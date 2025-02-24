F1 news LIVE: Mercedes unveil 2025 car as Verstappen speaks out after British boos
Follow live updates as the Silver Arrows unveil the W16 ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday
Mercedes have unveiled their 2025 F1 car as momentum builds towards the new season.
The Silver Arrows, who have lost Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari this year, launched the W16 car this afternoon in a digital-only launch. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will then drive the car in a shakedown in Bahrain on Tuesday.
The official three-day pre-season test starts at the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday, two weeks before the first race of the season in Australia.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has threatened to boycott any future F1 launch events held in England after being booed in London at F1 75 Live last week.
Mercedes release photos of the W16!
After seeing the livery last week in London, Mercedes have now released photos of their W16 car in all its glory!
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will take it for a shakedown tomorrow in Bahrain.
The eagle-eyed amongst the F1 ‘twitter-sphere’ on Tuesday spotted something far too endearing to ignore ahead of F1 75 Live in London. Sat next to each other in sleek black suits, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were already turned off by the preamble in The O2. As such, Leclerc whipped out his mobile phone and triggered a game of online chess between the pair. Currently, Hamilton has a one-game lead.
Nip-and-tuck already, it seems, in the quest for checkmate. This year, seven-time world champion Hamilton and Ferrari’s long-term golden boy Leclerc will be teammates at the prancing horse yet, in the same breath, will carve out every millisecond to beat the other.
Is your teammate your friend or foe? In F1 spiel, it’s more often the latter.
What are the timings for testing?
The official pre-season test takes place from Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February.
In line with previous years, the track will be open for eight hours each day, starting at 7am (GMT) and ending at 4pm (GMT).
Kimi Antonelli on his first season in F1:
“I'm excited to make my debut in F1 this year. It is a great opportunity, and I am very thankful to everyone at Mercedes for the faith and trust they've placed in me.
“I've been working hard over the winter to be as ready as I can possibly be and now, I can't wait to get started.”
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the launch of the W16:
“We open an exciting new era in the story of our team and Mercedes-AMG motorsport in 2025.
“We are building on the incredible legacy of our heritage, and we can't wait to go racing.”
Silverstone confirms star-studded lineup for F1 British Grand Prix
The four-day event, taking place from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th July, sees high-profile acts on the main stage in the evening.
BRIT award-winning artist Sam Fender opens proceedings on Thursday night, followed by multi-award-winning singer RAYE on Friday.
DJ icon Fatboy Slim takes to the stage on Saturday night, after qualifying on track, before Becky Hill concludes proceedings on Sunday night after the grand prix earlier in the day.
Ollie Bearman out on track in Bahrain!
Haas are undertaking a filming day in Bahrain with full-time rookie Bearman in the cockpit!
Carlos Sainz names his four F1 title contenders – and Lewis Hamilton is ignored
When asked between reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Sainz replied: “I think it will be between those first three you have said.
“If Mercedes make a good car, I would put [George] Russell in too. I think he is at a very good level. Any of those can beat each other this year.”
