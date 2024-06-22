F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch Spanish Grand Prix race

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula One heads back to Europe for round ten of the 2024 season as Barcelona hosts the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Canada, victorious after an entertaining wet-dry race on the streets of Montreal. Charles Leclerc, winner in Monaco previous to that, retired from the race and the gap from the Ferrari driver to the Red Bull out in front is 56 points.

Mercedes were much improved in Canada, with George Russell picking up a podium and Lewis Hamilton finishing a season-best fourth, while McLaren’s Lando Norris came home second.

Verstappen won last year’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Russell and Hamilton on the podium.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Sunday 23 June

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Highlights in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4; at 6:30pm (BST) on Sunday evening for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Barcelona on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Spanish Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Spain hosts round ten of the 2024 F1 season ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 194 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

3. Lando Norris - 131 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points

5. Sergio Perez - 107 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 81 points

7. George Russell - 69 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 55 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points

13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 3 points

16. Alex Albon - 2 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 2 points

18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 301 points

2. Ferrari - 252 points

3. McLaren - 212 points

4. Mercedes - 124 points

5. Aston Martin - 58 points

6. RB - 28 points

7. Haas - 7 points

8. Alpine - 5 points

9. Williams - 2 points

10. Sauber - 0 points