F1 Canadian GP 2024 LIVE: Race updates, times, schedule and results as George Russell starts on pole
Russell starts on pole in Montreal after a dramatic dead heat with Max Verstappen in qualifying
George Russell claimed only the second pole position of his career after setting an identical time as Max Verstappen during a scintillating qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The British driver, who was on pole in Hungary in 2022, proved Mercedes’ progress and beat Verstappen by virtue of having set his time first as the pair could not be separated by the timing charts.
The top three were separated by just two thousandths of a second, with Lando Norris lining up third.
Lewis Hamilton fell away at the end to finish seventh after appearing in the battle for pole. Two weeks on from his glorious home win in Monaco, title hopeful Charles Leclerc will start only 11th as Ferrari suffered a shock double elimination in Q2.
Here are the Driver Standings heading into the Canadian Grand Prix:
1. Max Verstappen - 169 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
3. Lando Norris - 113 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points
5. Sergio Perez - 107 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 71 points
7. George Russell - 54 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 42 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points
11. Lance Stroll - 11 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Alex Albon - 2 points
16. Esteban Ocon - 1 point
17. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18. Pierre Gasly - 1 point
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Starting grid for the Canadian Grand Prix:
1) George Russell
2) Max Verstappen
3) Lando Norris
4) Oscar Piastri
5) Daniel Ricciardo
6) Fernando Alonso
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) Yuki Tsunoda
9) Lance Stroll
10) Alex Albon
11) Charles Leclerc
12) Carlos Sainz
13) Logan Sargeant
14) Kevin Magnussen
15) Pierre Gasly
16) Sergio Perez
17) Valtteri Bottas
18) Nico Hulkenberg
19) Zhou Guanyu
20) Esteban Ocon*
*Ocon qualified 18th but has a five-place grid penalty carried over from the Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE!
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal!
It was a dramatic qualifying session on Saturday with George Russell taking only his second-ever pole position in Formula 1! He’ll start at the front alongside Max Verstappen, who set the same time as Russell but because he set it second, starts in second!
Can Russell hold off Verstappen at the line?
Lights out is at 7pm (BST) - stay right here for all the build-up!
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur:
“We all struggled with tyre management. The pace was OK. We struggled a bit more from this morning. It’s tight!
“We have to be pleased the gap is so tight.
“Tomorrow, the weather forecast is not very good, it could be a chaotic race. Let’s see tomorrow.”
Toto Wolff on Mercedes’ second seat:
“We’ve embarked on a route, we went to reinvent ourselves. Kimi Antonelli is part of that, we’ve not made the decision. We didn’t want to force Carlos to wait.”
Yuki Tsunoda stays at RB for 2025!
Announced a few minutes prior to qualifying, RB have taken up the option to keep Yuki Tsunoda - that’ll be his fifth season in a row for the Red Bull sister team!
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:
“We’re on pole position, it’s amazing his lap was great! We’ve brought a lot of little bits over the last few races, heading towards a more performing car.
“Lewis was actually having the upper hand, both cars comfortably beating everyone, for Lewis the time didn’t show up.
“We have a grip now on the car. One swallow doesn’t make a summer, the lap was great but we need to keep both feet on the ground.
“We have more downforce in the right places. The car is well balanced now.”
Lando Norris after qualifying P3:
“Congrats to Mr Russell, he’s been quick all weekend. I’m happy with third, good job by us, excited by tomorrow.
“It’s one of the best places to come to every year, I love it. It’s tricky, when you put a nice lap in, it’s a nice feeling.
“Two overtakes tomrorow? Easy, light work! Car has been great last few races, few fast drivers ahead, we’ll put on a good show tomorrow!”
