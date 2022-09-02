F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets return to form in practice at Dutch Grand Prix
Follow all the build-up ahead of first practice this morning at the Dutch Grand Prix
The Formula 1 season continues after its return in Belgium last week with this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with Max Verstappen holding a healthy 93-point lead in the World Championship with eight races to go.
The Red Bull star stormed to victory at Spa-Francorchamps at the weekend, winning by a margin of 18 seconds to team-mate Sergio Perez despite starting in P14 due to an engine penalty; Carlos Sainz took the other podium spot as he held off George Russell late on, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth.
Lewis Hamilton retired for the first time this season following a first-lap collision with the Alpine of Fernando Alonso; the Mercedes star admitted responsibility for the incident afterwards and despite Alonso’s “idiot” comment over team radio, the former McLaren duo have since buried the hatchet.
This weekend, 2-4 September, sees F1 roll into Zandvoort, which returned to the calendar last year when Verstappen comfortably won his home Grand Prix in front of his adoring home fans amid a fever-pitch atmosphere on the Dutch coast. First practice takes place at 11:30am (BST) with second practice at 3pm (BST) at Zandvoort.
F1 practice: Ricciardo on ‘festival atmosphere’ at Dutch GP
McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is excited to be back in the Netherlands for this week’s Dutch Grand Prix and compares the atmosphere here to being at a music festival especially when the fans are going wild for current world champion - and Dutch native - Max Verstappen.
“I have a lot of Dutch friends who are very energetic and enthusiastic about life,” he said. “If you want to find a group of people to have a good time, the Dutch are certainly a group who will take you up on that offer.
“I think that it is emphasised and heightened with Max [Verstappen], their support for him, and the fact he is fighting for a Championship.
“They have also got a very big music culture in the Netherlands, and some of the biggest DJs in the world are Dutch. The whole atmosphere feels like a bit of a house festival, which is another of the reasons why it’s so cool. I feel like I got amongst it last year.”
F1 practice: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on Michael Schumacher’s condition after regular visits
Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.
His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.
Todt, who has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, was asked this week about the Ferrari legend and thanked his fans for their continued support, adding that the 53-year-old is “surrounded by people who love him.”
F1 practice: Hamilton looking to bounce back after DNF
Lewis Hamilton believes his Mercedes team will fare better at Zandvoort this weekend after a disappointing outing at the Belgium Grand Prix.
Hamilton suffered his first DNF of the season at Spa as he crashed out on the first lap after an impact that measured 45g and threatened to cause terminal damage to his W13. His team-mate, George Russell managed to finish fourth.
After disappointment in Belgium, Hamilton was asked if the team would perform better at Zandvoort while Russell urged Mercedes to overcome their qualifying struggles.
“We hope so. It should be in a slightly better window this weekend, yeah,” said Hamilton on Thursday.
“Last weekend it didn’t look good and all that confidence that we built over five races kind of, it was like a ‘two steps forward and five back’ kind of feeling, but I think it was maybe a one-off, particularly with that track, and so yes, I’m definitely hoping.
“I think it’s going to be hard to beat the Red Bulls so it’s going to need something to come away and open up and create that opportunity, but that’s always possible, so we’ll see.”
F1 practice: Verstappen leads the way
A victory at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend for Max Verstappen ensured he remains on course for a second successive world title.
The Red Bull driver has a huge lead over his nearest rival, team-mate Sergio Perez, in the championship and will only want to improve on that during his home race over the next three days.
F1 practice: Lewis Hamilton heaps praise on Red Bull chief designer Adrian Newey
Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Red Bull chief technology officer Adrian Newey for the “phenomenal job” he has done with the championship-leading 2022 car.
Max Verstappen currently has a 91-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings after 14 races, with Red Bull also 118 points out in front in the constructors’ standings.
Meanwhile, Mercedes, who have won the constructors’ championship eight years in a row, have been well off the pace in 2022 with their unique “no sidepods” design and are yet to win a grand prix.
Hamilton, who has eight races left to keep up his record of winning a grand prix in every year he’s competed in Formula One, paid tribute to Newey for nailing the new regulations this season with Red Bull’s RB18, referring to his own rookie car in 2007 at McLaren too.
“They’ve [Red Bull] got the aero-balance right, great ride quality, no problems with bumps,’ Hamilton said, in the media pen ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. “They’re an amazing team and have done a phenomenal job. Adrian Newey doesn’t generally build bad cars. My first championship car [in 2007] was an evolution of his car.”
F1 practice: Ocon reveals preferred choice for driving partner
Fernando Alonso’s departure from Alpine at the end of the 2023 season has left a vacant space on the team for another driver to partner Esteban Ocon next year and there are a few options available.
Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri have all been linked with spots at various teams but speaking ahead of practice in Zandvoort Ocon revealed his personal team-mate preference.
“Definitely of course there’s a lot of talks going on at the moment since the departure of Fernando,” said Ocon on Thursday. “People know my choice, if I had anything to say, would be Mick [Schumacher], you know, if he doesn’t have anything lined up next year.
“Mick… he’s a good friend of mine first of all so if I can help on that, that’s no problem but I think he’s shown talent in the junior categories as well, he’s been very fast. Sometimes in Formula 1, it’s not easy to perform with a car that’s a bit on the back foot. I had that when I started in F1.
“He’s a great guy and could perform very well if he [had] a competitive car, and at the moment the Alpine is competitive. That’s just my words… I don’t have a decision to take, but the team knows that this would be my preference.”
The team then announced test driver and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri as Ocon’s team-mate before the Australian himself denied he had signed a contract to race for Alpine next year, with the matter since being heard at the F1’s Contract Recognition Board, with a verdict due on Thursday.
Yet Ocon did not hold back when asked who his preferred team-mate would be, referring to Haas driver Schumacher who has impressed in his second season in Formula 1 this year.
“My choice would be Mick if he doesn’t have anything lined up on his side next year,” Ocon said, sat alongside Schumacher, in the FIA press conference ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix. “Mick is a good friend of mind first of all so if I can help on that. He has shown talent in the junior categories, he’s been very fast for some time in Formula 1.”
F1 practice: Fernando Alonso meets Lewis Hamilton to apologise for Belgian GP bust-up
Fernando Alonso collected a signed Lewis Hamilton cap in a show of apology to the Mercedes driver. Alonso, 41, called Hamilton an “idiot” and said the Briton can only race from the front following a first-lap collision at Spa-Francorchamps.
On Thursday, Alpine’s Alonso said he would issue a face-to-face apology to Hamilton while conducting their television interviews for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
But Hamilton, who addressed the written media 90 minutes after Alonso’s print session, said: “We were standing right next to each other in the TV pen, but no, [he didn’t apologise]. It is not a thing for me, it doesn’t change anything or affect me in the slightest.
“I am always trying to be a better driver and I know I have a lot of young kids following me on social media, and the steps I try to take in my behaviour are important. I am always trying to learn with that and be better.”
However, moments after Hamilton spoke, Alonso was pictured leaving the Mercedes motorhome armed with a black Mercedes cap, complete with Hamilton’s signature, which had been reserved for the Spaniard. It is understood Hamilton and Alonso spoke for a couple of minutes, with the latter apologising.
