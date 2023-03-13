F1 LIVE: Mercedes vow not to ‘panic’ in rare open letter to fans ahead of Saudi Arabia
Toto Wolff’s team are targeting an improvement this weekend in Saudi after a miserable start to the season in Bahrain for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Mercedes vowed they “won’t panic or make knee-jerk reactions” as they look to recover from their miserable start to the new Formula One season.
Lewis Hamilton was fifth and team-mate George Russell seventh in the season-opening race in Bahrain as Mercedes trailed home well adrift of Red Bull, who claimed a one-two through Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
With the team now preparing for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Mercedes on Saturday published an open letter to fans admitting they had been “hurt” by their showing in Bahrain while also issuing a rallying cry to all supporters. The letter read: “Bahrain hurt. It hurt each one of us, who head into every season determined to fight for world championships.
“It hurt the team as a whole, after pouring so much hard work into a car that hasn’t met our expectations. And we know it hurt you, our fans, too. Your passion and support are so important in driving us forward – and we know that we feel the same pain. We won’t panic or make knee-jerk reactions. In a spotlight as fierce as F1, people are quick to point fingers, or look for scapegoats. But you know us better than that.”
Elsewhere, Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko dismisses Mercedes’ chances of title success this year, Christian Horner reveals Red Bull engine talks with McLaren and organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix publish ticket prices ahead of November’s race.
Follow the latest news in Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news: Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Christian Horner has been backed to become the next CEO of Formula 1 – by the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Horner, the boss at Red Bull, is the sport’s longest serving team principal having been in charge of the current world champions since 2005.
The 49-year-old executive is overseeing Red Bull’s current domination of the sport, having won both world championships at a canter last year and claiming a one-two finish at the 2023 season-opener on Sunday with Max Verstappen, the double world champion, triumphant in Bahrain.
But Ecclestone – who caused controversy last year after stating he would “take a bullet” for Russian president Vladimir Putin – insists Horner should aim for the sport’s top job next.
“If you had to pick anyone today, I’d say he [Horner] would be as good as there is,” 92-year-old Ecclestone said.
Red Bull’s Christian Horner backed to be F1 CEO over current boss Stefano Domenicali
Horner has been team principal at Red Bull since 2005 while Domenicali has been in charge of F1 for two years
F1 news: Nico Rosberg doesn’t hold back in damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain GP
Nico Rosberg insists Mercedes’ car concept is “in a river” as the team reveal they are set to change course just one race into the new Formula 1 season.
Mercedes decided to stick with their unique ‘no-sidepod’ design this year despite a troubled 2022 in which they only won a single race and finished third in the Constructors’ Championship.
However, after a tricky testing period, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix saw Mercedes lose around a second-a-lap compared to the victorious Red Bulls out in front, while a rejuvenated Aston Martin also had more pace than Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
As such, team boss Toto Wolff says the team will have to change their philosophy if they want to be competitive and Rosberg – who won his World Championship in 2016 with Mercedes before retiring – has concerns about how quickly Mercedes can reverse their fortunes in an era of cost-cap.
The 2023 budget cap is set at £111m.
Nico Rosberg doesn’t hold back in damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain GP
Mercedes struggled at the season-opening race and Toto Wolff says they will have to alter their car philosophy already
F1 news: Lando Norris ‘will be thinking’ about move to Ferrari or Red Bull
McLaren’s Lando Norris may already be thinking about a move to Ferrari or Red Bull, Karun Chandhok believes. Norris came home last of the 17th finishers in Bahrain after pitting six times during the course of an issue-plagued race.
It represented a disappointing start to the season for the 23-year-old, tipped as a potential future world champion but yet to achieve a victory in the sport.
Sky Sports’ analyst Chandhok thinks that Norris could be looking at potential destinations that may give him a better chance of fulfilling his ambitions.
“I tell you who will be thinking about a move to Ferrari or Red Bull is young Lando Norris,” Chandhok said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.
“Looking at where they’re [McLaren] at, and we were talking before the season of McLaren locking him in and Zak [Brown] doing an amazing job of contracting him [Norris] in for that four-year period.
“I do wonder, and if they’re smart they would have created some sort of exit clauses. For example, McLaren don’t finish in the top four of the Constructors’ Championship two years in a row, is there an option for Lando to look elsewhere?
“Because outside of the traditional top three teams, you’ve got Fernando [Alonso] and Lando who are your top two drivers on the grid aren’t they? And the fact he [Norris] is fighting to even get a car into Q3, there’s got to be a bit of frustration there I would imagine.”
F1 news: What makes Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner tick?
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
When Netflix first premiered Drive to Survive in 2019, an attempt by Formula 1’s new owners Liberty to broaden the sport’s murky horizon, the onus was on your Hamiltons, your Vettels and your Verstappens to haul in that untapped audience. Like any serial drama, you need a protagonist. But there can only be one star of the show.
Little did people think it’d be Guenther Steiner.
“It’s all about the underdog story,” the 57-year-old tells The Independent, when asked why the Haas-centred episodes have the viewers at peak excitement upon the release of each show. A show, he is eager to add, he does not watch.
More below:
Guenther Steiner interview: What makes star of Drive to Survive tick?
The popular Haas team principal speaks to Kieran Jackson about his rise to fame, why he has no regrets about signing Nikita Mazepin and how he keeps his feet firmly planted on the ground
F1 news: Lance Stroll reveals photos of arms in casts before start of F1 season in remarkable recovery from bike crash
Lance Stroll has detailed his remarkable recovery from injury that saw the Aston Martin driver defy doctors’ predictions and start the Formula 1 season in Bahrain.
Stroll was a major doubt for the season-opener at the Sakhir Circuit after breaking both wrists in a bicycle accident in Spain ahead of preseason testing.
