F1 Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and lap times as Daniel Ricciardo returns
The Formula 1 paddock returns to Budapest this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the popular Hungaroring circuit.
Max Verstappen is looking for a seventh grand prix victory in a row at a track where he won last year from 10th on the grid. The Dutchman is cruising to a third world championship this season, currently holding a 99-point to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in second.
Yet the biggest talking point this weekend is Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the grid with AlphaTauri. The Australian, dropped by McLaren last year, replaces Nyck de Vries for the remainder of this season and starts at a track where he claimed his second F1 victory in 2014.
Lando Norris will be hoping to back up his strong performance for McLaren at Silverstone two weeks ago, a race where Lewis Hamilton finished third for Mercedes. Hamilton is an eight-time winner in Hungary.
The moment Lando Norris came of age in British Grand Prix – and it wasn’t his super start
Comment by Kieran Jackson
At the beginning of the season, a mere 10 races ago, Lando Norris endured an opener of excruciating torment in Bahrain. With his stricken McLaren impacted by a “pneumatic pressure leak”, the Brit valiantly took the chequered flag in dead last after pitting an astonishing six times throughout the race. It was, simply, a shambles.
But that now seems nothing but a distant memory, four months on in the safe haven of the British Isles.
Most observers did not raise an eyebrow when McLaren announced a number of upgrades to their car ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix last week. It is the phase of the season where every team is changing parts in search of that extra tenth or two of speed. Usually, by way of natural progression, the improvement is gradual. Yet out of an abyss of doom to start 2023, the papaya have come storming back into contention.
Full piece below:
The moment Norris came of age in British Grand Prix – and it wasn’t his super start
The McLaren driver dazzled throughout the Silverstone weekend in an upgraded car that will have him eyeing more podiums – and maybe even a first win in Formula 1 sooner rather than later
Constructors standings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:
1) Red Bull - 411 points
2) Mercedes - 203 points
3) Aston Martin - 181 points
4) Ferrari - 157 points
5) McLaren - 59 points
6) Alpine - 47 points
7) Williams - 11 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 2 points
Sebastian Vettel hints at return to F1: ‘I have some ideas’
Sebastian Vettel revealed he “has some ideas” about a return to Formula 1 in some capacity in the future.
The 36-year-old retired from the sport after the 2022 season, leaving a lasting legacy with his four championship triumphs with Red Bull from 2010-2013.
The German, who also raced for Ferrari and Aston Martin, is a climate change activist and campaigner and regularly spoke out about environmental issues towards the end of his career. Now, Vettel admits that he would be open to a return to F1 down the line, hinting that the sport’s sustainability could be a potential avenue.
Full quotes below:
Sebastian Vettel hints at return to F1: ‘I have some ideas’
The four-time world champion, who retired from F1 last year, appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Driver Standings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen - 255 points
2) Sergio Perez - 156 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 137 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 121 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 83 points
6) George Russell - 82 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 74 points
8) Lance Stroll - 44 points
9) Lando Norris - 42 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 31 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 17 points
12) Pierre Gasly - 16 points
13) Alex Albon - 11 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Nyck de Vries axing: ‘That’s how Red Bull work’
Lewis Hamilton has criticised Red Bull’s decision to axe Nyck De Vries after just 10 races.
Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a second chance in Formula One, replacing De Vries at Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri for the concluding dozen rounds of the year, starting at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
De Vries, 28, crashed on multiple occasions and failed to score a single point, with a best finish of 12th in Monaco, before he was handed his marching orders by Red Bull’s ruthless motorsport adviser Helmut Marko 48 hours after he finished 17th and last at the British Grand Prix.
“I am not surprised to see Daniel back but I was surprised to see the decision they took for poor Nyck,” said Hamilton at the Hungaroring.
‘That’s how Red Bull work’: Lewis Hamilton reacts to Nyck de Vries axing
De Vries was given his marching orders by Red Bull chief Helmut Marko after he finished 17th at the British Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo is back - and this time he wants to go out on top
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
Daniel Ricciardo is pondering. This year, a presence in the paddock – but not on the racetrack – has been a curiously flummoxing existence for someone so synonymous with a seat at the 20-man table. In his own words, he has been doing “everything the drivers are doing… other than the driving.” So aside from the obvious of the lights-to-flag racing, what has the Australian found the most difficult about his eight months away from Formula 1?
“I’d say the starting grid on Sunday,” he says, a glint in his eye, a longing for something previous. “I love that feeling before you’re about to race. It’s intense, it’s nerve-racking but it’s awesome. I miss that buzz.”
Well, miss it no longer. The Honey Badger is back. Officially on loan from Red Bull to sister team AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season, Ricciardo last week replaced the axed Nyck de Vries and will be in the cockpit in Hungary this weekend. It represents a lifeline – his lifeline – back into the sport, a carving of an opportunity so desperately craved. In the end, he only missed 10 races.
Full interview below:
Daniel Ricciardo is back - and this time he wants to go out on top
The Honey Badger is back. Returning to Formula 1 this weekend in Hungary, Kieran Jackson speaks one-on-one with the sport’s most popular driver and delves into the depths of Ricciardo’s time away and why he still believes he can win a world championship
F1 practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE
FP1 starts at 12:30pm; second practice is at 4pm (BST).
