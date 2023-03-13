✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Mercedes vowed they “won’t panic or make knee-jerk reactions” as they look to recover from their miserable start to the new Formula One season.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth and team-mate George Russell seventh in the season-opening race in Bahrain as Mercedes trailed home well adrift of Red Bull, who claimed a one-two through Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

With the team now preparing for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes on Saturday published an open letter to fans admitting they had been “hurt” by their showing in Bahrain while also issuing a rallying cry to all supporters. The letter read: “Bahrain hurt. It hurt each one of us, who head into every season determined to fight for world championships.

“It hurt the team as a whole, after pouring so much hard work into a car that hasn’t met our expectations. And we know it hurt you, our fans, too. Your passion and support are so important in driving us forward – and we know that we feel the same pain. We won’t panic or make knee-jerk reactions. In a spotlight as fierce as F1, people are quick to point fingers, or look for scapegoats. But you know us better than that.”

Elsewhere, Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko dismisses Mercedes’ chances of title success this year, Christian Horner reveals Red Bull engine talks with McLaren and organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix publish ticket prices ahead of November’s race.

