F1 news LIVE: Updates ahead of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying as Lewis Hamilton joins Chelsea bid
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the build-up to Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice and qualifying
Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the teams prepare for practice and qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which both take place on Friday afternoon.
The pressure remains on for several teams to get to grips with issues which have plagued them in the opening rounds. Red Bull have seen reigning champion Max Verstappen fail to finish twice in the first three races of the season, though the potential they retain was evident when he won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in round two. Either side of that triumph, it was Charles Leclerc who was the victor, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz has signed a new contract with the team.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are expected to “challenge for wins” again across the course of the season, though Toto Wolff has insisted it will “take time” for the team to fix the problems they have with porpoising and controlling the air flow under the new car. Hamilton is staying positive about getting in the mix, but he is trailing new teammate George Russell ahead of the fourth race of the season in Italy.
Away from the track, the seven-time champion Brit has joined a bid for Chelsea FC, alongside the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, with Max Verstappen gently teasing his rival in response.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes centre stage.
Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has revealed he would consider quitting Formula One if even more races are added to the calendar.
The 2022 season will see the drivers navigate the most hectic schedule to date, with 23 races pencilled in between March and December.
There has been talk of even more races being added in the future, with F1 already announcing that they have secured a deal with Las Vegas to stage a weekend there from 2023.
But Mexican Perez, who has been a part of the grid since he made his debut with Sauber in 2011, insists he would back away from the sport if the calendar congestion became even greater.
Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s great that Formula 1 continues to develop and grow. You can see it everywhere we go, people are starting to recognise you on the street more and more often. But if there are too many races, it will be bad. At least for me.
“Right now we are constantly immersed in work, because there are a lot of races. We simply don’t have enough time to spend time with our families.
“I personally have two children. I think if the calendar expands even more, I will definitely no longer compete in Formula 1.”
Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again
Perez is keen for the calendar not to expand any further
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does it work?
Following its success in 2021 Formula One season, the F1 Commission has approved plans to run the F1 sprint format at three Grand Prix weekends this season.
As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag.
F1 sprint was introduced last season with the result determining the grid for the weekend’s main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.
For the 2022 season, the points system has been tweaked, with the top eight drivers scoring points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also now more lucrative as the driver who finishes P1 will receive eight points, rather than three last year.
There has also been a change to the location of the sprints, as this year they’re taking place at the Emilia Romagna, Austrian and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.
Here’s everything you need to know:
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does it work?
The first of three sprint events begins this weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
What time is F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying today and how can I watch it?
Formula One arrives in Europe for the first time this season as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend kicks off in Italy.
The Imola circuit plays host to the paddock at a time when Italian favourites Ferrari are flying high at the top of the drivers’ and constructors standings.
The Emilia Romagna GP also welcomes back the sprint race as qualifying is pushed forward to Friday, with the sprint race on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.
It promises to be a thrilling weekend of action as the 20 drivers prepare to battle over the 63 laps. Can Charles Leclerc make it three wins from four at the beginning of the new campaign?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is F1 qualifying today and how can I watch it?
Is F1 on TV today?
Lewis Hamilton joins bid to buy Chelsea
Lewis Hamilton is among the high-profile sportspeople committing “millions” of pounds towards one of the three bids to buy out Chelsea.
The consortium he is reportedly involved with is that which is headed by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton - and tennis star Serena Williams is another said to be investing.
Former British Airways chairman Broughton “believes his bid to buy Chelsea would offer the biggest immediate cash injection” into the club, PA news agency have reported.
Lord Sebastian Coe is also backing Broughton’s bid with Crystal Palace co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer also heavily linked with joining, with the pair reportedly set for a controlling stake if successful.
Sky News report that both Hamilton and Williams will pledge an estimated £10m to the cause, having both become “established investors” in different sporting areas in recent years.
Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join bid to buy Chelsea
The duo form part of the wide-ranging consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton
Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract until end of 2024
Ferrari have confirmed the signing of a new contract for driver Carlos Sainz, with the 27-year-old signing for two more years through to the end of the 2024 season.
The Spaniard has clocked up 33 points from the first three races of the season, in what has been a fantastic start for the team after years in the wilderness.
Sainz finished on the podium at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, second and third respectively, before a DNF last time out in Australia.
