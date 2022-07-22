F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton labelled a Formula 1 ‘legend’ by Fernando Alonso ahead of French Grand Prix
Follow first practice at Circuit Paul Ricard as the build-up to the French Grand Prix continues
Follow live F1 coverage as the French Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two at Circuit Paul Ricard. Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from last Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is this weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix; Verstappen won last year’s race, overtaking Hamilton on the penultimate lap.
Free practice one starts at 1pm (BST) on Friday with second practice at 4pm (BST).
What time is French Grand Prix practice and how can I watch?
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 22 July
- Free Practice 1: 1pm
- Free Practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 23 July
- Free Practice 3: Midday
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 24 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).
Fernando Alonso hails Lewis Hamilton as F1 ‘legend’ on eve of 300th race
Lewis Hamilton has been hailed as a Formula One legend by Fernando Alonso on the eve of his 300th Grand Prix. Hamilton will bring up his triple ton at Sunday’s French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard, becoming only the sixth driver in the sport’s history to reach the landmark figure.
The Mercedes man started his career alongside Alonso at McLaren in 2007 before going on to take a record-equalling seven world championships. Hamilton will join Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello and Jenson Button in the exclusive 300 club.
“He has been a tremendous driver and a legend of our sport,” said two-time world champion Alonso. “It has always been a pleasure to share the grid with him. He had the talent in 2007, and he still has the talent now, but with the experience. Back then, no one thought someone would be able to win seven titles as Michael did, but the journey he has had has been amazing. Congratulations to him on reaching 300 and hopefully he will get another win soon.”
Hamilton endured a fractious relationship with Alonso who ended up quitting McLaren after just one season – the two drivers ended the year level on points. Championship triumphs against Felipe Massa, Nico Rosberg, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas followed for Hamilton, before he came unstuck against Max Verstappen in last year’s contentious and compelling title battle.
