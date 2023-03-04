F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets shock pole at Bahrain GP - lap times, stream and updates
Follow live updates from the first qualifying session of the 2023 F1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso raised the prospect of delivering a shock win at Formula One’s opening race of the season after he set the fastest time in practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull had been tipped as the team to beat heading into the new campaign but Alonso, the 41-year-old double world champion on his debut for Aston Martin, stunned the Sakhir paddock by topping the time sheets. Alonso finished 0.169 seconds clear of Verstappen, who ended the one-hour running just two thousandths clear of Sergio Perez - who finished top in FP1 - in the other Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton was only eighth as his fears that his Mercedes machine will not allow him to fight for victory played out under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit. George Russell was even worse off – finishing 13th of 20 in the black-liveried Mercedes.
Third practice starts at 11:30am (GMT) on Saturday before the first qualifying session of the season begins at 3pm (GMT).
Follow live updates from qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: What makes Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner tick?
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
When Netflix first premiered Drive to Survive in 2019, an attempt by Formula 1’s new owners Liberty to broaden the sport’s murky horizon, the onus was on your Hamiltons, your Vettels and your Verstappens to haul in that untapped audience. Like any serial drama, you need a protagonist. But there can only be one star of the show.
Little did people think it’d be Guenther Steiner.
“It’s all about the underdog story,” the 57-year-old tells The Independent, when asked why the Haas-centred episodes have the viewers at peak excitement upon the release of each show. A show, he is eager to add, he does not watch.
More below:
Guenther Steiner interview: What makes star of Drive to Survive tick?
The popular Haas team principal speaks to Kieran Jackson about his rise to fame, why he has no regrets about signing Nikita Mazepin and how he keeps his feet firmly planted on the ground
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: F1 Fantasy: How to play and top tips ahead of 2023 season
The new Formula 1 season is here - and that means F1 Fantasy is back!
The game will see millions of motor sport fans pick their fantasy selection of drivers for an imaginary $100m budget.
F1 Fantasy began five years ago and it has grown rapidly in popularity, in line with F1’s rise in popularity. The 2023 season will reward those players who are able to spot the early trends as the new season takes shape.
See below for all the rules and top tips ahead of Saturday’s deadline of qualifying at the Bahrain GP:
F1 Fantasy: How to play and top tips ahead of 2023 season
F1 Fantasy tips: How to play and top suggestions ahead of 2023 season
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso stuns with quickest time in second practice at Bahrain Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso raised the prospect of delivering a shock win at Formula One’s opening race of the season after he set the fastest time in practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull had been tipped as the team to beat heading into the new campaign but Alonso, the 41-year-old double world champion on his debut for Aston Martin, stunned the Sakhir paddock by topping the time sheets.
Alonso finished 0.169 seconds clear of Verstappen, who ended the one-hour running just two thousandths clear of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton was only eighth as his fears that his Mercedes machine will not allow him to fight for victory played out under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit. George Russell was even worse off – finishing 13th of 20 in the black-liveried Mercedes.
Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin’s billionaire owner, set his side the target of winning the world championship in an ambitious five-year project.
But after two underwhelming seasons back on the Formula One grid – finishing seventh of the grid’s 10 teams in both 2021 and 2022 – Aston Martin have suddenly created a machine to fight at the sharp end.
Fernando Alonso stuns with quickest time in second practice at Bahrain Grand Prix
Alonso, the 41-year-old double world champion on his debut for Aston Martin, was a surprise name on top on Friday
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first qualifying session of the 2023 F1 season!
And what a session it could well be, given Fernando Alonso’s rapid table-topping time in practice yesterday, beating both Red Bulls in his Aston Martin in FP2!
The Ferraris also look quick, while it could well prove to be a troublesome session for Mercedes - who look off the pace. Still, you never know!
Third practice starts at 11:30am (GMT), with qualifying at 3pm - and you can follow live updates right here with us!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies