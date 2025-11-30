The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Qatar GP live: Lando Norris passed by Max Verstappen in nightmare start as Piastri leads
Follow F1 updates at the Lusail International Circuit with the 2025 championship in touching distance for British driver Norris
Lando Norris failed to complete his last lap in qualifying for Sunday’s crucial Qatar Grand Prix to allow F1 championship rival Oscar Piastri to take pole position.
Norris, who will start alongside his McLaren team-mate for the penultimate round of the campaign in Doha, held a slender advantage heading into the decisive concluding laps. But the British driver made a mistake when he ran wide at the second corner, and was forced to abort, leaving Piastri the chance to usurp him at the top of the order.
Piastri, a winner of the earlier sprint race here, which took him to within 22 points of Norris’ lead with 50 points still to play for, did not waste his opportunity, clinching pole by 0.108 seconds. Max Verstappen starts third to ensure he remains in the title hunt.
Norris will be crowned world champion on Sunday if he outscores Piastri by four points and Verstappen by one.
Chaos in the pit-lane (Lap 8/57)
Everyone has pitted - apart from Piastri, Norris and Ocon who are now the top-three!
Verstappen dived in first and re-joins in fourth - but has fresh rubber!
Well, well, well....
SAFETY CAR (Lap 7/57)
Nico Hulkenberg has crashed at turn 1! He’s collided with Pierre Gasly!
SAFETY CAR! Who will pit now?!
Early drama...
Piastri continues to build (Lap 6/57)
Piastri’s lead is now 2.1 seconds over Verstappen, who has a 1.9-second lead on Norris.
Verstappen, however, complaining about his shifting of gears.
A reminder: no set of tyres can run for more than 25 laps this afternoon. So it’s all about managing the tyre-wear and the pit-stops from here on in at the front.
Top-10: Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Antonelli, Sainz, Alonso, Russell, Hadjar, Gasly, Hulkenberg
Piastri leads comfortably (Lap 3/57)
Piastri has a 1.6-second gap on Verstappen, who has a 1.5-second lead on Norris.
Kimi Antonelli, however, has DRS on Norris...
Top-10: Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Antonelli, Sainz, Alonso, Russell, Hadjar, Gasly, Hulkenberg
Leclerc has dropped to 11th - but Hamilton is up three places to 14th!
Max Verstappen up to second!
A quick lights out and Piastri gets away well - while Lando Norris has a bit of wheelspin!
Max Verstappen moves on Norris around the outside at turn 1 and gets it done! Crucial for the Dutchman!
Norris down to third!
George Russell is down from fourth to seventh!
Formation lap
Oscar Piastri leads the pack around for the formation lap.
The top-10 are all on new medium tyres. A reminder that no set of tyres can exceed 25 laps and as it’s a 57-lap race, it will be a minimum two-stop race.
Lewis Hamilton, down in P17, is on soft tyres.
Here we go then - critical moment in the title race!
A reminder of the starting grid:
1. Oscar Piastri - McLaren
2. Lando Norris - McLaren
3. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
4. George Russell - Mercedes
5. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
6. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
7. Carlos Sainz - Williams
8. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
9. Pierre Gasly - Alpine
10. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
11. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
12. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
13. Ollie Bearman - Haas
14. Alex Albon - Williams
15. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
16. Esteban Ocon - Haas
17. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
18. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
19. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber*
Pit lane. Franco Colapinto - Alpine**
*Bortoleto has a five-place grid penalty after crashing into Lance Stroll at the last race in Las Vegas
**Colapinto starts in the pit-lane after making changes to his car after qualifying
Qatar Grand Prix imminent
Is this the day then for Lando Norris?
He starts second on the grid alongside pole-sitter Oscar Piastri, 22 points off him in the championship.
It’s simple for Lando: if he wins the race, he wins the title.
Max Verstappen starts in third - will he make a move at turn 1? We’ll find out in five minutes!
Max Verstappen, who starts P3:
“All good. No nerves, just want to have a good time out there. Hopefully we can have a good one - we’ll do our best.”
