!

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal!

It was a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday with George Russell taking only his second-ever pole position in Formula 1! He’ll start at the front alongside Max Verstappen, who set the same time as Russell but because he set it second, starts in second!

Can Russell hold off Verstappen at the line?

Lights out is at 7pm (BST) - stay right here for all the build-up!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson9 June 2024 16:26
1717885500

George Russell takes Canadian GP pole after shock dead heat with Max Verstappen

George Russell claimed only the second pole position of his career after setting an identical time as Max Verstappen during a scintillating qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The British driver, who was on pole in Hungary in 2022, proved Mercedes’ progress and beat Verstappen by virtue of having set his time first as the pair could not be separated by the timing charts.

The top three were separated by just two-thousandths of a second, with Lando Norris lining up third.

Lewis Hamilton fell away at the end to finish seventh after appearing in the battle for pole.

Full report below:

George Russell takes Canadian GP pole after shock dead heat with Max Verstappen

Russell and Verstappen posted an identical time but the Briton recorded his first to take pole in Montreal

Kieran Jackson8 June 2024 23:25
1717884840

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur:

“We all struggled with tyre management. The pace was OK. We struggled a bit more from this morning. It’s tight!

“We have to be pleased the gap is so tight.

“Tomorrow, the weather forecast is not very good, it could be a chaotic race. Let’s see tomorrow.”

Kieran Jackson8 June 2024 23:14
1717884300

Toto Wolff on Mercedes’ second seat:

“We’ve embarked on a route, we went to reinvent ourselves. Kimi Antonelli is part of that, we’ve not made the decision. We didn’t want to force Carlos to wait.”

Kieran Jackson8 June 2024 23:05
1717883895

Yuki Tsunoda stays at RB for 2025!

Announced a few minutes prior to qualifying, RB have taken up the option to keep Yuki Tsunoda - that’ll be his fifth season in a row for the Red Bull sister team!

Kieran Jackson8 June 2024 22:58
1717883280

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:

“We’re on pole position, it’s amazing his lap was great! We’ve brought a lot of little bits over the last few races, heading towards a more performing car.

“Lewis was actually having the upper hand, both cars comfortably beating everyone, for Lewis the time didn’t show up.

“We have a grip now on the car. One swallow doesn’t make a summer, the lap was great but we need to keep both feet on the ground.

“We have more downforce in the right places. The car is well balanced now.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson8 June 2024 22:48
1717882560

Lando Norris after qualifying P3:

“Congrats to Mr Russell, he’s been quick all weekend. I’m happy with third, good job by us, excited by tomorrow.

“It’s one of the best places to come to every year, I love it. It’s tricky, when you put a nice lap in, it’s a nice feeling.

“Two overtakes tomrorow? Easy, light work! Car has been great last few races, few fast drivers ahead, we’ll put on a good show tomorrow!”

Kieran Jackson8 June 2024 22:36

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in