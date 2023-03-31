F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix practice – lap times, updates and results
Formula 1 times and updates as Lewis Hamilton targets a strong showing in free practice at the Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is eyeing a strong showing in free practice on Friday at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
Hamilton and his Mercedes team have endured a difficult start to the season, while George Russell missed out on a podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Fernando Alonso’s third-place finish was reinstated.
Sergio Perez won the race in Jeddah two weeks ago and trails Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen - who went into detail about health issues caused by a virus - by one point. Ferrari star Charles Leclerc won comfortably last year at Albert Park.
Click HERE to discover all the key timings this weekend and details on how to watch qualifying and the race in Melbourne.
Follow live updates from F1 practice at the Australian Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo exit theory offered by former F1 world champion
Daniel Ricciardo’s downturn in form last year was due to spending “too much time on activities out of the cockpit rather than it” according to 1980 Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones.
Having made his F1 debut in 2011, popular Australian driver Ricciardo lost his seat at McLaren last year after a sudden drop in form, particularly compared to team-mate Lando Norris.
The 33-year-old’s place at McLaren was taken by compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri.
While Piastri will be racing in the Australian Grand Prix this weekend at Albert Park for the first time, Ricciardo will be watching on from the sidelines having joined Red Bull as a third driver after his McLaren exit.
Yet Jones, Australia’s last F1 world champion, has his own theory as to why Ricciardo’s results dipped.
“I don’t think he even knows himself [why his form disappeared],” Jones told the Herald Sun. “I just think he went off the boil.”
“Really, in my own opinion, I think he concentrated and spent a bit too much time for his activities out of the cockpit rather than in it. That’s my opinion.”
George Russell hits back at ‘luck’ claim from Lewis Hamilton
George Russell has hit back at Lewis Hamilton’s claim that his quicker laps over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend were down to luck.
Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, after being demoted off the podium following Fernando Alonso’s reinstatement to third place, with Aston Martin lodging a successful appeal.
Hamilton came home fifth, but with Russell superior in both qualifying and in the second stint on race-pace, the seven-time world champion insisted he could “only match Russell’s pace rather than be quicker” after the pair opted for different setups.
Hamilton added that “more often than not” Russell would have been on the “wrong one [setup]” yet the 25-year-old rejected the notion his superior display was down to luck, as opposed to preparation.
Hamilton insisted he could ‘only match Russell’s pace’ in Saudi Arabia with the Mercedes drivers opting for different weekend setups
The Australian Grand Prix weekend starts here!
Good morning... who’s up?!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of practice at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne!
It’s round three of the Formula 1 season - and it’s been a little bit wet at Albert Park this morning!
Stay tuned for everything that happened in first practice - FP2 starts at 6am (BST).
