Lewis Hamilton is backing a bid to buy Chelsea (AP)

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the teams prepare for practice and qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which both take place on Friday afternoon.

The pressure remains on for several teams to get to grips with issues which have plagued them in the opening rounds. Red Bull have seen reigning champion Max Verstappen fail to finish twice in the first three races of the season, though the potential they retain was evident when he won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in round two. Either side of that triumph, it was Charles Leclerc who was the victor, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz has signed a new contract with the team.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are expected to “challenge for wins” again across the course of the season, though Toto Wolff has insisted it will “take time” for the team to fix the problems they have with porpoising and controlling the air flow under the new car. Hamilton is staying positive about getting in the mix, but he is trailing new teammate George Russell ahead of the fourth race of the season in Italy.

Away from the track, the seven-time champion Brit has joined a bid for Chelsea FC, alongside the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, with Max Verstappen gently teasing his rival in response.

Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes centre stage.