F1 news LIVE: Press conference updates and times as Lando Norris speaks in Imola
Follow all the latest news from the world of F1 ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Formula 1 returns to Europe for the first time this season as the iconic Imola circuit hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.
Lando Norris claimed a stunning win – his first in F1 – last time out in Miami, beating Max Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and securing McLaren’s first win since September 2021.
Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 33-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third following another podium in Miami.
There’s work to do for Lewis Hamilton, though, who is enduring his worst-ever start to an F1 season, currently languishing down in ninth. Last year’s race at Imola was cancelled due to heavy flooding in the region, while Verstappen triumphed in 2022 and 2021.
Follow all the latest news from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent
FIA press conference:
Here’s who we are expecting in the press conference room at 1:30pm (BST):
- Pierre Gasly
- Carlos Sainz
- Kevin Magnussen
- Zhou Guanyu
- Lando Norris
- Daniel Ricciardo
The rest of the drivers will speak to members of the broadcast press, too.
Alex Albon commits future to Williams with new long-term contract
Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams, ending speculation over his future by committing to the team.
The 28-year-old appears set to remain with the British constructor through into the new era of Formula 1 regulations that begin in 2026.
Reports had linked the talented Albon, twice a podium finisher in F1, with a move away from Williams.
But Albon has re-affirmed his commitment to the team he joined ahead of the 2022 season with the Thai confident there are “great things to come”.
Full detail below:
Driver Standings ahead of this weekend:
1. Max Verstappen - 136 points
2. Sergio Perez - 103 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 98 points
4. Lando Norris - 83 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 83 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 41 points
7. George Russell - 37 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 33 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 27 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda -14 points
11. Lance Stroll - 9 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Esteban Ocon - 1 point
16. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
17. Alex Albon - 0 points
18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
What are the timings on track in Imola this weekend?
(All times BST)
Friday 17 May
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 18 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 19 May
- Race: 2pm
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!
