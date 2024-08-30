F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice schedule, start time and updates at Monza
Lewis Hamilton takes to the track alongside Kimi Antonelli, who replaces George Russell in FP1
F1 returns to Monza, the home of Ferrari, this weekend as the Italian Grand Prix takes centre stage with plenty of intrigue left in the 2024 season.
Lando Norris cruised to his second ever win in Formula 1 with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out and, in doing so, narrowed the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen to 70 points.
Verstappen had to settle for second at his home race while Charles Leclerc did well to fend off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to seal the third spot on the podium. Leclerc will be eyeing a strong showing at the Scuderia’s home race, in what will be Carlos Sainz’s last Ferrari appearance in Italy.
Lewis Hamilton can also expect a strong reception ahead of his move next year, while Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will appear in first practice on Friday for Mercedes ahead of his likely promotion in 2025. Franco Colapinto will also make his debut for Williams after Logan Sargeant’s axing.
Follow live updates from the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Constructors’ Standings heading into the Italian Grand Prix...
1. Red Bull - 434 points
2. McLaren - 404 points
3. Ferrari - 370 points
4. Mercedes - 276 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 11 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Safety car crashes in bizarre scene before Italian Grand Prix
The FIA safety car was involved in a heavy crash during high-speed testing in an odd scene prior to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Experienced safety car driver Bernd Maylander has been behind the wheel of the Aston Martin Vantage safety car – which slowsdown the pack during a grand prix incident – for a number of years and has never previously crashed.
However, that changed on Thursday when Maylander lost control at the sweeping Parabolica corner – the final turn on the Monza circuit – and was left spinning into the wall.
Full piece below:
F1 safety car crashes in bizarre scene before Italian Grand Prix
A day before action beings on track in Monza, the safety car crashed into the wall at Parabolica
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Here are the Driver Standings heading into the Monza weekend...
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 295 points
2. Lando Norris - 225 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 192 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 179 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 172 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 154 points
7. Sergio Perez - 139 points
8. George Russell - 122 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton hopes Lando Norris can take F1 title race against Max Verstappen ‘down to the wire’
Lewis Hamilton insists there are “plenty of points to play for” as Lando Norris looks to launch an ambitious title fightback against Max Verstappen.
McLaren’s Norris trails Verstappen by 70 points with nine races left but will be buoyed by his superior speed during his win last Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix, where the Brit beat the Dutchman by 22.8 seconds.
And seven-time F1 champion Hamilton, who won his first world championship with McLaren in 2008 and was involved in a famous title race with Verstappen in 2021, hopes his compatriot can take it down to the final race in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
“There are a lot of points on the table so it is not impossible,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
Full quotes below:
Hamilton hopes Norris can take F1 title race against Verstappen ‘down to the wire’
McLaren’s Norris trails Red Bull’s Verstappen by 70 points with nine races left but is currently in the superior car
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Start times at Monza...
All times BST
Friday 30 August
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 31 August
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 1 September
- Race: 2pm
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix from Monza!
It promises to be an intriguing weekend at what has become known as Ferrari’s home race! Lando Norris is the favourite after his stunning win over Max Verstappen in Zandvoort last week, but both the Scuderia and Mercedes will be looking to make a statement too in round 16 of the 2024 season.
On Friday, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli takes to the track in an F1 grand prix weekend for the first time as he replaces George Russell in FP1!
