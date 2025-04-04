Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 Japan GP LIVE: Practice results as bizarre fire incidents causes red flag at Suzuka

Follow all the latest updates from Suzuka with Tsunoda now partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 04 April 2025 08:02 BST
Comments
Red Bull call-up 'could not be better' - Tsunoda

F1 returns to Japan next as Suzuka hosts the Japanese Grand Prix and round three of the 2025 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri won the last race in China, as he looks to take the title fight to McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has an eight-point lead to Max Verstappen in the world championship.

EXCLUSIVE: Yuki Tsunoda on F1 change which kept Red Bull dream alive

Ferrari will be looking to bounce back after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the race in China due to two technical infringements.

Yet the biggest story heading into the weekend is home hero Yuki Tsunoda making his debut for Red Bull, after Christian Horner decided to drop Liam Lawson to the junior team following just two races. How will Tsunoda fare in his place?

Follow latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

RED FLAG!

Session stopped for a fourth time - and again for a fire on the side of the track!

Session over! How bizarre!

Kieran Jackson4 April 2025 08:01

FP2 back underway!

Another massive queue in the pit-lane with that fire now put out!

38 minutes of the session has been lost here... so every minute counts with seven minutes remaining!

4 April 2025 07:53

RED FLAG!

A third stoppage in this session!

There’s fire on the grass on the outside of turn 11!

The sparks generated from the cars has blown onto the side of the track... what a bizarre situation!

Should be a quick stoppage mind!

A fire on the grass triggered a red flag in practice
A fire on the grass triggered a red flag in practice (Sky Sports F1)
Kieran Jackson4 April 2025 07:49

FP2 resumes!

Alonso’s car removed from the gravel quickly and we’re back going with FP2!

Only 15 minutes left though!

Top-3 so far is: Russell, Hamilton, Alonso

4 April 2025 07:45

Alonso...

“Bit of bouncing on the entry...”

Alonso all fine, but replays show it was a driver error this time - he dipped a wheel onto the grass and lost control of his Aston Martin!

Kieran Jackson4 April 2025 07:37

RED FLAG!

Another stoppage here!

Fernando Alonso is stuck in the gravel at Degna 1!

Kieran Jackson4 April 2025 07:35

FP2 resumes!

A massive queue at the end of the pit-lane as second practice gets underway!

Lando Norris the first car out on track...

Kieran Jackson4 April 2025 07:31

FIA UDPATE

Six minutes until estimated session resumption!

Kieran Jackson4 April 2025 07:25

WATCH: Doohan crash in FP2

4 April 2025 07:21

Doohan looks shaken up!

Doohan says he’s OK, but walked out of the very gingerly!

It’s a massive shunt at turn 1... hard to see a driver error too on the replay, but it’s a big spin into the tyre barrier! This will be a long repair job,..

Worth mentioning that Doohan did not take part in FP1, with Alpine reserve Ryo Hirakawa taking his place!

Kieran Jackson4 April 2025 07:13

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in