F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix practice – lap times, updates and results

Lewis Hamilton is eyeing a strong showing in free practice on Friday at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Hamilton and his Mercedes team have endured a difficult start to the season, while George Russell missed out on a podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Fernando Alonso’s third-place finish was reinstated.

Sergio Perez won the race in Jeddah two weeks ago and trails Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen - who went into detail about health issues caused by a virus - by one point. Ferrari star Charles Leclerc won comfortably last year at Albert Park.

Click HERE to discover all the key timings this weekend and details on how to watch qualifying and the race in Melbourne.

Follow live updates from F1 practice at the Australian Grand Prix