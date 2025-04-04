F1 Japan GP LIVE: Practice results as bizarre fire incidents causes red flag at Suzuka
Follow all the latest updates from Suzuka with Tsunoda now partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull
F1 returns to Japan next as Suzuka hosts the Japanese Grand Prix and round three of the 2025 F1 season.
Oscar Piastri won the last race in China, as he looks to take the title fight to McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who has an eight-point lead to Max Verstappen in the world championship.
Ferrari will be looking to bounce back after both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the race in China due to two technical infringements.
Yet the biggest story heading into the weekend is home hero Yuki Tsunoda making his debut for Red Bull, after Christian Horner decided to drop Liam Lawson to the junior team following just two races. How will Tsunoda fare in his place?
Follow latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent
RED FLAG!
Session stopped for a fourth time - and again for a fire on the side of the track!
Session over! How bizarre!
FP2 back underway!
Another massive queue in the pit-lane with that fire now put out!
38 minutes of the session has been lost here... so every minute counts with seven minutes remaining!
RED FLAG!
A third stoppage in this session!
There’s fire on the grass on the outside of turn 11!
The sparks generated from the cars has blown onto the side of the track... what a bizarre situation!
Should be a quick stoppage mind!
FP2 resumes!
Alonso’s car removed from the gravel quickly and we’re back going with FP2!
Only 15 minutes left though!
Top-3 so far is: Russell, Hamilton, Alonso
Alonso...
“Bit of bouncing on the entry...”
Alonso all fine, but replays show it was a driver error this time - he dipped a wheel onto the grass and lost control of his Aston Martin!
RED FLAG!
Another stoppage here!
Fernando Alonso is stuck in the gravel at Degna 1!
FP2 resumes!
A massive queue at the end of the pit-lane as second practice gets underway!
Lando Norris the first car out on track...
Doohan looks shaken up!
Doohan says he’s OK, but walked out of the very gingerly!
It’s a massive shunt at turn 1... hard to see a driver error too on the replay, but it’s a big spin into the tyre barrier! This will be a long repair job,..
Worth mentioning that Doohan did not take part in FP1, with Alpine reserve Ryo Hirakawa taking his place!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments