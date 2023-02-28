✕ Close Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team Reveals the AMR23 - Lance Stroll, Driver

Lance Stroll is driving in an Aston Martin simulator today in an effort to prove his fitness ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

The Canadian injured his wrist in a bicycle accident last week and missed the official pre-season test in Bahrain, with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place.

Aston have confirmed that F2 champion Drugovich will replace Stroll for the season-opening race this weekend should Stroll not recover in time, though the team will give the 24-year-old every opportunity to be fit.

The Silverstone-based team were the success story of testing, with both Drugovich and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso impressing in the British racing green.