After signing the extension, Sainz said:
“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari. I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable.
“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far this season.
“I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”
Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract until end of 2024
The Prancing Horse have made a brilliant opening to 2022 and this news ensures the will retain a highly rated driver pairing
Lewis Hamilton expected to ‘challenge for wins’ after Mercedes’ ‘big updates’
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will challenge for victories when they make ‘big updates’ to their cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, says Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene.
The seven-time world champion secured a podium finish in the first race of the season in Bahrain, but has struggled to find any pace in the car as he came tenth in Saudi Arabia and fourth in Australia.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already confirmed that, with a lack of practice sessions at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend due to the return of the sprint race, they are not preparing to add many significant updates to the car.
But Gene believes the Silver Arrows will have major improvements in place for the following race in Barcelona and feels that then they will be able to compete for wins.
Lewis Hamilton expected to ‘challenge for wins’ after Mercedes’ ‘big updates’
Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene feels Mercedes will have major updates for the Spanish Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract until end of 2024
Ferrari have confirmed the signing of a new contract for driver Carlos Sainz, with the 27-year-old signing for two more years through to the end of the 2024 season.
The Spaniard has clocked up 33 points from the first three races of the season, in what has been a fantastic start for the team after years in the wilderness.
Sainz finished on the podium at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, second and third respectively, before a DNF last time out in Australia.
After signing the extension, Sainz said:
“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari. I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable.
“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far this season.
“I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”
Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract until end of 2024
The Prancing Horse have made a brilliant opening to 2022 and this news ensures the will retain a highly rated driver pairing
Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has revealed he would consider quitting Formula One if even more races are added to the calendar.
The 2022 season will see the drivers navigate the most hectic schedule to date, with 23 races pencilled in between March and December.
There has been talk of even more races being added in the future, with F1 already announcing that they have secured a deal with Las Vegas to stage a weekend there from 2023.
But Mexican Perez, who has been a part of the grid since he made his debut with Sauber in 2011, insists he would back away from the sport if the calendar congestion became even greater.
Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s great that Formula 1 continues to develop and grow. You can see it everywhere we go, people are starting to recognise you on the street more and more often. But if there are too many races, it will be bad. At least for me.
“Right now we are constantly immersed in work, because there are a lot of races. We simply don’t have enough time to spend time with our families.
“I personally have two children. I think if the calendar expands even more, I will definitely no longer compete in Formula 1.”
Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again
Perez is keen for the calendar not to expand any further
‘Very talented’ Oscar Piastri will find F1 seat ‘pretty soon’
Esteban Ocon has tipped fellow Alpine teammate and highly rated prospect Oscar Piastri to soon find a Formula One seat.
The 21-year-old looks to be one of the brightest talents to soon enter the pinnacle of the sport having won the Formula Three and Formula Two World Championships in consecutive years.
Piastri joined the Renault Sport Academy, which was later rebranded to the Alpine Academy, in 2020 and is currently spending the 2022 season as a reserve driver for both Alpine and McLaren as he was unable to secure his own seat.
His Alpine teammate Ocon said: “Oscar is a great guy. I mean, he’s very involved in the team, he’s going to have a great testing programme.
“He’s going to be probably the best-prepared driver ever, with the test programme that he’s got at Alpine.
“I’m very sure he’s going to have a seat in Formula One shortly. I don’t know where in the paddock, but opportunity comes for the ones who deserve it.”
‘Very talented’ Oscar Piastri will find F1 seat ‘pretty soon’
Alpine teammate Estban Ocon believes Piastri’s experience can make him ‘the best-prepared driver ever’
F1 2022 game release date and updates revealed
The developers of the new Formula One game have announced the release date of this season’s game, which will feature the new era of F1 cars as well as the overhauled rules and racing regulations.
F1 2022 is the latest edition of the Codemasters and EA Sports game and will include the new circuit for the Miami Grand Prix, as well as updated race tracks in Australia and Abu Dhabi.
The game will also feature F1 Sprint for the first time as well as adapted AI, updated game modes and the return of a 10-year career mode.
It will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC - which features VR functionality via Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
F1 news LIVE: Latest updates ahead of Emilia Romagna GP practice
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the build-up to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies