F1 LIVE: Charles Leclerc loses his cool on another day of fury for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia
Follow all the reaction to the Saudi Arabian GP as Ferrari woefully underperformed while Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated on a memorable evening for Red Bull and Sergio Perez
Charles Leclerc hit out at Ferrari once more to underline his frustration during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Monegasque driver finished seventh in a dramatic race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which saw Fernando Alonso belatedly reinstated to the podium after an Aston Martin appeal.
The result leaves Leclerc 38 points behind Max Verstappen after just two races of the Formula 1 season. And the 25-year-old was especially upset with his race engineer Xavier Marcos Padros after communication over strategy broke down once more for the Scuderia.
Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso slammed the FIA before his podium was reinstated, Lewis Hamilton insists he has never seen a quicker car than this year’s Red Bull and Sergio Perez basks in his fifth win in Formula 1.
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton makes astonishing Red Bull claim after Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton said Red Bull have built the fastest Formula One car he has ever seen after Sergio Perez saw off Max Verstappen to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Perez cantered to victory from pole position at the circuit on the Jeddah Corniche as Verstappen blasted his way from 15th to second following a mechanical failure in qualifying.
George Russell originally took third place after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was demoted a position following a controversial post-race 10-second penalty but Alonso was reinstated in third at 1am local time following a successful appeal by Aston Martin.
Hamilton finished fifth, moving up two places from his qualifying position of seventh.
Red Bull have moved to another stratosphere this year, and their crushing one-two finish – a fortnight after they ruled the season-opener in Bahrain – will be a cause of major concern for Formula One bosses ahead of a record 23-round campaign. Red Bull have now won 12 of the last 13 races staged.
Lewis Hamilton makes astonishing Red Bull claim after Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton finished fifth for Mercedes in Jeddah, where Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen secured a one-two for Red Bull
F1 news: Fred Vasseur at a loss to explain Ferrari performance
After finishing sixth and seventh in Saudi Arabia, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur insisted the team have to understand why there is such a deficit in performance to Red Bull.
He said: “The most difficult in my business after a race like this is to understand what is going well and what is not. We have positive points, but we need a step on the reliability.
“Even the first stint of the race we can be happy with, but the race was based on the last stint and clearly we did not have the pace. In the tyre management we were a bit conservative, but it’s only a matter of one or two tenths. Nothing to do with the gap we had today. We need to understand the lack of performance and it’s not the tyre management.
“When it’s not going well, we need to be clear and honest with ourselves that the pace was not what we expected.
Ferrari are currently fourth in the Constructors’ Standings.
F1 news: Fernando Alonso's Saudi Grand Prix penalty the latest which is 'too extreme', says George Russell
Formula One needs to apply common sense in handing out penalties for infringements where visibility is a real problem for drivers, according to Mercedes driver George Russell.
Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, spoke after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was handed a five-second penalty for lining up slightly out of position on the starting grid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
The Spaniard was then handed a further 10-second post-race penalty, overturned on review, when the rear jack touched his stationary car before the five-second penalty had been fully served in the pits.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon collected penalties at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix for the same reasons, eventually retiring after a third sanction for speeding in the pitlane.
Drivers have also had lap times deleted in qualifying after their cars’ wheels touched painted lines at the pit lane entry and exit.
Alonso's Saudi GP penalty the latest which is 'too extreme', says Russell
The Aston Martin driver was eventually reinstated to a podium finish after initially being dropped to fourth
F1 news: Formula 1 accused of 'enabling violence and bloodshed' by racing in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 is once again coming under increased scrutiny for staging races in countries with poor human rights records after the brother of a man executed in Saudi Arabia last year insisted the sport’s silence “enables violence and bloodshed.”
A fortnight after staging the opening race of the 2023 season in Bahrain, F1 returns to Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – a country where there have been 13 executions in the last two weeks.
Last year, 81 men were executed in one day shortly before the grand prix, with 41 from the Shia minority who had taken part in protests calling for greater political participation, according to the United Nations.
One of those men was Mustafa al-Kjayyat and his brother, Yasser al-Khayyat, insists that F1 is being used as a “tool to sportswash Saudi abuses”, in a letter seen by The Guardian addressed to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
“They use the spectacle of this sporting championship to distract from the murder of my brother and hundreds of others,” he wrote. “The grand prix carrying on as normal, without even mentioning the atrocities that have just been committed on that same soil, legitimises these heinous crimes.
“Silence is complicity. It is how the regime gets away with its atrocities and suppresses calls for democratic reforms. If you truly want Formula One to be an agent for change, rather than a tool to ‘sportswash’ Saudi abuses, please end Formula One’s silence.”
Formula 1 accused of 'enabling violence and bloodshed' by racing in Saudi Arabia
The brother of a man executed in Saudi Arabia last year has written to F1 boss Stefano Domenicali about the sport “legitimising heinous crimes”
F1 news: Ted Talk! F1 cult hero Kravitz on pit lane secrets and... cheese
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
Ted is talking about cheese. For a Formula 1 pit lane reporter functioning in a world of tyre compounds and floor specifications, Ted often finds himself talking about cheese. Usually at pre-season testing. A bizarre synonymity, some might say, and readers not drooling in the daily churn of digital F1 content may be a little lost already. Don’t worry, you’re forgiven.
Sky Sports’ ever-present pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz – of BBC and ITV before that – has a style of presenting so inimitable that the man himself has formed a devoted following of his own, hate it as he might. Ahead of his 22nd year of pit lane reporting and 27th working in the sport he loves, Ted’s methodology of fan interaction is constantly evolving. This year, forget TikTok: it’s all about TedTok. So, back to the cheese.
“TedTok was just too good for somebody to steal,” the 48-year-old tells The Independent, in the unusually formal setting for him of an office at Sky Studios. “So I’m just going to put nonsense about doing stuff with cheese on there.
“I put up a video of me and Anthony [Davidson] choosing the perfect cheese in Bahrain to carve away the venturi tunnels of the car to the floor edge… it’s harder than you think.
“You could have got a block of cheddar, but then it would’ve just crumbled away and the whole shoot would’ve been a disaster. This was 20 minutes and Anthony was quite right in choosing the right type of cheese… gouda!”
Ted Talk! F1 cult hero Kravitz on pit lane secrets and... cheese
The unique, popular Sky F1 presenter speaks to Kieran Jackson about the thrill of live broadcasting, why his lack of career progression doesn’t bother him and how the size of your notebook really does matter
Charles Leclerc's furious Ferrari reaction on team radio reveals frustration
F1 news: Here’s the full standings from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
1) Sergio Perez
2) Max Verstappen
3) Fernando Alonso
4) George Russell
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Carlos Sainz
7) Charles Leclerc
8) Esteban Ocono
9) Pierre Gasly
10) Kevin Magnussen
11) Yuki Tsunoda
12) Nico Hulkenberg
13) Zhou Guanyu
14) Nyck de Vries
15) Oscar Piastri
16) Logan Sargeant
17) Lando Norris
18) Valtteri Bottas
19) Alex Albon
20) Lance Stroll
F1 news: Watch footage of Fernando Alonso’s controversial pit stop below!
Fernando Alonso’s podium at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been reinstated after Aston Martin were successful in a late appeal on Sunday night.
Alonso was originally celebrating his second podium in a row for Aston after coming home third, before he was hit with a 10-second time penalty for not serving a five-second penalty correctly in the pits, demoting him to fourth.
However, Aston appealed soon after the race due to a technicality in the rulebook and as the clock hit 1am in Jeddah, Alonso’s third-place finish was reinstated and subsequently his 100th podium in Formula 1.
The double world champion, minutes before the reinstatement was made official, tweeted: “100th podium! What an amazing TEAM we have and fast car! Proud of you Aston Martin.”
F1 news: George Russell, speaking after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The Mercedes driver was speaking after believing he’d claimed a podium due to Fernando Alonso’s penalty, though he was later demoted back down to fourth.
“Interesting race. There was a lot of confusion, I thought Fernando had a penalty so didn’t want to be fighting with each other. Pleased to come home in P4. The penalty for Fernando is pretty harsh, they’re the deserving podium finishers but I’ll take another trophy, won’t complain about that.”
“Got to give credit to what Red Bull have done, the gap is bigger than Mercedes in 2014. Serious gap. Everyone needs to work hard to try and close that gap, we didn’t make the right decisions over the winter. Everything’s not all lost, we’ll still be fighting as hard as we can.
“We’ve got to take the positives away from this weekend, we finished above the Ferraris on merit, we’ve got some more performance to come. But our goal isn’t just to beat Ferrari, it’s for the Championship - it has to be with Red Bull but they’re still a step ahead of everyone.”
