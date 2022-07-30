F1 qualifying LIVE: Sebastian Vettel crashes into the wall in heavy rain in FP3 at the Hungarian GP
Follow third practice and qualifying in heavy rain at the Hungaroring as the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend continues
Ferrari have the upper hand heading into Saturday in Budapest with Carlos Sainz and then Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in practice one and two at the Hungaroring on Friday.
Lando Norris was the surprise name who split the Scuderia drivers in second practice with an impressive P2 performance, while Championship leader Max Verstappen - who has a 63-point lead heading into the final race before the summer break - finished fourth in FP2.
Mercedes will be scratching their heads as another few experiements during practice failed to positively impact performance - George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were eighth and 11th respecitvely, with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel (a day after announcing his retirement) all quicker than the Silver Arrows.
Third practice got underway at midday amid heavy rain on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).
Follow all the build-up to qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix with times and standings throughout the day.
Hungarian Grand Prix: FP3 - 4 minutes left, SESSION RESUMES!
Plenty of cars coming back out on track with Vettel’s Aston Martin cleared from the racetrack as the drivers attempt to get some temperature in the tyres ahead of what is set to be a wet day of running at the Hungaroring!
Nicholas Latifi leads them out - everyone out on track is on the intermediate tyre, with the racing line a bit drier now!
Hungarian Grand Prix: FP3 - 9 minutes left, RED FLAG!
The session is stopped with the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel in the barriers at turn 10! The German loses the rear and spins aggressively into the wall!
Ironically, Vettel was one of the star performers in the rain - he’s currently third in the standings!
A good chance we won’t get any more laps in here.... the clock still runs with a red flag in practice...
Hungarian Grand Prix: FP3 - 15 minutes left!
The rain is slightly lighter now, but the Mercedes boys are still finding it tough - both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are complaining of a complete lack of grip. Peter Bonnington, Hamilton’s engineer, admits the tyres are struggling to generate temperature!
A few cars now trying the intermediates, including Max Verstappen who leaves the garage for the first time this afternoon. Vettel has gone off a few times at turn 11, but the four-time world champion is currently second in the standings behind Leclerc, eight-tenths off.
Norris is fourth, Magnussen fifth, and Alonso sixth.
Leclerc still out on his own though!
Hungarian Grand Prix: FP3 - 30 minutes left!
There’s a lot of standing water at the Hungaroring but most of the drivers are out on track to rehearse ahead of what is set to be a wet qualifying in Budapest this afternoon.
Well, I say most - Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton don’t fancy it yet. They’re still in the pits having not set a time in this session.
Leclerc still nine-tenths ahead of Sainz, with Vettel and Stroll two seconds further back.
Alonso 5th, Ricciardo 6th, Tsunoda 7th, Norris 8th, Albon 9th, Bottas 10th.
F1 LIVE: FP3 is 15 mins underway!
The Ferrari boys on top once again - Charles Leclerc sets the fastest time early on ahead of teammate Carlos sainz, with the heavily upgraded Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel in third, with teammate Lance Stroll in fourth!
The RedBulls and Mercedes’ - amid wet conditions in Hungary - are yet to set a time.
Lewis Hamilton braced for ‘tough weekend’ at Hungarian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton said he is braced for a tough weekend after he finished a distant 11th in practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. As Charles Leclerc attempted to put his catastrophic crash in France behind him by racing to the top of the timesheets, Hamilton ended the day 1.1 seconds adrift of the Ferrari driver.
On an encouraging afternoon for McLaren, Britain’s Lando Norris took second with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third and world champion Max Verstappen fourth. Mercedes secured their best result of a painful season at last weekend’s French Grand Prix, with Hamilton second and teammate George Russell third.
But the silver cars were off the pace at a scorching hot Hungaroring – the venue for Formula One’s final race before the summer break – with both drivers complaining.
“How far off are we?” asked Hamilton, after completing his opening lap on the medium rubber. “So, currently, P8, 1.9 sec to Leclerc in P1,” replied his race engineer, Peter Bonnington.
“1.9 to the same tyre?” was Hamilton’s disbelieving response. Later, Hamilton called his machine “unstable” after he ran off the asphalt at Turn 4.
