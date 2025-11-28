F1 Qatar GP live: Practice updates with Norris and Verstappen eyeing crucial sprint pole
Follow live F1 updates from round 23 at the Lusail International Circuit ahead of a key sprint qualifying session on Friday
F1 next heads to Qatar for the penultimate race of the 2025 F1 season - and the final sprint weekend of the year - with the drivers’ championship title race fully reignited following the dramatic end to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Lando Norris, currently leading the drivers’ standings, thought he’d extended the gap on teammate Oscar Piastri thanks to a second-place finish in Vegas, only for both McLaren cars to be disqualified for excessive skid plank wear on both cars, with the minimum thickness falling below the 9mm threshold allowed.
That means Max Verstappen, who triumphed in Vegas, has closed the deficit on Norris to just 24 points and will be targeting a fifth world title over the final two races of the year. Piastri and Verstappen are level on points behind Norris, and with 33 points up for grabs in Lusail this weekend, the season could yet face another dramatic twist.
Norris is still the favourite to win the title and could seal the title, sprint race dependent, with a victory in the grand prix on Sunday. Two second-place finishes in Qatar and Abu Dhabi would also be enough for the Briton, but anything less opens the door for Verstappen and teammate Piastri.
Start times this weekend in Qatar:
All times GMT
Friday 28 November
- Free practice 1: 1:30pm
- Sprint Qualifying: 5.30pm
Saturday 29 November
- Sprint Race: 2pm
- Qualifying: 6pm
Sunday 30 November
- Race: 4pm
F1 driver standings with two races left:
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 294 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 226 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 137 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points
11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 48 points
12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points
16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Aston Martin appoint new team principal after Christian Horner speculation
Adrian Newey will become Aston Martin team principal next season.
Newey, widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation, committed his long-term future to Aston Martin in September 2024 after his departure from Red Bull sparked a bidding war for his services.
Pressure has built on current team principal and CEO Andy Cowell amid a disappointing season and reported disagreements with managing technical partner Newey.
After speculation linking former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner with the Silverstone-based team resurfaced, Aston Martin announced on Wednesday evening that 66-year-old Newey will step up to take charge of trackside operations from 2026.
Mick Schumacher confirms American career switch after latest F1 snub
Mick Schumacher has confirmed his switch to IndyCar for the 2026 season, having failed to carve a route back into Formula One.
The German driver, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, had two seasons at Haas in 2021-2022 before losing his seat following a number of costly crashes.
Schumacher, 26, has competed for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) this year – including at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race – but has made no secret of his desire to find a way back into F1.
However, having been overlooked for a seat at new team Cadillac for 2026, Schumacher has turned his attention stateside and will race for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team (RLL) next year in IndyCar, after impressing in testing last month.
F1 world champion backs Max Verstappen to win title after McLaren disqualifications
Jacques Villeneuve has backed Max Verstappen to win this year’s F1 world championship after the dramatic events following the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night.
Championship leader Lando Norris had one hand on the trophy after extending his lead to 30 points over Oscar Piastri with a second-place finish in Vegas, with race winner Verstappen 42 points off the Briton.
Yet the shock double disqualification of both McLaren cars for excessive skid plank wear has thrust Verstappen back into the fight. With two rounds to go and 58 points on the table, Verstappen is now level on points with Piastri – a driver he trailed by 104 points at the start of September – and 24 behind Norris.
Full quotes below:
Lando Norris hit by McLaren’s all-time F1 screw-up but one move can still save title dream
Comment by Kieran Jackson
The first sign that something was amiss, under the bamboozling lightshow that is the Las Vegas strip, came in the final three laps. Out of nowhere, why was Lando Norris’s pace dropping off at a rate of knots? Safely in second place, seven seconds behind the race leader, Norris eventually finished 23 seconds off Max Verstappen. Now, we know why.
Norris’s shock disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, announced just after 1.30am local time, has handed his F1 title rivals the biggest of reprieves. Ironically, the double McLaren DSQ – with Oscar Piastri’s race result wiped out for the same reason, excessive plank wear on the car – is a much-needed saving grace for the Australian. His deficit was 30 points; now it’s back to the original 24 points.
More below:
F1 constructor standings with two races left:
1. McLaren - 756 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 431 points
3. Red Bull - 391 points
4. Ferrari - 378 points
5. Williams - 121 points
6. Racing Bulls - 90 points
7. Haas - 73 points
8. Aston Martin - 72 points
9. Sauber - 68 points
10. Alpine - 22 points
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ahead of Qatar GP:
“Two to go. We carry a healthy advantage for P2 in the Constructors' to Qatar but are taking nothing for granted. Whilst we gained points on our nearest rivals in Las Vegas, the weekend also showed how quickly things can change.
“As a team we executed well and are focused on doing so again in both Doha and Abu Dhabi. We have the added challenge of the Sprint format this weekend and an imposed usage limit on the tyres too. Making a solid start in FP1, and having a good base to build from, will be key.
“We expect our competitors to be quick; warm conditions and high-speed corners haven't been our strength this year. We're focused on our process though and will look to maximise the package we have.”
McLaren F1 boss finally explains ‘specific cause’ of double disqualification
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed that “extensive porpoising” was the primary factor behind the team’s double disqualification in Las Vegas.
The verdict has huge ramifications for the title race with Norris – who was 30 points clear of Piastri and 42 ahead of Max Verstappen – now just 24 points ahead of his rivals.
In a Q&A on the McLaren website, Stella explained what occurred during the Vegas race: "The specific cause that led to the situation was the unexpected occurrence of extensive porpoising, inducing large vertical oscillations of the car. “
More quotes below:
