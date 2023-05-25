✕ Close Lewis Hamilton and George Russell speak out after F1 race cancelled

Lewis Hamilton insists his team are “almost there” as they look to agree a new contract with Mercedes – and denied reports that Ferrari have approached him.

The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows, where he has been since 2013, expires at the end of this season.

A report this week suggested Ferrari have offered the seven-time F1 world champion – who has won six of his titles with Mercedes – a £40m-a-year contract to join the Scuderia from 2024. Yet Hamilton, who covets a record-breaking eighth crown after missing out controversially in Abu Dhabi in 2021, revealed that his representatives are close to concluding negotiations with Mercedes over an extension.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin have joined forces with Honda from 2026, Bernie Ecclestone says he’d be surprised if Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes and an ambitious £80m World Cup of Motorsport has been proposed.