Hamilton has won a record eight times at the Hungaroring, but the British driver is facing an improbable task of adding to that tally considering Mercedes’ problems here.
‘I’ve lost an ally’: Lewis Hamilton ‘sad’ as Sebastian Vettel announces retirement
Lewis Hamilton praised Sebastian Vettel for standing by him in Formula One’s “lonely” world – before hailing the German as a great of the grid. Four-time world champion Vettel, 35, announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport at the end of the year.
The Aston Martin driver became F1’s youngest world champion, taking his first title for Red Bull aged just 23 years and 134 days in 2010 and triumphing again in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Vettel’s 53 victories place him third on the all-time list behind only Hamilton’s 103 triumphs and his hero Michael Schumacher, who won 91 times.
“My first feeling is that it is sad he is stopping,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. “The journey I have experienced in this sport, often feeling relatively lonely, Seb has been one of the few people that has made it not feel that way. He stood by me through a lot of things.
“We talk about legends, I don’t really like that title but he is one of the greatest people we have seen in this sport and we need more people like him. I am sad because I have lost an ally.”
What time is the Hungarian Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 30 July
- Free Practice 3: Midday
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 31 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday and for the race at 6:30pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
‘I’m flattered... but it’s out of my control’: Nyck de Vries on the prospect of a Formula 1 seat in 2023
All it took was a four-time world champion grasping at thin air in the twilight of his career to call it a day and, quicker than the Aston Martin he so knottily has grappled with this season, Formula 1’s “silly season” bounces into full swing. And from the off, the jury’s out.
Simply put, there is no No 1 contender to replace the irreplaceable Sebastian Vettel, such is the German’s star quality on and off the track. Yet while the current grid turns to Budapest this weekend, there is an option racing closer to home – at the London E-Prix – who has been waiting patiently in the wings for quite some time.
As so often is the way with cards covered in the corridors of power, the drivers in the cockpit are as short of knowledge as the rest of us. Yet few are quite as in the dark, or quite as unlucky, as Nyck de Vries. Now 27, having won Formula 2 in 2019 and Formula E last year, the question simply begs: what more could the Dutchman have done for a spot on the grandest table of them all?
“It’s really out of my control and, to that point, I won’t be able to influence the teams,” De Vries tells The Independent, outside the Mercedes-EQ garage at the ExCeL Centre in east London, ahead of the penultimate race in Formula E’s eighth season.
“The only way to continue your career successfully forwards is to perform and deliver on track and that’s what I’ll be trying to do in the remainder of the season.”
With Aston’s close relationship with Mercedes, De Vries also acts as a reserve driver for Lawrence Stroll’s team, alongside No 1 reserve Nico Hulkenberg. So, why not give team principal Mike Krack a call to enquire? After all, as the tale goes, Alex Albon handed in a literal CV to Williams CEO Jost Capito last year to secure one of the 20 coveted F1 seats.
‘I believe until the very end’: Charles Leclerc refuses to give up on F1 world title despite mistake in France
Charles Leclerc will believe he can win the world championship “until the very end” – and has vowed not to dwell on the mistakes which leave his title ambitions hanging by a thread.
The Monegasque heads into Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix 63 points behind Max Verstappen after he crashed out while leading last weekend’s race in France.
Verstappen benefitted from Leclerc’s high-profile mistake to move the equivalent of two-and-a-half victories clear of his Ferrari rival with 10 rounds remaining. But the 24-year-old has not given up hope of claiming his first title.
“I will believe in it until the very end,” said Leclerc. “There is nothing that will help me dwelling on the past and that mistake. I made that mistake, and it cost me a lot of points. I am aware of that, but I need to move on, focus 100 per cent, and try to win this race.
“If we win all the races and Max finishes second we can still win the title. I am relying on myself doing that which is a challenging task. Of course, it is a very optimistic goal but I don’t want to look into it any more negatively than that.”
A furious Leclerc locked himself away at his Monaco apartment in the 48 hours after his crash. Leclerc’s mother, Pascale, and his brothers, Arthur and Lorenzo, visited him on Monday evening. Friends stopped by the following night.
