F1 qualifying LIVE: Max Verstappen goes for pole position after being fastest in final practice
Follow latest updates from Silverstone as the British Grand Prix weekend continues
Follow live F1 coverage as the British Grand Prix weekend continues with qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday. Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.
Lewis Hamilton finished third - only his second podium of the season - while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari - with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget - will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend. Hamilton won last season’s race, after crashing with Verstappen in a memorable moment on the opening lap at Copse corner. It was the Brit’s eighth triumph on home soil.
Championship leader Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in third and final practice ahead of Perez. Leclerc was third with the Mercedes pair of Russell and Hamilton fourth and fifth on the timesheets.
Follow all the latest updates as we build towards Sunday’s British Grand Prix:
McLaren duo with contrasting fortunes at Silverstone
McLaren’s pair continue to see very different seasons take shape: Lando Norris is again up in eighth around the head of the midfield, while Daniel Ricciardo placed 18th in FP3.
A real season of struggle for the Australian so far.
Verstappen fastest in final practice at British GP with Hamilton fifth
Max Verstappen finished ahead of Sergio Perez as Red Bull dominated final practice for the British Grand Prix.
The world champion ended the concluding action before qualifying at Silverstone four tenths ahead of Perez.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took third, while George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth respectively for Mercedes.
Hamilton and his Mercedes team were encouraged by their showing on Friday when Hamilton finished second in the order, only a tenth off the pace.
But at a blustery Silverstone on Saturday, the Mercedes machines were half a second down with Verstappen, who was won five of the six past rounds, favourite to take pole position later.
Full report:
Max Verstappen fastest in final practice at British GP with Lewis Hamilton fifth
Verstappen and Sergio Perez were well clear of the field at Silverstone with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton fourth and fifth respectively
Here’s the full leaderboard from third practice!
The top-three teams as expected occupy the first six positions with the gap encouragingly less than a secone between first and sixth.
The McLaren of Lando Norris was seventh yet Norris’ team-mate - popular Aussie Daniel Ricciardo who has struggled so far in 2022 - had a session to forget, ending up in 18th...
McLaren boss Zak Brown might well be having a word with the former Red Bull driver in-between sessions...
Verstappen fastest in third practice!
The Championship leader undoubtedly the star of the show there - fastest in all three sectors and top of the timesheets with a 1:27:901, 0:410 seconds faster than Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in second.
After the cautious optimism of yesterday, perhaps a reality check for Mercedes. Gerorge ruussell is in fourth and Lewis Hamilton is in fifth. Charles Leclerc completed the top-three on this occasion, with Carlos Sainz sixth and Lando Norris seventh.
5 minutes to go in FP3
The final few laps for the drivers to get to grips with the track and conditions before qualifying in a few hours...
Verstappen is still top and the only man in the 1:27s - with team-mate Sergio Perez now in second 0.410 seconds behind.
Leclerc is third, Russell and Hamilton fourth and fifth respectively...
Could Mercedes be Red Bull’s closest challenger again?!
Christian Horner, speaking to Channel 4, about his feud with Toto Wolff last season - and could it rear it’s head again here at Silverstone?
“I haven’t missed it!”
We have.
Verstappen and Hamilton still the top-two - closely followed by Russell - heading into the final 20 minutes of third practice.
No rain expected in FP3
But showers are expected to land later in the afternoon...
Verstappen and Hamilton neck-and-neck!
This would be quite something for these two to be top dogs again this weekend!
While Verstappen first storms ahead of the field, half-a-second quicker than second place, Hamilton responds and is just a tenth down on the Dutchman.
Verstappen then goes just quicker with a 1:28:386 before Hamilton goes 0.102 seconds slower.
Imagine, just imagine, if these two are on the front row for tomorrow. One year on...
Leclerc still top - with Hamilton in third
Leclerc has set a new fastest lap with the majority of the field on soft tyres...
Sergio Perez is in second, Hamilton third and Sainz in fourth.
Sainz, much like yesterday, still complaining of bouncing in the high speed sections...
Leclerc quickest in first 10 minutes
About half the cars have been out on track - notably the two Mercedes’ are yet to leave the garage.
Charles Leclerc, who is hunting a stellar weekend after a month or so to forget in the Ferrari, has just gone quickest, four-tenths faster than team-mate Carlos Sainz in second.
