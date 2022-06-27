Daniel Ricciardo is under pressure at McLaren (Getty Images)

F1 is back at Silverstone this for the British Grand Prix after a weekend off following Montreal, where Max Verstappen tightened his grip on the championship.

Verstappen is now 46 points clear of his nearest challenger, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is a further three points up on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after nine races. The Dutch world champion already has six race wins to his name this season and victory at Silverstone would only cement his place as a repeat champion-in-waiting. But Verstappen has bad memories from Silverstone lingering in his mind after a controversial collision with Lewis Hamilton last year sent him flying into the barriers at high speed.

Hamilton has won seven of the past eight British Grands Prix but the chances of him repeating the trick appear slim after such a difficult season, with Mercedes lagging well behind the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull. “I think there are lots of learnings from this weekend and improvements that we can make moving forwards,” he said after Canada. “I really hope, moving to Silverstone… It’s such an important race for us and for me, and so I just want to be in a battle with these guy. I think we’re better in medium and high-speed corners probably than we are in the low-speed corners, but we have bouncing, so I don’t know how it’s going to be through Copse and all those places.”

