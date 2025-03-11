F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen told he ‘doesn’t have a chance’ of winning title this season
Follow live updates as Lewis Hamilton prepares for his Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne to kick off the 2025 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton prepares for his Ferrari debut as the 2025 Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne this week at the Australian Grand Prix.
After making the blockbuster move from Mercedes to partner up with Charles Leclerc, the Scuderia will hope to dethrone Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with the Dutch driver bidding for a fifth successive F1 crown. However, former driver Ralf Schumacher has said on the Sky Germany podcast “I don’t think he [Verstappen] has a chance” after Red Bull’s lae-season struggles last year.
After the official three-day pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit, excitement is building around McLaren, with Lando Norris and this week’s home favourite Oscar Piastri moving into title contention.
While George Russell now leads the Silver Arrows, they also have Kimi Antonelli who is among an exciting crop of rookie drivers in F1 this year, as is Briton Ollie Bearman, who spoke exclusively to The Independent this week about his title ambitions.
Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent as we count down to the Grand Prix during race week.
Damon Hill confirms return to F1 pundit role for Australian Grand Prix
Damon Hill has revealed he will return to TV work in the F1 paddock at next week’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
The 1996 F1 world champion left Sky Sports at the end of last season after 13 years working as a pundit for the broadcaster, since they won the rights to F1 in the UK in 2012.
Hill was critical of eventual world champion Max Verstappen last year, after the Red Bull driver was penalised for dangerous driving in battle with title rival Lando Norris.
The 65-year-old departed Sky after the Brazilian Grand Prix but has now announced his return to the paddock in Melbourne.
Ollie Bearman: ‘You only get one shot in F1 – my ultimate goal is to be a world champion’
As foolish as it sounds, Ollie Bearman’s manager was actually cut off from the call which changed the life of his most precious client. Fortunately, the British teenager himself was not short of credit on his phone.
Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last March, Ferrari suddenly needed a driver after Carlos Sainz fell ill. Relaxing idyllically off the shores of the Red Sea fresh from securing pole position in F2, 18-year-old Bearman spotted Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur’s name on his phone and, right then, knew he was about to be given the opportunity of a lifetime.
Kieran Jackson chats exclusively to the British F1 rookie sensation:
Max Verstappen told 'he doesn't have a chance' of F1 title this year
Max Verstappen does not have “a chance” of a fifth straight F1 Drivers’ Championship win in 2025 according to former driver Ralf Schumacher.
Schumacher believes Verstappen delivered a “rescue” effort in a struggling Red Bull car last year but he won’t be able to do the same again.
McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite to win the title this season and Schumacher is adamant Verstappen will be powerless to stop the Brit and others at the front of the grid.
Speaking on the Sky Germany podcast, Schumacher said: “Last year it was clear. Red Bull was very strong at the start of the season, but then they couldn’t handle the car. Verstappen was the rescue.
“However, he will have to get used to everything coming to an end. I don’t think he has a chance.”
Lewis Hamilton’s Max Verstappen promise revealed ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Toto Wolff made a promise to Lewis Hamilton that he would not try to sign Max Verstappen while the British driver was still at Mercedes.
Wolff said on the latest series of Netflix’s Drive to Survive that he would have only moved for Verstappen after it was confirmed that Hamilton was leaving for Ferrari.
“I haven't spoken to him because I promised Lewis I wouldn't talk to him but I will have the conversation now.,” Wolff said.
Christian Horner scandal rehashed as Drive to Survive unearths new F1 villain
Let’s start with the obvious: Christian Horner has been a dream for Drive to Survive since the show landed in 2019. The Red Bull F1 CEO has been front-and-centre of countless episodes in the past six seasons, gladly playing the role of F1’s pantomime villain, with numerous scenes filmed at his country mansion home in Oxfordshire, alongside Spice Girl wife Geri Halliwell.
Season seven is no different. The latest instalment, chronicling the 2024 season, begins with Horner at the wheel of his 4x4, locked in conversation with Geri about a record-breaking 2023 campaign, in which Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races.
With an air of inevitability synonymous with Netflix’s exquisitely curated narratives, Geri strikes a warning to her husband: “You never know what life’s going to bring.” In actual fact, we all know what’s coming next.
Cadillac potential is 'limitless', claims team principal Graeme Lowdon
Cadillac's ambitions for Formula One are "limitless", according to team principal Graeme Lowdon.
The long-anticipated entry of Cadillac - a division of American motoring giant General Motors - as an 11th team on the grid from 2026 was finally rubber-stamped last week.
Lowdon, former sporting director of the Manor Marussia team, knows there is plenty of hard work ahead, but maintains high collective goals are achievable.
"Everybody, both in the management and the ownership of this new team, is extremely realistic," Lowdon said.
"We have a unique mix in terms of ownership qualities and the experience of people within the team, people who spent decades in Formula One. We have utmost respect for the competition.
"You want to enter competitions that are difficult and competitive as well, so we have got no illusions about how difficult it is.
"But we are well backed, we are well positioned and therefore I think it is important to highlight that our ambitions are limitless."
