F1 qualifying Qatar GP live: Norris and Verstappen eye vital pole after Hamilton exit
Follow live F1 updates at the Lusail International Circuit as the title contenders target top spot in qualifying
Oscar Piastri took two points out of Lando Norris' F1 world championship lead after he won the sprint race in Qatar.
Piastri converted his pole position into a comfortable victory under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Lusail International Circuit to reduce Norris' advantage at the top to 22 points with 50 to play for.
Norris finished third, while Max Verstappen made up two places after overtaking Fernando Alonso and Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda on the first lap of the 19-lap dash to take the chequered flag in fourth. However, the Red Bull driver now trails Norris by 25 points. George Russell started and ended the 19-lap dash to the chequered flag in second.
Norris will be crowned champion if he outscores Piastri by four points, and finishes ahead of Verstappen in any position, in Sunday's main event.
Norris has to get a lap in!
Squeaky bum time for Lando Norris with four minutes left in Q2 - he needs to get a lap in!
He’s just coming out on new soft tyres...
Current bottom-five (11-15): Lawson, Albon, Bortoleto, Leclerc, Norris
Piastri storms to P1
Stunning lap from Piastri, who gets to a 1:19 by a mile - a 1:19:650.
On flip side, Lando Norris has his lap time DELETED for exceeding track limits at turn 10.
He’s down in last - he needs to get a lap in.
7:00 to go in Q2...
Max Verstappen quickest early on
A 1:20142 for Verstappen - can we get a time in the 1:19s?
Around half the pack still to set their times... 10:00 to go in Q2.
Q2 underway
The Williams’ of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz lead the 15 remaining cars out then for Q2 - 15 minutes where we’ll lose the slowest five one more.
Any more shocks before the top-10 shootout?!
FIA STATEMENT:
“Start of Q2 is delayed by 3 mins to clear gravel on track (T15).”
Lewis Hamilton out in Q1!
A third straight Q1 elimination for Hamilton - he’s OUT in P18 once more! And short by 0.254 seconds - a fair amount!
Yuki Tsunoda is also out in P16!
Bottom-five (16-20) and out in Q1: Tsunoda, Ocon, Hamilton, Stroll, Colapinto
Top-3: Russell, Norris, Piastri
Yuki Tsunoda in drop-zone
Red Bull need Yuki right up there - but he needs a lap here!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Lawson, Tsunoda, Ocon, Stroll, Colapinto
2 minutes left in Q1!
Lando Norris up to P1
Solid lap from Lando - up to P1, 0.077 secs ahead of Piastri in second.
Track is ramping up a lot now!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Lawson, Tsunoda, Ocon, Stroll, Colapinto
Verstappen: “When I’m downshifting, the engine breaks and the car jumps.”
Still safe for now, but unideal for Red Bull’s main man.
4:00 to go in Q1...
Lewis Hamilton goes P6
Three-tenths off top spot (currently occupied by Hadjar), but safe (for now) in sixth for Hamilton.
Norris P15... but probably has time for two more laps.
Current bottom-five (16-20): Hulkenberg, Albon, Sainz, Ocon, Colapinto
Lewis Hamilton in early danger-zone
Surely Lewis Hamilton can find some pace after his last few qualifying nightmares?
Not yet. Down in P18 after the first runs. Time to spare though.
Current bottom-five (16-20) Ocon, Stroll, Hamilton, Albon, Colapinto
Norris off the pace too, down in P8.
1100 to go in Q1...
