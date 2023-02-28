F1 news LIVE: Aston Martin set to make decision on Lance Stroll ahead of Bahrain GP
Stroll injured his wrist in a bicycle accident but is doing everything he can to be ready for the season-opener
Lance Stroll is driving in an Aston Martin simulator today in an effort to prove his fitness ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.
The Canadian injured his wrist in a bicycle accident last week and missed the official pre-season test in Bahrain, with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place.
Aston have confirmed that F2 champion Drugovich will replace Stroll for the season-opening race this weekend should Stroll not recover in time, though the team will give the 24-year-old every opportunity to be fit.
The Silverstone-based team were the success story of testing, with both Drugovich and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso impressing in the British racing green.
Follow F1 news and updates ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 news: Damon Hill reveals theory on Lewis Hamilton’s contract stand-off with Mercedes
Damon Hill believes that Lewis Hamilton may already be considering retirement as the seven-time world champion’s contract stand-off with Mercedes continues.
Now 38, Hamilton is set to begin his 17th season on the Formula 1 grid but is not believed to have yet re-committed to a return in 2024.
After a run of four consecutive Drivers’ Championships, the British driver has now missed out in consecutive seasons, battling significant car problems in the first half of 2022 to end any hopes of assembling a title challenge.
While a stronger finish to the season showed that Hamilton had not necessarily lost any of his skill, Hill believes that the Mercedes driver may be starting to contemplate when is the right time to bow out.
Citing both his own experience, and that of his father Graham, Hill outlined why Hamilton could retire if he secures a record-setting eighth crown this year.
Damon Hill reveals theory on Lewis Hamilton’s contract stand-off with Mercedes
Hamilton is not believed to have yet signed a contract for the 2024 Formula 1 season
F1 news: What did testing in Bahrain tell us about the new season?
Three days. That’s all the F1 teams had – in official terms – to test their 2023 cars before they hit the track for the first race of the season this weekend.
Hosted at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the Gulf country also staging the inaugural Grand Prix of 2023, drivers only had a day-and-a-half to fine-tune their cars and experiment with different strategies and fuel-loads.
Max Verstappen, last year’s world champion, was the only driver to run throughout the entirety of the first day and was the fastest, with Red Bull continuing where they left off in 2022.
Sergio Perez, his team-mate, was quickest on Saturday while Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu came in with a rapid time on soft tyres late on Friday to top the timesheet. But what did the lap tallies and times tell us about each team’s chances this season?
Here’s everything you need to know from testing ahead of the Bahrain GP:
What did F1 testing in Bahrain tell us about the new season?
Red Bull were the clear No 1 team at testing but while Aston Martin also impressed, Mercedes already have work to do
F1 news LIVE: Aston Martin set to make decision on Lance Stroll ahead of Bahrain GP
Lance Stroll is driving in an Aston Martin simulator today in an effort to prove his fitness ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.
The Canadian injured his wrist in a bicycle accident last week and missed the official pre-season test in Bahrain, with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place.
Aston have confirmed that F2 champion Drugovich will replace Stroll for the season-opening race this weekend should Stroll not recover in time, though the team will give the 24-year-old every opportunity to be fit.
The Silverstone-based team were the success story of testing, with both Drugovich and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso impressing in the British racing green.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies