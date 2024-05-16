Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1715846373

F1 news LIVE: Press conference updates and times as Lando Norris speaks in Imola

Follow all the latest news from the world of F1 ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Thursday 16 May 2024 08:59
Comments
Close
Lando Norris returns to McLaren HQ after Miami Grand Prix triumph

Formula 1 returns to Europe for the first time this season as the iconic Imola circuit hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

Lando Norris claimed a stunning win – his first in F1 – last time out in Miami, beating Max Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and securing McLaren’s first win since September 2021.

Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 33-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third following another podium in Miami.

There’s work to do for Lewis Hamilton, though, who is enduring his worst-ever start to an F1 season, currently languishing down in ninth. Last year’s race at Imola was cancelled due to heavy flooding in the region, while Verstappen triumphed in 2022 and 2021.

Follow all the latest news from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended
1715846259

FIA press conference:

Here’s who we are expecting in the press conference room at 1:30pm (BST):

- Pierre Gasly

- Carlos Sainz

- Kevin Magnussen

- Zhou Guanyu

- Lando Norris

- Daniel Ricciardo

The rest of the drivers will speak to members of the broadcast press, too.

Kieran Jackson16 May 2024 08:57
1715845539

Alex Albon commits future to Williams with new long-term contract

Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams, ending speculation over his future by committing to the team.

The 28-year-old appears set to remain with the British constructor through into the new era of Formula 1 regulations that begin in 2026.

Reports had linked the talented Albon, twice a podium finisher in F1, with a move away from Williams.

But Albon has re-affirmed his commitment to the team he joined ahead of the 2022 season with the Thai confident there are “great things to come”.

Full detail below:

Alex Albon commits future to Williams with new long-term contract

Speculation had linked Albon with a move elsewhere, but the Thai driver is set to stay at Williams

Kieran Jackson16 May 2024 08:45
1715845098

Driver Standings ahead of this weekend:

1. Max Verstappen - 136 points

2. Sergio Perez - 103 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 98 points

4. Lando Norris - 83 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 83 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 41 points

7. George Russell - 37 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 33 points

9. Lewis Hamilton - 27 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda -14 points

11. Lance Stroll - 9 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points

15. Esteban Ocon - 1 point

16. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

17. Alex Albon - 0 points

18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson16 May 2024 08:38
1715844941

What are the timings on track in Imola this weekend?

(All times BST)

Friday 17 May

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 18 May

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 19 May

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson16 May 2024 08:35
1715844807

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!

Formula 1 returns to Europe for the first time this season as the iconic Imola circuit hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

Lando Norris claimed a stunning win – his first in F1 – last time out in Miami, beating Max Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and securing McLaren’s first win since September 2021.

Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 33-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third following another podium in Miami.

There’s work to do for Lewis Hamilton, though, who is enduring his worst-ever start to an F1 season, currently languishing down in ninth. Last year’s race at Imola was cancelled due to heavy flooding in the region, while Verstappen triumphed in 2022 and 2021.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson16 May 2024 08:33

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in