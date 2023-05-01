✕ Close Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after collision in Azerbaijan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

George Russell has refused to back down after Max Verstappen was angry with the Mercedes driver following a collision in Saturday’s sprint race in Azerbaijan, insisting: “I’m not going to hold back because he’s leading the championship.”

Russell overtook Verstappen to take third place on lap one of the 100km dash around the streets of Baku, but contact between the pair caused significant damage to the sidepod of Verstappen’s Red Bull, impacting his performance for the rest of the race.

Double world champion Verstappen confronted Russell immediately after the race, but the Brit believes he was fully entitled to make the move despite the Dutchman’s protestations.

Elsewhere, Esteban Ocon reacts after almost running over photographers in the pit lane, Sergio Perez sends a warning to Verstappen after victory in Baku and we look ahead to round five of the 2023 season in Miami.

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1