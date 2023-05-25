F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Ferrari reports at Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 latest news, schedule and updates as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the drivers speak to the media ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend
Lewis Hamilton insists his team are “almost there” as they look to agree a new contract with Mercedes – and denied reports that Ferrari have approached him.
The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows, where he has been since 2013, expires at the end of this season.
A report this week suggested Ferrari have offered the seven-time F1 world champion – who has won six of his titles with Mercedes – a £40m-a-year contract to join the Scuderia from 2024. Yet Hamilton, who covets a record-breaking eighth crown after missing out controversially in Abu Dhabi in 2021, revealed that his representatives are close to concluding negotiations with Mercedes over an extension.
Elsewhere, Aston Martin have joined forces with Honda from 2026, Bernie Ecclestone says he’d be surprised if Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes and an ambitious £80m World Cup of Motorsport has been proposed.
Follow all the latest F1 news and updates with The Independent
BREAKING - Lewis Hamilton provides Mercedes contract latest amid Ferrari links
Lewis Hamilton insists his team are “almost there” as they look to agree a new contract with Mercedes – and denied reports that Ferrari have approached him.
The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows, where he has been since 2013, expires at the end of this season.
A report this week suggested Ferrari have offered the seven-time F1 world champion – who has won six of his titles with Mercedes – a £40m-a-year contract to join the Scuderia from 2024.
Yet Hamilton, who covets a record-breaking eighth crown after missing out controversially in Abu Dhabi in 2021, revealed that his representatives are close to concluding negotiations with Mercedes over an extension.
“Naturally, in contract [talks] there’s always going to be speculation,” he said, in his pre-race press conference in Monaco.
Full quotes below:
‘Almost there’: Lewis Hamilton provides Mercedes contract update amid Ferrari links
Hamilton’s current deal with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season
Carlos Sainz addresses Monaco Grand Prix concerns after ‘football injury’
Carlos Sainz has clarified that he is “completely well and ready to race” at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix after rumours he had suffered an injury.
Reports this week suggested that the Ferrari driver had hurt himself playing in the annual Monaco charity football match.
The Spaniard appeared to have significant strapping on his thigh after being substituted.
But Sainz has stressed on social media that he will good to go as the race weekend starts with the opening two practice sessions on Friday.
More quotes below:
Carlos Sainz addresses Monaco Grand Prix concerns after ‘football injury’
Reports had suggested that the Ferrari driver had hurt himself in a charity football match
BREAKING - Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has denied reports that his team have put in an offer to bring Lewis Hamilton to the team next season.
A report this week stated Hamilton has received a £40m-a-year deal to join the Scuderia from 2024, with his Mercedes contract expiring at the end of the season.
Yet Vasseur, speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, firmly rebuked the report.
“You know perfectly that at this stage of the season, you will have each week a different story,” he said.
“And we are not sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton. We didn’t do it.”
Full quotes below:
Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move
Hamilton was linked with a move to Ferrari this week – his contract at Mercedes expires at the end of the season
Driver Standings ahead of Monaco:
1) Max Verstappen - 119 points
2) Sergio Perez - 105 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points
6) George Russell - 40 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points
11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points
13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Bernie Ecclestone would be surprised if Lewis Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes
Bernie Ecclestone has said he would be surprised if Ferrari pulled off the biggest transfer in recent Formula One memory by signing Lewis Hamilton – and believes it is Mercedes or bust for the British driver.
Full quotes below:
Bernie Ecclestone would be surprised if Lewis Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes
Both Hamilton, 38, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have said they expect a new deal will be agreed.
Constructors’ Championship ahead of Monaco
1) Red Bull - 224 points
2) Aston Martin - 102 points
3) Mercedes - 96 points
4) Ferrari - 78 points
5) McLaren - 14 points
6) Alpine - 14 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Why is practice no longer on a Thursday?
Before 2022, practice at the Monaco Grand Prix took place on a Thursday - with Friday as a day of non-running on track.
The tradition dated back to the early editions of the event, when it coincided with the Ascension Day holiday, which fell on the Friday of the race weekend.
Full detail below:
F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Why is practice no longer on a Thursday?
F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Why is practice no longer on a Thursday?
F1 race schedule: What time is the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday?
The sixth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Monaco Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 26 May - Sunday 28 May.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.
On Saturday, third practice takes place at 11:30am before qualifying at 3pm (BST).
The race on Sunday has a start time of 2pm (BST).
Ambitious £80m relaunch of World Cup of Motorsport earmarked for end of 2024
A group of ambitious executives are reportedly looking to raise £80m ($100m) for the relaunch of A1 Grand Prix – known as the World Cup of Motorsport – by the end of next year.
Sports and business bigwigs, including Sir Keith Mills who played an instrumental role in London’s bid to win the 2012 Olympics, are eyeing investment to bring back A1GP after it folded in 2009 due to the impact of the global financial crash.
Should the rebirth get the go-ahead, 20 teams representing countries would compete with every driver competing in a single car specification.
More info below:
Ambitious £80m relaunch of World Cup of Motorsport earmarked for 2024
A1GP, which was last staged in 2008-09, could return next year with sports and business executives targeting investment in the series where 20 teams would represent countries from around the world
Odds for the Monaco Grand Prix!
Max Verstappen - 6/5
Sergio Perez - 3/1
Charles Leclerc - 4/1
Fernando Alonso - 9/2
Carlos Sainz - 33/1
Lewis Hamilton - 33/1
George Russell - 40/1
Lance Stroll - 100/1
Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly - 200/1
Lando Norris - 300/1
Alex Albon, Guanyu Zhou, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda - 500/1
Logan Sargeant, Nyck de Vries - 1000/1
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies