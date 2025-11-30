Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
F1 Qatar GP live: Lando Norris passed by Max Verstappen in nightmare start as Piastri leads

Follow F1 updates at the Lusail International Circuit with the 2025 championship in touching distance for British driver Norris

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 30 November 2025 16:15 GMT
Comments
'I'm pretty used to it': Lando Norris ahead of Qatar GP with 2025 F1 title at stake

Lando Norris failed to complete his last lap in qualifying for Sunday’s crucial Qatar Grand Prix to allow F1 championship rival Oscar Piastri to take pole position.

Norris, who will start alongside his McLaren team-mate for the penultimate round of the campaign in Doha, held a slender advantage heading into the decisive concluding laps. But the British driver made a mistake when he ran wide at the second corner, and was forced to abort, leaving Piastri the chance to usurp him at the top of the order.

Piastri, a winner of the earlier sprint race here, which took him to within 22 points of Norris’ lead with 50 points still to play for, did not waste his opportunity, clinching pole by 0.108 seconds. Max Verstappen starts third to ensure he remains in the title hunt.

Norris will be crowned world champion on Sunday if he outscores Piastri by four points and Verstappen by one.

Follow live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent

Chaos in the pit-lane (Lap 8/57)

Everyone has pitted - apart from Piastri, Norris and Ocon who are now the top-three!

Verstappen dived in first and re-joins in fourth - but has fresh rubber!

Well, well, well....

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 16:15

SAFETY CAR (Lap 7/57)

Nico Hulkenberg has crashed at turn 1! He’s collided with Pierre Gasly!

SAFETY CAR! Who will pit now?!

Early drama...

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 16:13

Piastri continues to build (Lap 6/57)

Piastri’s lead is now 2.1 seconds over Verstappen, who has a 1.9-second lead on Norris.

Verstappen, however, complaining about his shifting of gears.

A reminder: no set of tyres can run for more than 25 laps this afternoon. So it’s all about managing the tyre-wear and the pit-stops from here on in at the front.

Top-10: Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Antonelli, Sainz, Alonso, Russell, Hadjar, Gasly, Hulkenberg

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 16:12

Qatar GP start

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 16:08

Piastri leads comfortably (Lap 3/57)

Piastri has a 1.6-second gap on Verstappen, who has a 1.5-second lead on Norris.

Kimi Antonelli, however, has DRS on Norris...

Top-10: Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Antonelli, Sainz, Alonso, Russell, Hadjar, Gasly, Hulkenberg

Leclerc has dropped to 11th - but Hamilton is up three places to 14th!

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 16:06

Max Verstappen up to second!

A quick lights out and Piastri gets away well - while Lando Norris has a bit of wheelspin!

Max Verstappen moves on Norris around the outside at turn 1 and gets it done! Crucial for the Dutchman!

Norris down to third!

George Russell is down from fourth to seventh!

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 16:05

Formation lap

Oscar Piastri leads the pack around for the formation lap.

The top-10 are all on new medium tyres. A reminder that no set of tyres can exceed 25 laps and as it’s a 57-lap race, it will be a minimum two-stop race.

Lewis Hamilton, down in P17, is on soft tyres.

Here we go then - critical moment in the title race!

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 16:01

A reminder of the starting grid:

1. Oscar Piastri - McLaren

2. Lando Norris - McLaren

3. Max Verstappen - Red Bull

4. George Russell - Mercedes

5. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes

6. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls

7. Carlos Sainz - Williams

8. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

9. Pierre Gasly - Alpine

10. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

11. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber

12. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls

13. Ollie Bearman - Haas

14. Alex Albon - Williams

15. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull

16. Esteban Ocon - Haas

17. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari

18. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

19. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber*

Pit lane. Franco Colapinto - Alpine**

*Bortoleto has a five-place grid penalty after crashing into Lance Stroll at the last race in Las Vegas

**Colapinto starts in the pit-lane after making changes to his car after qualifying

Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 15:59

Qatar Grand Prix imminent

Is this the day then for Lando Norris?

He starts second on the grid alongside pole-sitter Oscar Piastri, 22 points off him in the championship.

It’s simple for Lando: if he wins the race, he wins the title.

Max Verstappen starts in third - will he make a move at turn 1? We’ll find out in five minutes!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 15:55

Max Verstappen, who starts P3:

“All good. No nerves, just want to have a good time out there. Hopefully we can have a good one - we’ll do our best.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 November 2025 15:51