The extent of his issues had not been publicly disclosed, but the 24-year-old has now revealed that doctors feared he would miss a significant part of the season.
Any prospect of racing in Bahrain was described as a “faint possibility”, but Stroll made a speedy recovery to record a sixth-placed finish.
“On Saturday, February 18th I crashed on my bike while training in Spain,” Stroll outlined on social media.
Lance Stroll reveals photos of remarkable recovery to start F1 season
The Aston Martin driver managed to start in Bahrain despite suffering significant injuries in a bike crash
F1 news: Las Vegas GP reveal new images ahead of ticket sale with cheapest seat going for $1,500
Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have revealed new renderings of the race scene ahead of public ticket sale later this month.
The penultimate race of the 2023 Formula 1 season takes place in Vegas from 16-18 November in what is being billed as one of the sporting events of the year. The race will be held at 10pm on Saturday 18 November while the soon-to-be-built MSG Sphere, due to open in September, will be centre stage in view of the circuit.
While Paddock Club tickets for the event have astonishingly already sold out, a ticket sale to the public gives fans a further opportunity to attend – though it won’t come cheap.
The cheapest three-day ticket package – covering access on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – comes at $500, but that is standing-room only with unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages. If you want a seat in the main grandstand opposite the pit lane, it will cost $2,500-per-person, while the cheapest seat overall is in the West Harmon zone at $1,500.
One fan on Twitter described the prices as “insane”, saying: “$1500 for a 3 day Grandstand and a $500 GA to not be able to see anything. That’s insane.”
Another described the costs as “way too expensive, tweeting: “Was planning on it, but can’t afford to take my family. Waaay to expensive. Guess I’ll stick with attending other Motorsport events.”
Las Vegas GP reveal new images – with cheapest seat going for $1,500
The penultimate race of the 2023 Formula 1 season takes place in Vegas from Thursday 16 – Saturday 18 November in what is being billed as one of the sporting events of the year
F1 news: Exclusive interview - Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes on paddock life and a run-in with Bernie Ecclestone
A report published last week by Females in Motorsport revealed women spoke for just 1.54 per cent of the run time in the new season of Drive to Survive on Netflix, totalling six minutes and seven seconds out of more than six-and-a-half hours. Curious, too, when you consider the emphasis throughout Formula 1 on increasing opportunities and visibility for women, despite a woman not competing in the sport since 1976.
Yet look in the paddock or on your screens and women are present. Not enough yet, as Drive to Survive’s inadequate representation infers, but they’re in attendance. Rachel Brookes, heading into her 12th year as a reporter and presenter for Sky Sports F1, is one such face, refreshingly familiar for all UK fans of the sport.
Swapping duties with Natalie Pinkham and Simon Lazenby, the 48-year-old is a well-respected and trusted voice not just for the viewers at home, but for the drivers in the paddock too. This year, she will be at 19 out of a record 23 races, starting with Saudi Arabia next week. Speaking with passion about a job she adores, Brookes is insistent that F1 is improving when it comes to female representation.
“I have seen it change – there’s a lot more women now working in all sports as well as Formula 1,” she says.
“It’s been really positive. One of the first things Sky did was send me out to cover cricket, they’d never had a women on the boundary edge before doing live match updates but I loved it.”
Exclusive: Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes on paddock life and a run-in with Bernie
A familiar face and voice for fans in the UK, Rachel Brookes tells Kieran Jackson about how Formula 1 is creating more pathways for women and the difference between interviewing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
F1 news: Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Never mind waiting for the first race of the Formula 1 season. A weekend of testing, three practice sessions and qualifying in Bahrain has told Toto Wolff everything he needed to know.
No sandbagging. No magic fix. No hiding. Mere hours into the 2023 campaign the Mercedes boss – once the unflappable executive titan of the sport – cut a despondent figure speaking to the press in the late hours on Saturday. Acknowledging that his team’s persistence, bordering on stubbornness, had been a mistake, he revealed a change of tack is already in the pipeline.
Speaking after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively, the Austrian stated: “I don’t think that this package is going to be competitive eventually.
“We gave it our best go over the winter and now we all just need to regroup, sit down with the engineers, be totally non-dogmatic and ask what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be able to win races.”
As sporting U-turns go, this is pretty seismic. Race weekend No 1 of 23: rip it up and start over.
Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes need to change their approach already after falling behind Aston Martin at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix – yet at what point could a ‘Plan B’ car realistically come to fruition?
F1 news: Aston Martin move for Lewis Hamilton squashed
Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok was asked whether Lewis Hamilton could leave Mercedes for Aston Martin, given his contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the season.
“I don’t think that will happen,” he replied. “You’re going to tell Lawrence to sack his son. Good luck with that.”
His Sky colleague Simon Lazenby reckons Ferrari would be Hamilton’s No 1 choice, but added that a Mercedes departure is unlikely.
“Not to Aston, but how can you rule out a move to Ferrari if [Mercedes] stay like this?” he said. “He’s so desperate, so desperate for that eighth [title], that if Ferrari did manage to stay on the coattails and they were the nearest to Red Bull.
“He’s not put his pen to paper yet on his contract. He’s definitely waiting to see how this year’s car felt.”
“I think the great relationship with the team and Toto will endure. It’s just I don’t think you can ever rule out a move to Ferrari for racing drivers because it’s their dream and he’s said it before.”
F1 news: How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium in Bahrain
Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.
The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive, as Max Verstappenled home a Red Bull one-two at the front.
Lance Stroll also finished sixth - ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell - on a dream day for the Silverstone-based team.
Here, we take a look at how Aston Martin have made such an improvement in the off-season - and what they could achieve this year:
How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium
The Silverstone-based team have spent big under the leadership of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies