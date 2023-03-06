F1 LIVE: George Russell makes astonishing Red Bull claim as Mercedes look to change course
Reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix as Fernando Alonso claims stunning podium and Max Verstappen cruises to victory
George Russell summed up the mood in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday night when he chillingly predicted Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team will win all 23 races this year.
Defending world champion Verstappen picked up where he left off with a crushing display to take the chequered flag at Formula One’s season opener in Sakhir, crossing the line 11 seconds clear of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.
As Verstappen dominated, 41-year-old Fernando Alonso provided the spark to a tame race as he duelled with old foe Lewis Hamilton to claim the final spot on the podium. Hamilton finished fifth.
But Alonso, albeit in a rejuvenated Aston Martin, took the chequered flag nearly 40 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 51 adrift. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described the race as “one of his worst days in racing.”
F1 news LIVE: Christian Horner, speaking to Sky Sports after the race:
“It’s been an incredible weekend. The drivers were just fantastic, the deg was less than the others. Checo losing out at the start, he had some work to do, he got the pass.
“It’s only a sample of one, it’s a great start for us. We’ve done it in the best possible way. It was a good first race for us.
“When you’ve got pace in the car and deg under control, you’ve got options. Ferrari were unlucky with Charles, we need to see Jeddah. Let’s reserve judgement until a few races.
“Max was probably less happy with the car from the test than Checo. It’s great to have both guys fighting for fine margins. Important to get some good points in early.”
F1 news LIVE: Jeremy Clarkson explains why F1 is better than ever after attending Bahrain GP
Jeremy Clarkson detailed why he believes Formula 1 is better than ever with a surprise appearance on Martin Brundle’s grid walk at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Clarkson, the former Top Gear presenter who is now host of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video, was in Bahrain as a guest of Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince of Bahrain. In his role at Top Gear, he interviewed numerous F1 drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.
And Clarkson, who caused controversy at the end of last year for his comments about Meghan Markle, was on the grid before the start of the first race of the 2023 season and was briefly interviewed by Brundle for Sky Sports, explaining in his view why the sport is more attractive now more than ever.
“It’s the first Formula 1 race I’ve been to for years,” Clarkson, 62, said.
“It’s just so fantastic to be back. I adore Formula 1. It was infuriating for years and years and now it’s back, because they can follow one another and the aerodynamics are so much better.”
The former Top Gear presenter appeared on Martin Brundle’s grid walk prior to the first race of the 2023 F1 season
F1 news LIVE: Hamilton and Sainz post-Bahrain GP
Nice exchange between Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz after the race!
Hamilton was closing in on Sainz in fourth but couldn’t squeeze his Mercedes past the Ferrari, as they both discussed in the pen!
F1 news LIVE: Final standings at Bahrain Grand Prix
1 Max VERSTAPPEN
2 Sergio PEREZ +11.987
3 Fernando ALONSO +38.637
4 Carlos SAINZ +48.052
5 Lewis HAMILTON +50.977
6 Lance STROLL +54.502
7 George RUSSELL +55.873
8 Valtteri BOTTAS +72.647
9 Pierre GASLY +73.753
10 Alexander ALBON +89.774
11 Yuki TSUNODA +90.870
12 Logan SARGEANT 1L
13 Kevin MAGNUSSEN 1L
14 Nyck DE VRIES 1L
15 Nico HULKENBERG 1L
16 GuanyuZHOU 1L
17 Lando NORRIS 2L
18 Esteban OCON - retired
19 Charles LECLERC - retired
20 Oscar PIASTRI - retired
F1 news LIVE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff despondent after Bahrain GP
Toto Wolff revealed the Bahrain Grand Prix was “one of his worst days in racing” as he insists Mercedes need “radical” change to their car.
As Red Bull dominated with Max Verstappen leading home a comfortable one-two finish, Mercedes were woefully short of pace – losing around a second-a-lap to the Red Bulls.
While Lewis Hamilton made up places early on, the seven-time world champion couldn’t hold off Fernando Alonso’s roaring Aston Martin and could only manage fifth in the end.
George Russell finished behind the other Aston Martin – Lance Stroll – to come home seventh and despite showing slight improvements over the weekend from a tricky testing period, it marks a difficult start to the season for the Silver Arrows.
And Wolff was particularly despondent after the racing, telling Sky Sports: “One of my worst days in racing, lacking pace left right and centre.
“Aston Martin have the pace, they deserve it, the Red Bulls are on a different planet. They’re so far ahead it hurts, it reminds me of our years when we were a second a lap ahead of everyone else.”
Mercedes were no match for Red Bull or the rejuvenated Aston Martin at the season-opening race
F1 news LIVE: Charles Leclerc left devastated after retiring at Bahrain Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc suffered a devastating start to the 2023 F1 season after retiring while in third place.
The Ferrari driver ended the Bahrain Grand Prix after 41 laps with the team confirming there was an engine problem, rather than the power unit.
The Monegasque driver remarked: “No, no, no! Come on, what happened guys? No power.” A virtual safety car followed, costing Leclerc a probable 15 points and a season-opening podium place.
Leclerc kept his composure after his race finished and could be seen drinking a bottle of water before gathering his things to return to the garage.
The Ferrari driver endured a heartbreaking start to the 2023 season
F1 news LIVE: George Russell makes chilling prediction at Bahrain Grand Prix
George Russell summed up the mood in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday night when he chillingly predicted Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team will win all 23 races this year.
Defending world champion Verstappen picked up where he left off with a crushing display to take the chequered flag at Formula One’s season opener in Sakhir, crossing the line 11 seconds clear of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.
As Verstappen dominated, 41-year-old Fernando Alonso provided the spark to a tame race as he duelled with old foe Lewis Hamilton to claim the final spot on the podium. Hamilton finished fifth.
But Alonso, albeit in a rejuvenated Aston Martin, took the chequered flag nearly 40 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 51 adrift.
"Red Bull have got this championship sewn up and I don't think anybody will be fighting with them this year," said Russell, who finished seventh on a sobering evening for Mercedes.
Mercedes driver Russell admitted after the season opener in Bahrain that his team are ‘a long way behind’
F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen cruises to victory at Bahrain Grand Prix
Max Verstappen opened his championship defence with a crushing victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver, who dominated last season to claim his second consecutive world crown, outclassed his rivals with an ominous performance under the floodlights in Sakhir.
Sergio Perez finished runner-up, 11.9 seconds adrift, as Red Bull completed a one-two, while Fernando Alonso took the final spot on the podium after Ferrari’s mechanical woes rolled into the new season when Charles Leclerc retired with an engine failure. Carlos Sainz finished fourth.
Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag in fifth, 51 seconds behind, with team-mate George Russell seventh on a sobering evening for Mercedes.
Hamilton’s display comes just 24 hours after team principal Toto Wolff revealed the team, which once dominated the sport, are ready to consign this season’s car to the rubbish bin and start from scratch.
Verstappen led home a Red Bull one-two as Sergio Perez finished runner-up, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took the final spot on the podium
